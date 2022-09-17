ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toe-Tap Interception Seals Florida State’s Road Win vs. Louisville

By Wilton Jackson
 4 days ago

Kevin Knowles II delivered the game-sealing play in the Seminoles’ victory.

When it appeared as though Louisville’s Malik Cunningham may deliver the Cardinals a game-winning drive against Florida State, the Seminoles’ defense stepped up to the challenge.

Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missed on a 36-yard field goal attempt with 1:44 remaining in regulation, giving Louisville one last chance. After picking up a critical fourth-and-3, Cunningham looked to fit the ball into a tight window on the sideline. Instead, his pass was intercepted by FSU’s Kevin Knowles II, who ensured he caught the ball with a precise toe drag along the sideline to get two feet in bounds.

Knowles delivered the game-sealing play, giving Florida State the 35–31 victory and securing a 3–0 start to the season for the Seminoles.

On a night where Florida State lost two key players to injury— quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse—the Seminoles fought through the road test to earn their first win in conference play for the season. It’s the first time that Florida State began its season 3–0 since 2015.

Cyndi.d.roe
4d ago

The only kind of good Football is anything before kids go PRO, especially when FSU is playing and pulls out a great win like this one;)

Reply
2
247Sports

Everything Mike Norvell had to say on Monday about win at Louisville, Tate Rodemaker, Johnny Wilson, 3-0 start

Mike Norvell met with the media on Monday and talked about a variety of topics including some of his final thoughts after watching film from FSU's game against Louisville, some of the early reports from the injuries sustained during that game as well as a quick preview of FSU's upcoming matchup in Boston College. Here is the video from that press conference and a full transcript follows:
wtxl.com

Tropical Storm Gaston forms in open waters of northern Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a flurry of recent hurricane season activity in September, Tropical Storm Gaston developed Tuesday afternoon after reaching depression stage earlier in the day. Gaston was about 1,000 miles west of the Azores in the eastern Atlantic, moving north-northeast at 18 mph, based on statistics...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Students Suit-Up at JC Penney Ahead of Fall Career and Internship Expo

President Robinson and Director Bill Means with students who won gift cards at JCPenney Suit-Up. Hundreds of Florida A&M University students flocked to Governor’s Square Mall for the Fall JCPenney Suit up on Sunday in preparation for the fall recruiting event. The three-hour biannual event is the largest Historically...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

I got this drank in my cup, feat Tally

Drinking is a common college activity to some, however, a commonality can turn into alcoholism fast, especially in Tallahassee. Every college has a different way of doing things, but students who go to college in Tally do it where the drinks aren’t far behind. Tallahassee has its own culture...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Heating things up in Perry, Fla.

The Smokin’ In The Pines BBQ Festival Is Kicking Off on the weekend of September 23 and 24 in Perry, Fla. Exciting news! The most popular BBQ Contest in the North Florida area is coming up soon, the Smokin’ in the Pines BBQ Festival. This event promises to be the best show you’ll find in the Southeast. We expect thousands at this FREE event for a weekend filled with great BBQ, southern rock & country music, BBQ competitions ($15,000 in prizes), the Sauces of Honor Sauce Contest, Kids-Que Competition (ages 6-15), awesome food vendors selling seafood, sweet treats and lots of BBQ. We also have arts and crafts, Kid’s FREE Fun Zone Play area, with bounce houses and much more. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in Perry, Fla., at Forest Capital State Park. Music by the Tobacco Rd Band, the Green Farm Road Band, T.Woods, Jared Walker, Franc Robert and more!
PERRY, FL
WCTV

Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 44-year-old Bristol man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Calhoun County. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:00 near NW John F. Bailey Road at NW Deer Foot Lane. The motorcyclist was heading east on NW John F. Bailey Road approaching a...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
