Quad City Pizza to close Bettendorf location
Quad City Pizza Company announced Tuesday it will close in Bettendorf on Oct. 1. “It is with heavy hearts and a lot of mixed emotions we are announcing that our Bettendorf location will be closing operations effective October 1, 2022,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses.
ImpactLife opens temporary donor center in Moline
ImpactLife has temporarily relocated its Moline Donor Center to 4703 16th St., Moline, to accommodate a remodeling project at its permanent location in Moline at 3600 16th St. The temporary location is near the intersection of 16th Street and 52nd Avenue in Moline, approximately one half-mile south of the permanent site, according to a Tuesday release. The blood center expects to use the temporary location through the end of October and possibly into November, spokesman Kirby Winn said. Hours of operation and appointment schedules are unchanged.
Rosecrance opens new location in Moline
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - September is National Recovery Month and a clinic that just opened last week in Moline not only offers mental health services, but also treatment for substance abuse. Austin Gross, M.A., IADC, Regional Manager for Rosecrance joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Information:. Location: 4900 38th Ave....
Quad Cities’ Walk to End Alzheimer’s to step off Oct. 8
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research and is held in over 600 communities nationwide. This year’s Quad Cities’ Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 from...
PraireFest! at Wheatland church retreat set for Saturday
Wheatland, Iowa (KWQC) -Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat--just 40 minutes from Davenport--is hosting a brand new event that the whole family can enjoy from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2664 145th Avenue, Wheatland, IA. Joyce Bieber, CHM Development Director. and Rick Willows, Smokin’ Butt BBQ, talk about the...
Find treasures at Kiwanis charity flea market
Hidden treasures are just waiting to be found at the East Moline/Silvis Kiwanis Club Flea Market!. Browse, banter and buy September 25 at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds. Admission is a $3 donation at the gate. Proceeds from the event benefit the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, Quad-City food pantries, local scholarships, United Township High School sports programs, the East Moline and Silvis Public Libraries and more.
A heat burst occurred in the QCA overnight
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Another rare weather phenomena occurred in the QCA this morning, a heat burst. A heat burst occurs when very warm and dry air plummet from a decaying thunderstorm. For example, around 2AM Muscatine’s temperature went from the mid 70s to mid 80s in the span of 10 minutes, before slowly cooling back to the mid 70s.
Old I-74 bridge to be dismantled piece-by-piece
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The old I-74 suspension bridge will be dismantled piece by piece. Bridge officials said demolition has started and is expected to be done in mid-2024. According to officials, dismantling the majority of the bridge will have less impacts on river traffic, minimizes the amount of...
Local historian to host Quad Cities’ haunted history event
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Have you wondered if any of the mansions in the Quad Cities are truly haunted?. Local historian and storyteller, John Brassard Jr, (known as The Kitchen Table Historian) is hosting a presentation titled Uninvited Guests: Haunted Mansions of the QC. Stories shared will involve unexpected deaths, ghosts, and the generally “unexplained” regarding local hauntings on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at the beautiful (and perhaps haunted) W.P. Bettendorf mansion, now the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities, 2500 Grant Street, in Bettendorf.
Assumption, PV earn MAC wins
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Assumption Knights and Pleasant Valley Spartans came out victorious Tuesday night. The Knights took down Bettendorf, 3-1, and the Spartans won 3-0 over Clinton.
Crews responded to car fire on I-74 in Bettendorf Tuesday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf fire and police departments respond to a car fire on I-74 around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. The car is near Grant Street and US 67 on-ramp on I-74. As of about 3:30 p.m. crews cleared the scene and traffic is moving normally. This is a developing...
Alleman forfeits upcoming game vs. Moline due to injuries
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - In a statement, Mark VanNatta, Alleman’s athletic director said, “Due to the number of injuries sustained by some of our players this past week, we have decided the best course of action is to forfeit this week’s game against Moline...The safety and well-being of our players is paramount.”
Suspect arrested for damaged ATMs, stolen cash and car
A Burlington man faces felony charges after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank in an incident that involved a truck stolen from Eldridge and a damaged ATM in Galva, Illinois. Court records say 33-year-old Cortez Jefferson faces felony charges of first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief...
Bishop Hill’s 50th annual Jordbruksdagarna is coming up this weekend
BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) -Bishop Hill’s 19th century harvest festival Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na), featuring a variety of traditional craft demonstrations, food, vendors, and hands-on activities for the children, is slated for Sept. 24-25. Todd DeDecker, Bishop Hill Heritage Association administrator, discusses that Jordbruksdagarna is Swedish for “earth work days” and that fest activities will be in the village park and other locations throughout Bishop Hill from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Renovations, Relocations, and New Projects for OSF HealthCare
With the opening of the redesigned emergency department on the OSF Holy Family Medical Center campus in Monmouth and the addition of a wound care clinic, relocations and upgrades have also occurred within the St. Mary campuses, shares President and CEO Lisa DeKezel:. “We have relocated the OSF Prompt Care...
Galesburg names Blue-Ribbon Award home
Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department have announced that 560 Liberty Street is the recipient of the Community Blue Ribbon Award for the month of September. The 4th Ward residence is owned and occupied by Mark and Mary (Maria) Johnson. The property was nominated for the monthly award by Anthony Padilla.
A Fun Dress Up Day Has Been Deemed Offensive By Bettendorf Middle School Students
It's Homecoming week for Bettendorf schools. Friday the Bettendorf Bulldogs will take on Davenport Central on the football field. The week leading up to the game is always fun for students as well with different activities at the school including days of dressing up in themes. However, one theme was determined to be offensive and changed by the Bettendorf Middle School students.
Muscatine police investigate child death at park
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine police and fire departments responded around 6 p.m. Friday to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a 2-year-old child who was unconscious and was no longer breathing, according to a media release. According to police, CPR was in progress as...
9th Annual Fall Belgian Fest
The area’s biggest and best celebration of Belgian heritage is back in the Quad Cities! Take a trip to the heart of Moline Illinois, for some Olde Towne Flemish fun this weekend at the Fall Belgian Fest!. The 9th Annual Fall Belgian Fest returns to Stephens Park (7th Street...
