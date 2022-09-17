Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
CCA gets third win of the season over Conecuh Springs
Chilton Christian Academy got its third win of the 2022 season squeaking out a 37-34 win over Conecuh Springs Christian School on Sept. 16. The Patriots started out slow, but a strong second quarter kept the game at a one-score contest going into halftime. “It was another tough battle, and...
Clanton Advertiser
Morris leading Verbena to best start in 16 years
Jacob Morris is this week’s athlete of the week for his performance against Central High School, Hayneville on Sept. 16. Verbena High School ran for 439 yards against Central, and Morris accounted for 209 of those himself. Morris compiled those yards on 19 carries, that averages out to 11 yards per carry and punched in three touchdown runs.
