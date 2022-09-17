David Chase, Devin Shepherd combine for nearly 400 yards, 5 TDs as Central Dauphin downs Chambersburg for first win of season

Read full article on original website
Central Dauphin’s David Chase III tabbed Mid-Penn football player of the week
Boy, did the Central Dauphin Rams need this one. Seven days after hanging with state-ranked Coatesville, but ultimately falling to 0-3 on the season, Central Dauphin finally registered its first win of the 2022 campaign Friday. Since head coach Glen McNamee arrived in 2003, the Rams have never started a...
Jack Goodman’s hat-trick Central Dauphin boys past Cedar Cliff 6-1
After dropping their opener, the Central Dauphin Rams have been flexing their muscle. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The defending District 3 6A champs picked up their seventh-consecutive victory on Tuesday, topping the Colts 6-1 at home.
Bishop McDevitt girls soccer beats Middletown behind Cathleen Mooney’s hat-trick
The Bishop McDevitt girls soccer team has responded well after suffering its first defeat of the year against Penn Manor this past weekend, and continued that bounce-back Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After topping Daniel Boone on Monday, the Crusaders defeated Middletown...
Abry Klinger’s two goals push Susquehanna Township field hockey past Camp Hill
Susquehanna Township took control early, and rode its lead to a 3-1 victory in field hockey over Camp Hill on Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Alexis Nasuta broke through first for the Indians, scoring in the first quarter to put Susquehanna Township...
Liam Stockbauer, Tai San propel Mechanicsburg boys soccer to shutout victory
Mechanicsburg jumped out to a sizable first-half lead and never faltered as the Wildcats blanked Waynesboro 7-0 Tuesday. Liam Stockbauer paced the Cats with three goals. Teammate Tai San tallied two goals and added two assists, for good measure. Thad Wiggins and Shuayb Billow each found the back of the net once, while Zak Moutawakil and Silas Miller accounted for one assist apiece in the victory.
Big first half powers Mechanicsburg girls soccer to decisive victory over Waynesboro
Mechanicsburg came out of the gates with a purpose en route to an emphatic 5-0 victory against Waynesboro Tuesday afternoon. Lena Rudy scored back-to-back goals in the first four minutes of play to give the Wildcats a lead that wouldn’t be relinquished. Teammates Alayna Williams, Kyra Dillon, and Maggie Cicero each chipped in goals in the rout. Williams added one assist, respectively.
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 4 rankings: Northern and Gettysburg drop in, Shippensburg moves down
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record and upcoming schedule. Let’s do this.
Middletown volleyball bests Boiling Springs in straight sets
The Middletown volleyball team was able to do something only one other school has done so far this year: beat Boiling Springs. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But the Blue Raiders did it with relative ease, defeating the Bubblers in straight sets 25-16,...
Elli Divelbiss’ goal carries Greencastle-Antrim field hockey over CD East
1-0 games area always stressful, and Greencastle-Antrim’s field hockey team was able to come away on the right side of one on Tuesday night. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Thanks to an unassisted goal by Ellie Divelbiss with 5:46 remaining in the...
State College tops Central Dauphin 4-2 in evenly-distributed attack
State College had no road woes on Tuesday, as the Little Lions came out hot in an away victory over Central Dauphin in field hockey. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Thanks to four goals by four different girls, the Little Lions were able...
Waynesboro volleyball tops West Perry in straight sets
Waynesboro was able to pick up a nice Mid-Penn Colonial win on Tuesday evening, as the Maidens volleyball team topped West Perry in straight sets (25-13, 25-15, 25-13). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The win was Waynesboro’s second win of the year, while...
Hershey girls tennis dominates against Cedar Cliff, continues undefeated streak
CAMP HILL— Hershey’s girls tennis team continues to dominate on the courts and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Bishop McDevitt boys, girls top Camp Hill in cross country
Bishop McDevitt’s cross country team went on the road Tuesday, and came away with a solid showing against Camp Hill. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Crusaders won in both boys and girls events at the Lions, with the boys defeating Camp...
Nathaniel Harbst leads Boiling Springs to victory in Mid-Penn Capital golf match at Mayapple
Boiling Springs turned in another strong team effort to capture top honors in Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Capital golf match at Mayapple. The Bubblers captured their fourth straight Capital Division title with an overall record of 40-2. The Bubblers turned in a team mark of 320, led by Nathaniel Harbst who...
West Perry field hockey picks up 6-1 win over Colonial foe Shippensburg
West Perry field hockey’s offense was on fire in a divisional matchup on Tuesday, as it topped the Greyhounds 6-1. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Mustangs scored the first six goals of the contest. Jordan Byers scored the first two, tallying...
Gettysburg cross country sweeps West Perry
Gettysburg’s cross country team ran well on Tuesday, with both the boys and girls picking up victories over West Perry. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The boys won 25-35, with Gavin Cole finishing with the top time of 18:35. West Perry’s Trevor...
Carlisle field hockey’s two fourth-quarter goals lift Herd over Cedar Cliff
Tuesday’s field hockey matchup between Carlisle and Cedar Cliff kept teetering back-and-forth. But thanks to a big final quarter, it was the Herd that came up on top. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Goals in the fourth by Calyn Klements and Sarah...
Cumberland Valley girls soccer pitches shutout against Red Land
Cumberland Valley’s girls soccer team went on the road on Tuesday, and thanks to another dominating 80 minutes of possession, came away with a big win. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Eagles were able to top Red Land in Lewisberry 3-0,...
Lena Rudy’s two goals lead Mechanicsburg girls soccer over Waynesboro
Mechanicsburg girls soccer stayed hot on Tuesday, using an offensive explosion to pull away to a 5-0 win over Waynesboro to pick up its third-straight win. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Scoring began quickly with Lena Rudy tallying the first goal, and quickly...
Marcus Sweeney’s big-play ability has Hershey believing it can have second-half surge after Cedar Cliff upset
Ask Marcus Sweeney to describe what he can do on a football field and the adjectives fly. Fast. Dominant. Playmaker.
