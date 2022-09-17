ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, OH

Jaksan Price breaks school record, Jets stay undefeated

By Ashley Kaiser
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRJgA_0hz2t9xZ00

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Union Local Jets host the Shenandoah Zeps.

Each team stands with a 4-0 record.

Jaksan Price scores four touchdowns, breaking a school record for career rushing touchdowns.

The previous Union Local record was 22-years-old and sat at 32 touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0diTQr_0hz2t9xZ00
Jaksan Price

The Jets win 49-20.

