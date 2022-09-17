ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

David Chase, Devin Shepherd combine for nearly 400 yards, 5 TDs as Central Dauphin downs Chambersburg for first win of season

By Tyreese Smith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Chambersburg, PA
Sports
City
Chambersburg, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
Chambersburg, PA
Football
PennLive.com

Liam Stockbauer, Tai San propel Mechanicsburg boys soccer to shutout victory

Mechanicsburg jumped out to a sizable first-half lead and never faltered as the Wildcats blanked Waynesboro 7-0 Tuesday. Liam Stockbauer paced the Cats with three goals. Teammate Tai San tallied two goals and added two assists, for good measure. Thad Wiggins and Shuayb Billow each found the back of the net once, while Zak Moutawakil and Silas Miller accounted for one assist apiece in the victory.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Big first half powers Mechanicsburg girls soccer to decisive victory over Waynesboro

Mechanicsburg came out of the gates with a purpose en route to an emphatic 5-0 victory against Waynesboro Tuesday afternoon. Lena Rudy scored back-to-back goals in the first four minutes of play to give the Wildcats a lead that wouldn’t be relinquished. Teammates Alayna Williams, Kyra Dillon, and Maggie Cicero each chipped in goals in the rout. Williams added one assist, respectively.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chase
PennLive.com

Waynesboro volleyball tops West Perry in straight sets

Waynesboro was able to pick up a nice Mid-Penn Colonial win on Tuesday evening, as the Maidens volleyball team topped West Perry in straight sets (25-13, 25-15, 25-13). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The win was Waynesboro’s second win of the year, while...
WAYNESBORO, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football
PennLive.com

Gettysburg cross country sweeps West Perry

Gettysburg’s cross country team ran well on Tuesday, with both the boys and girls picking up victories over West Perry. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The boys won 25-35, with Gavin Cole finishing with the top time of 18:35. West Perry’s Trevor...
GETTYSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy