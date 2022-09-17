ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Healthy Walter Rosher racks up yards, TDs as Old Rochester beats Bishop Stang

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago

MATTAPOISETT — Walter Rosher made a statement in his first game back since suffering a season-ending broken collarbone midway through 2021.

The senior running back powered his way to more than 100 yards and found the end zone four times to power Old Rochester past Bishop Stang 34-20 on Friday night at David S. Hagan Memorial Field in the Bulldogs’ season opener.

“It was good to see him out there,” said Old Rochester head coach Bryce Guilbeault. “He’s a heck of a football player. He’s got a good line blocking for him and he’s got good fullbacks blocking for him. I’m happy for him.”

It didn’t take long for Rosher to make his presence felt.

On Old Rochester’s first drive of the game, Rosher carried the ball four times for 28 yards and scored on an 11-yard run. The first of four extra points by junior Remy Wilson in the game gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 8:40 left in the first quarter.

“It was definitely a familiar feeling,” Rosher said of scoring. “It’s the best feeling in the world. You can’t even explain it.

“It feels amazing. It feels just like I’m home.”

Rosher scored twice more in the first half to stake Old Rochester a 21-6 lead entering halftime.

“The line really stepped up today and really gave me the room to make a play,” Rosher said. “I love being back. I’m playing with my boys. I love it.”

Old Rochester senior quarterback Noah Sommers added, “He’s great. He’s always going to be reliable. I know he’s always going to pick up chunks of yards.”

Rosher finished with 20 carries for 162 yards.

His fourth and final touchdown came with 11:45 left in the game and extended Old Rochester’s lead to 27-13.

“It was a tough game,” he said. “We fought through it and at the end we came out on top.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Bishop Stang made it interesting in the fourth quarter when senior quarterback Luca Cincotta made the Bulldogs pay for a fumbled punt return when he scored on a three-yard run to pull the Spartans within 27-20 with 5:11 to play.

ORR answered with a five-play, 64-yard scoring drive capped off by a 24-yard touchdown run by senior Jacksen Martin to increase the Bulldogs’ lead to 34-20 with 2:40 left.

Stang got down to the ORR 9, but couldn’t convert on fourth and one to end the game.

“They’re a good football team. Compliments to Old Rochester,” said Bishop Stang head coach Dennis Golden. “I was proud of our kids for staying with it and competing. They did a nice job.”

A defensive goal-line stand at the end of the second quarter kept the Spartans in the game. ORR, which had scored on its first three possessions, had driven down to the Stang 1 yard line, but fumbled the ball near the goal line with 11 seconds left. A touchdown would have put the Bulldogs up by three scores at the intermission.

“That was huge,” Golden said. “That keeps us in the game.”

Guilbeault added, “We got the ball down and we wanted to punch it in and they stopped us and we fumbled the ball. We’re not satisfied. We’re happy to win. It’s hard to win. They don’t hand out 'Ws' on Friday nights, but we have lots to improve on from the coaches all the way down to the players. We can all get better.”

The Bulldogs turned the ball over three times and had a slew of penalties, including two holding calls on long touchdown runs.

“Penalties killed us, but we had to keep our heads in the game and stay composed and keep playing ball,” Sommers said.

Rosher added, “We could have been better. We have the skill and have the players. It’s just the little things we need to work on. It was our first game. There’s always room for improvement.”

Cincotta had a strong all-around game for Stang as he had a hand in all three of Stang’s touchdowns, throwing for one and running for a pair.

“He’s growing up,” Golden said. “He’s a smart kid and now he’s finding his stride. We’re proud of him.”

WHAT IT MEANS: With the win, Old Rochester improves to 1-0. Next Friday, the Bulldogs (1-0) travel to Dartmouth (1-1), which beat GNB Voc-Tech 7-0 on Thursday night. “They’re probably the most successful program over the last 20 years,” Guilbeault said of Dartmouth. “They’ve got a great coaching staff. Their kids are tough. They’re always a monster. We’ll get ready for them starting tomorrow.” … The loss drops Bishop Stang to 1-1. The Spartans visit Cardinal Spellman next Friday.

SOUTHCOASTVARSITY PLAYER OF THE GAME: Rosher couldn’t be stopped as he averaged over eight yards per carry and scored four touchdowns. He also had an impact on defense.

GOLDEN: “This was a great challenge, but we have great challenges in our league now every week. The challenges are going to continue to be tall and be big challenges every week.”

GUILBEAULT: “Hats off to them. They have some good players over there. They’re well coached. We knew that and we have a lot of respect for those guys. They’re tough. We knew it was going to be tough. We knew it wasn’t going to be a cake walk.”

NOTES: Both teams turned the ball over while trying to field punt returns.

OLD ROCHESTER 34, BISHOP STANG 20

BISHOP STANG;0;6;7;7 — 20

OLD ROCHESTER;7;14;0;13 — 34

Scoring

First Quarter

OR: Walter Rosher 11 run (Remy Wilson kick), 8:40

Second Quarter

OR: Walter Rosher 3 run (Remy Wilson kick), 11:21

BS: Luca Cincotta 2 run (kick failed), 5:58

OR: Walter Rosher 11 run (Remy Wilson kick), 3:19

Third Quarter

BS: Ryan Oliveira 11 pass from Luca Cincotta (Wyatt Bergeron kick), 3:42

Fourth Quarter

OR: Walter Rosher 6 run (run failed), 11:45

BS: Luca Cincotta 3 run (Wyatt Bergeron kick), 5:11

OR: Jacksen Martin 24 run (Remy Wilson kick), 2:40

Individual Statistics

Rushing — BS: Tyron Gomes 6-15, Luca Cincotta 24-119-2, Mike Golden 11-55, Jack Durost 1-4; OR: Walter Rosher 20-162-4, Noah Sommers 9-63, Jacksen Martin 7-79-1, Harrison Hughes 2-13.

Passing — BS: Luca Cincotta 5-12-80-1-0; OR: Noah Sommers 2-3-39-0-1.

Receiving — BS: Jackson Tingley Prince 3-68, Ryan Oliveira 1-11-1, Jack Durost 1-1; OR: Harrison Hughes 1-22, Landon Maxwell 1-17.

The Standard-Times

Community Policy

