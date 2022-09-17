Music of Remembrance has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic performances. First up is “Josephine,” a Monodrama by Tom Cipullo starring Laquita Mitchell. It will be directed by Erich Parce and conducted by Geoffrey Larson. The showcase will also be paired with “Wertheim Park,” a work by Lori Laitman. Alisa Jordheim will also be featured in the performance. The showcase will also include music by Max Vredenburg and Erwin Schulhoff.

