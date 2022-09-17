Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained
Last week’s episode of House of the Dragon ended with King Viserys Targaryen ordering Rhaenyra, her daughter and heir-to-be, to wed Laenor Velaryon, son of Corlys and Rhaenys. Doing so has set the wheels in motion for the Dance of the Dragons to unfold in this series. We take a look below at this House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained to shed more light on what happened.
League of Legends Patch 12.18 Notes: The Worlds Patch
League of Legends Patch 12.18 is here! This is the patch that Worlds will be played on, hence smaller, pro-play aimed changes are being shipped. Check out the full League of Legends Patch 12.18 Notes here. League of Legends Patch 12.18 Notes Ashe These changes are aimed at bringing Ashe up to par with her […] The post League of Legends Patch 12.18 Notes: The Worlds Patch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Fright Night Skins, Ashen Night Sylas, and Worlds 2022 Azir!
In League of Legends Patch 12.18, the reimagining of the Gothic skinline comes with Fright Night, as well as Worlds 2022 Azir and Ashen Slayer Sylas. During the poll at the beginning of this year, the playerbase was asked which skinline they would like to see reimagined and reworked. Riot revealed that Gothic won this […] The post New Fright Night Skins, Ashen Night Sylas, and Worlds 2022 Azir! appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.18 Notes: Secrets of the Shallows
Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.18 will ship the first change after the mid-set update, as well as the Secrets of the Shallows event. Unfortunately, the event has been delayed until further notice, but all related cosmetic content will still be available tomorrow. Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.18 Notes. “Starting this patch, you’re...
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Closed Beta Test signups open
Closed beta testing for the upcoming Warhammer 40k game is coming soon. Keep reading to know how you can be a part of the beta test for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Closed Beta dates: October 14-16 The Closed Beta Test for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will happen from October...
5 details you definitely missed in House of the Dragon Episode 5
This week’s episode of House of the Dragon certainly had a lot more talking in it. Even if that’s the case, there’s really no shortage of conflict and tension in this installment. Along with all the drama, fans of the franchise are spoiled with awesome details and fun trivia. We take a look at the best House of the Dragon episode 5 easter eggs and what they mean for the future of the series.
