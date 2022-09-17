Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former longtime Spartanburg HS T&F coach Smiley passes
Former longtime Spartanburg High School track and field coach Glover Smiley has died, Spartanburg School District Seven announced Monday. According to Spartanburg High School athletic director Todd Staley, Smiley was 68-years-old and his death was unexpected. No other details were provided. “Glover Smiley was an icon of Spartanburg School District 7– a dedicated member of […]
Shelby lady on potato chip run nabs $100K scratch-off win
A Shelby woman who was on a run for gas and potato chips took home more than she could ever imagine, NC Education Lottery officials said.
discoverhealth.org
8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award
Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
WYFF4.com
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Carolina man clearing brush killed by falling tree
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a tree while he was clearing trees and brush with a tractor, authorities said. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Olden Porter Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, was flown to Prisma Health […]
thejournalonline.com
Truck overturns – Hwy. 20 at Old Pelzer Rd.
A tractor trailer carrying a shipping container overturned Friday morning on Piedmont Highway. The load apparently shifted causing the truck and trailer to overturn. The wreck happened near Old Pelzer Road. No one was injured but Piedmont firefighters and Greenville county EMS responded.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in South Carolina.
hotelnewsresource.com
Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville Opens in South Carolina
The Kessler Collection celebrated the grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. The newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. "After years of planning, we're proud to see our vision of natural...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pee Dee area woman dies in Upstate weekend crash
A woman from the Pee Dee area of the state is dead after a crash here in the Upstate. The single vehicle wreck happened just before 10:30 Friday night in the Pickens County town of Norris.
New apartment development coming to Greenville
The Vining at Brushy Creek groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place at 9 a.m. at 3418 Brushy Creek Road, Greer, SC.
FOX Carolina
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two family members passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along Interstate 85 on Tuesday night. Troopers with Highway Patrol said a car was heading north on I-85 when it went off the road, up...
coladaily.com
South Carolina native lands dream job at Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Carleisha Gilliam always knew she wanted to work in law enforcement. The Lexington County investigator said she told people she wanted to be an officer when she was around three or four years old. She stuck to that plan and graduated from Lander University and then went on to Columbia College, where she received a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, child injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person has died and a child was taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday in Anderson County.
Clemson student found dead at South Carolina convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
SCDOT closes Spartanburg Co. bridge for repairs
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has closed a Spartanburg County bridge for repairs.
Two Giant, 13-Foot Alligators Taken from South Carolina Lakes in One Day
Last Saturday, Sept. 10, was a day for big alligators in South Carolina’s Santee-Cooper Lakes Complex. Two separate groups of hunters each pulled a giant, 13-foot gator out of the lakes that afternoon. The first oversized alligator was taken by Daniel Cunningham, of Laurens County, South Carolina, who was...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
Missing Greenville Co. teen found safe
UPDATE: Deputies say Goss has been found safe off of Shelton Road near Travelers Rest.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Carolina parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
wach.com
One dead after hitting a deer in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on SC Highway 6 near the intersection of Beaver Creek Road. Officials say the driver was operating a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling...
Comments / 0