operawire.com
Regents Opera to Present ‘The Ring Cycle’
Regents Opera is set to present its new production of Wagner’s Ring Cycle, arranged for 18 orchestral players and performed in the round at The Grand Temple, Freemason’s Hall, Covent Garden. Ben Woodward, who is set to conduct and arrange the score said, “Wagner’s Ring Cycle is the...
operawire.com
Opera Steamboat to Present Historic ‘As One’
Colorado-based Opera Steamboat is set to present “As One” in a production featuring an all-transgender team. The opera by Laura Kaminsky, Mark Campbell, and Kimberly Reed will star Lucas Book as Hannah Younger and Nikola Printz as Hannah Older. Eden Lane will direct while Alexandra Enyart will conduct. This is the first time in the opera’s history that all members of the creative team are members of the transgender community.
operawire.com
Clavecin en Concert Opens Season With Works by Marc-Antoine Charpentier
Clavecin en Concert will kick off its 2022-23 season with concerts titled “Between Triumph and Piety.”. The concerts will include the works by French Baroque composer Marc-Antoine Charpentier such as “Miserere for the Jesuits” H. 219, “Motet Beatus” Vir H. 208, and “Te Deum” H. 146.
operawire.com
Marina Viotti, Marie-Eve Munger, Bruno de Sá & Alexandra Nowakowski Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week new albums by rising stars are being released. With these new releases audiences will also get a chance to hear rare works as well as some new works. For her second collaboration on the ATMA Classique label, soprano Marie-Eve Munger releases an album devoted to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s rarely-heard arias composed between the ages of 10-16. Munger performs alongside Les Boréades de Montréal and conductor Philippe Bourque in a program curated to contradict any assumption that Mozart’s earliest works are merely simple or juvenile.
operawire.com
WDR Tage Alter Musik in Herne Announces November 2022 Slate
The WDR Tage Alter Musik in Herne has announced its festival for 2022. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on opera and vocal performances. It all kicks off with Benjamin Bagby and Sequentia presenting music from the 14th century. Performance Date: Nov. 10, 2022. Next...
operawire.com
Ilya Silchukou Returns to the Stage Following Expulsion in Belarus
On Saturday, Sept. 17, baritone Ilya Silchukou returned to the stage after nearly two years. The baritone performed in Boston in a recital and is set to continue his recital tour on Sept. 24 in New Jersey. In a recent interview with the Boston Globe, the baritone noted that it...
operawire.com
Maryland Lyric Opera to Present ‘Macbeth’
The Maryland Lyric Opera is set to open its 2022-23 season with Verdi’s “Macbeth.”. The opera, which is set to be presented on Sept. 23 and 25 at Strathmore, will star baritone Lester Lynch as Macbeth and Jill Gardner as Lady Macbeth. The cast will be rounded out by MDLO favorites Andrea Silvestrelli as Banco and Yi Li as Macduff.
operawire.com
Matthew Rose Named Artistic Director of Deal Music and Arts
The Board of Deal Music and Arts has announced the appointment of its new Artistic Director Matthew Rose. Rose will take up his appointment at the beginning of October ready to plan the 2023 season. In a statement Chair of Trustees, Christopher Cook said, “We are so lucky to have...
operawire.com
Orchestre National de France Renews Music Director’s Contract
The Orchestre National de France has renewed Christian Macelaru’s contract as Music Director. The Rumanian conductor will continue with the orchestra through 2027. Măcelaru is the Chief Conductor of the WDR Sinfonieorchester, Artistic Director of the George Enescu International Festival and Competition, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Interlochen Center for the Arts’ World Youth Symphony Orchestra, and Music Director and Conductor of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music.
operawire.com
Laquita Mitchell, Ryan McKinny, Sasha Chooke, Caitlin Lynch, Alisa Jordheim Headline Music of Remembrance’s 2022-23 Season
Music of Remembrance has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic performances. First up is “Josephine,” a Monodrama by Tom Cipullo starring Laquita Mitchell. It will be directed by Erich Parce and conducted by Geoffrey Larson. The showcase will also be paired with “Wertheim Park,” a work by Lori Laitman. Alisa Jordheim will also be featured in the performance. The showcase will also include music by Max Vredenburg and Erwin Schulhoff.
operawire.com
George London Foundation for Singers Gets a New Name
The George London Foundation for Singers will now be known as the George and Nora London Foundation for Singers. The new name was announced during the Sept. 18 recital “Nora London – A Celebration” that honored the longtime president and founder of the organization. “Over the past...
operawire.com
Livermore Valley Opera Announces 2022-23 Season
California-based Livermore Valley Opera has unveiled its 2022-23 season which will present two opera productions and numerous concerts. Opening the season will be “L’Elisir d’Amore.” The opera will star Christopher Bozeka, Elena Galván, Sam Weiser, Alba Franco-Cancél, and Andrew W. Potter. Robert Herriot directs.
