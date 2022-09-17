Toe-Tap Interception Seals Florida State’s Road Win vs. Louisville

Kevin Knowles II delivered the game-sealing play in the Seminoles’ victory.

When it appeared as though Louisville’s Malik Cunningham may deliver the Cardinals a game-winning drive against Florida State, the Seminoles’ defense stepped up to the challenge.

Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missed on a 36-yard field goal attempt with 1:44 remaining in regulation, giving Louisville one last chance. After picking up a critical fourth-and-3, Cunningham looked to fit the ball into a tight window on the sideline. Instead, his pass was intercepted by FSU’s Kevin Knowles II, who ensured he caught the ball with a precise toe drag along the sideline to get two feet in bounds.

Knowles delivered the game-sealing play, giving Florida State the 35–31 victory and securing a 3–0 start to the season for the Seminoles.

On a night where Florida State lost two key players to injury— quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse—the Seminoles fought through the road test to earn their first win in conference play for the season. It’s the first time that Florida State began its season 3–0 since 2015.

