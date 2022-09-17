ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

WSPA 7News

Former longtime Spartanburg HS T&F coach Smiley passes

Former longtime Spartanburg High School track and field coach Glover Smiley has died, Spartanburg School District Seven announced Monday. According to Spartanburg High School athletic director Todd Staley, Smiley was 68-years-old and his death was unexpected. No other details were provided. “Glover Smiley was an icon of Spartanburg School District 7– a dedicated member of […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
discoverhealth.org

8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award

Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
CLEMSON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man clearing brush killed by falling tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a tree while he was clearing trees and brush with a tractor, authorities said. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Olden Porter Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, was flown to Prisma Health […]
PENDLETON, SC
thejournalonline.com

Truck overturns – Hwy. 20 at Old Pelzer Rd.

A tractor trailer carrying a shipping container overturned Friday morning on Piedmont Highway. The load apparently shifted causing the truck and trailer to overturn. The wreck happened near Old Pelzer Road. No one was injured but Piedmont firefighters and Greenville county EMS responded.
PIEDMONT, SC
hotelnewsresource.com

Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville Opens in South Carolina

The Kessler Collection celebrated the grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. The newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. "After years of planning, we're proud to see our vision of natural...
GREENVILLE, SC
wach.com

One dead after hitting a deer in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on SC Highway 6 near the intersection of Beaver Creek Road. Officials say the driver was operating a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

