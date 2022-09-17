Jaksan Price breaks school record, Jets stay undefeated
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Union Local Jets host the Shenandoah Zeps.
Each team stands with a 4-0 record.
Jaksan Price scores four touchdowns, breaking a school record for career rushing touchdowns.
The previous Union Local record was 22-years-old and sat at 32 touchdowns.
The Jets win 49-20.
