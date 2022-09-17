Fever Game of the Week: Longview now 4-0 after taking down Lufkin on the road
LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) — The Longview Lobos are still undefeated after a Week 4 road win over the Lukfin Panthers for our Fever Game of the Week.Fever Preview: Red hot Lufkin gets ready for top-ranked Longview
The final score was: 56-7
Next week, Longview will host Lancaster, while Lufkin head to Forney to play.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0