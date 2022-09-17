Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Information about the upcoming State Fair of VirginiaMargaret MinnicksCaroline County, VA
VCU enrollment drops for fourth consecutive yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia restaurant releases its own signature beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
First look at the $50 million Henrico Sports and Events Center
Henrico County has provided a first look at its approximately $50 million indoor sports and entertainment venue, set to open in September of 2023.
Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
City of Hopewell hosting career fair for number of open positions
Hopewell is holding a career fair next month for anyone interested in working for the city.
Ringo Starr performing at Richmond Raceway
The show was originally scheduled for June 21 but had to be rescheduled. Tickets for the original show will still be valid Tuesday night.
The State Fair of Virginia returns to Caroline County, Virginia in full capacity this year. Because of the pandemic, there was no fair in 2020. In 202l, it returned but only on a limited basis. This is the first time the fair is returning to normal with all the traditional attractions, rides, live animals, farm equipment, crafts, and lots of food. There is much to see and do for adults and kids. There will be a petting zoo and pony rides for kids.
Longtime Carytown businesses plan to close Richmond stores
Used video game shop Bits + Pixels at 2930 W. Cary St. and soda and candy chain Rocket Fizz at 3031 W. Cary St. have both decided to call it quits.
Richmond, Virginia 2022: Best Places to Visit (with Map & Photos)
One of the oldest cities in the States, Richmond has been the capital of Virginia since 1780. It is packed with interesting and impressive historical monuments, many related to its role in the American Civil War. Situated on the banks of the James River, its quaint streets boast stunning pre-war...
Take a tour of Petersburg restaurants in ‘Taste of Old Towne’
Visit some of your favorite spots in Petersburg and discover something new in the Taste of Olde Towne Petersburg event this Saturday.
Community raises money in honor of slain trooper and teen who died of cancer
Both were taken too soon. Now, the community they were a part of is paying respect to their legacies, by paying it forward.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
PhillyBite
Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
Free ‘Chesterfest’ event featuring music, activities coming this weekend to Chesterfield
Chesterfield's annual festival featuring local food, artisans and artists is happening this weekend!
The Waffle House is coming to Short Pump
A Waffle House spokesperson said they’re planning to build a new location on the site, but the timeframe for its opening remains unclear.
Man with machete spotted trying to get into Chesterfield homes
A man with a machete was reportedly on the loose in Chesterfield over the weekend leaving several neighbors on high alert.
3 people shot in Hopewell over the weekend
Sep. 19, 2022 — HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are expected to survive after they were all shot over the weekend in Hopewell. Around 10 p.m. last night, police say a man was shot in the leg on Davisville Court. Less than three hours earlier, another man was...
VIDEO: Driver hits, kills woman walking across Mechanicsville Turnpike then drives away
New surveillance video shows the silver-looking vehicle driving away after hitting the woman at the Henrico County and Richmond city line.
Family of Highland Springs woman fatally shot in car seeks answers as homicide investigation continues
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After more than a month of investigating, Henrico police and the family of 22-year-old Zhykierra Zhane Guy, a woman who was found shot dead in a car in early August, are still looking for answers. Police in Henrico said officers responded to a shooting...
The campaign to save a local ginger ale from Coca-Cola’s cancellation
Depending on who you ask, Northern Neck Ginger Ale is a local curiosity, a cure-all for colds and flu, or simply the best ginger ale you've ever tasted - but you won't find it on grocery store shelves anymore.
Fall foliage map: When will the leaves change near me?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the first official day of fall approaches this week, you may be wondering when the leaves in your part of the state/country might be changing. Thursday, Sept. 22 marks the first day of fall this year. The Smoky Mountain Fall Foliage Prediction Map for 2022 is interactive, allowing users to view when […]
Most Popular Pizza in Buffalo Today Is in High Demand
If you didn't get a ticket to the game to tonight's Buffalo Bills game--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for the game tonight, you're doing it wrong. You can get these Bills-shaped pizzas in Western New York. There is a Bemus Point pizzeria called Coppola's Pizzeria and they are serving up Bills shaped pizzas. You can order the pizzas and have them hot and ready from the pizzeria OR you can pick them up from the store frozen on your way home from work and have them ready for dinner tonight!
