ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
WSLS

Authorities investigating crash that left one dead in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a crash that resulted in one fatality in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the crash occurred at 7:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway when a 2019 Toyota Corolla was traveling east and was rear-ended by an eastbound 2012 Honda Civic.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Franklin County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, VA
Franklin County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Callaway, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County cleared

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Road, and has closed all east lanes. Stay with 10 News for the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell County crash kills one

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed Thursday in a crash on Richmond Highway/US 460 in Campbell County. Virginia State Police say the crash occurred at 7:24 a.m. September 20 in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was headed east...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

One dead, two injured in multi-vehicle crash, car fires on Richmond Highway

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead, another two are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County. Video captured by a witness shows one car completely engulfed in flames while an involved pickup is partially on fire. We are not using this footage out of respect for any people who are involved, although more details are yet to be released.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
altavistajournal.com

UPDATE: Hwy 460 crash results in fatality

Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic for a mile. The Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-car collision that left one driver dead this morning in Campbell County in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. The crash, which VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller put at 7:24 a.m., initially involved three...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Virginia State Police#Traffic Accident
altavistajournal.com

Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic on Hwy 460

A multi-vehicle accident this morning on Hwy 460 led to multiple vehicle fires, traffic backed up for a mile, and a temporary detour. Communications Manager Len Stevens of the VDOT Lynchburg Regional Office, reported that he first heard of the incident at around 7:45 a.m. He confirmed that it was indeed a multi-vehicle accident, and it took place in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 460 (Richmond Highway) at Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Rd. (This intersection is roughly midway between the Lynchburg-Campbell County border and the Campbell-Appomattox Counties border along U.S. 460.)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSLS

Man charged with Lynchburg murder, police chase granted bond

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man arrested with murder has been granted bond, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lynchburg. Keri Sharpe was arrested in March and charged with second-degree murder along with possession and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 47-year-old Jared Davis.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski County woman found safe

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Breanna was found safe, according to the Town of Pulaski Police. EARLIER STORY: A Pulaski County woman has been reported missing, according to the Pulaski County Police Department. Police say 23-year-old Breanna Nicole Smith was last reported seen at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Rockingham County Man Charged with Death by Distribution

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department has charged William George Crowe, 41, of Summerfield, NC with death by distribution of certain controlled substances in connection to the death of Phil Insinga. Crowe was arrested on Sept 19, 2022 at 4 pm and was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility.
SUMMERFIELD, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department Is Seeking Information On Large Stolen Propane Tank From The Reidsville Area

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is seeking information concerning a large stolen propane tank. “The tank is very similar to the one pictured in this post, but has a red stripe on it and was about 80% full of propane when taken. The larceny occurred at 216 Hidden Lake Drive Reidsville, NC around September 12/13, 2022. The tank was removed by a crane and a large truck,” the office wrote on its Facebook page.
REIDSVILLE, NC
wfxrtv.com

VSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in Franklin Co. fatal crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, five miles east of Route 220. A Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on the road when it ran off the right side, overturned, and hit a tree.

Comments / 0

Community Policy