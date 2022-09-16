ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Rock Bridge stuns Capital City in OT, Battle downs Hickman: Boone County high school football roundup

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ws2KF_0hz2pKRT00

It was another successful Friday night in Boone County high school football, as five teams won their respective matchups before one more victory Saturday.

Battle picked up its first win of the season, while Rock Bridge staged a comeback in the final seconds to stun Capital City and Hallsville held off Versailles.

Harrisburg and Centralia both won by blowouts, with a combined score of 76-8 between the two schools.

Here's what happened in Week 4:

Boone County high school football scores and roundup

Rock Bridge 35, Capital City 28 - OT: A 21-10 Capital City lead in the second quarter became a 28-20 lead in the final minute. Bruins running back Tomisaac Johnson ran for a score, and Mark Hajicek tied the game on the 2-point conversion with 19 seconds left. Drevyn Seamon scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime as the Rock Bridge defense held. Aughust Pfitzinger recovered two fumbles on the night.

Centralia 40, Brookfield 8: The relentless Panthers defense forced four turnovers, including a fumble returned for a touchdown by Jack Romine. Centralia's offense controlled the game behind Kyden Wilkerson, who ran for 122 yards on 18 carries, scoring three touchdowns. The Panthers possessed the ball for over 31 minutes of game time and ran 65 plays.

Hallsville 18, Versailles 6: Known for its offense, Hallsville had to win with its defense on Friday night. Justin Conyers' defense responded. Scoring the first points of the game with a safety, Hallsville got all it needed from Harrison Fowler's 180 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Battle 47, Hickman 29: Rickie Dunn could not be stopped on this evening. Dunn rumbled for 207 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns, as the Spartans earned their first win of the season. Carter Holliday led the Kewpies to 22 second-half points; he finished with 237 passing yards, a passing touchdown and two rushing scores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziECS_0hz2pKRT00

Harrisburg 36, Paris 0: Trace Combs threw three touchdown passes as the defense pitched a shutout Friday. Harrisburg led Paris 22-0 at halftime. Hayven Samuels and freshman Caleb Sager also scored touchdowns on the night for the Bulldogs.

Boonville 18, Southern Boone 14: Boonville's defense held the Eagles to a turnover on downs in the red zone to seal the win. Southern Boone quarterback Austin Evans threw two touchdowns on the night, including a 22-yard score to Chase Morris.

Father Tolton 47, Principia 7: The Trailblazers rolled to an easy win behind Jake Ryan's four touchdown passes. Tolton led 35-7 at halftime and subbed out its starting quarterback in the third quarter.

Other mid-Missouri scores

Cardinal Ritter 40, Helias 14

Jefferson City 42, Smith-Cotton 27

Camdenton 65, Parkview 6

West Plains 28, Rolla 7

Mexico 35, Marshall 14

Blair Oaks 52, California 14

Osage 28, Eldon 0

Hannibal 48, Fulton 0

Wright City 40, South Callaway 24

North Callaway 30, Louisiana 12

Kirksville 34, Moberly 14

Hermann 62, Cuba 22

Russellville 35, Carrollton 14

Tipton 62, Slater 12

Owensville 42, St. James 8

Mark Twain 50, Montgomery County 18

Fayette 21, Westran 18

Salisbury 48, Scotland County 7

Bowling Green 64, Van-Far 6

Agape 30, MMA 26

Tolton 47, Principia 7 (Saturday)

Chris Kwiecinski is the sports editor for the Columbia Daily Tribune, overseeing University of Missouri and Boone County sports coverage. Follow him on Twitter @OchoK_ and contact him at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com or 573-815-1857.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Rock Bridge stuns Capital City in OT, Battle downs Hickman: Boone County high school football roundup

