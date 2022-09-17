ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fever Game of the Week: Longview now 4-0 after taking down Lufkin on the road

By Christa Wood
 4 days ago

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) — The Longview Lobos are still undefeated after a Week 4 road win over the Lukfin Panthers for our Fever Game of the Week.

Fever Preview: Red hot Lufkin gets ready for top-ranked Longview

The final score was: 56-7

Next week, Longview will host Lancaster, while Lufkin head to Forney to play.

