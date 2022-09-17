ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

channel1450.com

Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: September 12-17

Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Talan McElroy (Pawnee Football) The...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Fighting Illini taking on Chattanooga this Thursday

Champaign, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The Illinois Football team taking the field again this week after a week off of play, following their win over Virginia on September 10th. The Fighting Illini head into this matchup with a 2-1 record to begin the season. The team has the chance to start the season 3-1 for the first time since the 2015 season where they finished the season 5-7, winning four of their first five games.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Additional Sunday bus routes coming to Decatur

Decatur, Ill., (WCIA) — One Central Illinois bus system is expanding, hoping to make getting to work and running errands easier for people.  It’s all happening in Decatur. Lacie Elzy, the city’s transit administrator, said the five added hybrid routes on Sundays will help connect the city’s “Urban Core” to more shopping and medical care.  […]
DECATUR, IL
channel1450.com

Titans Blank Rockets To Stay Unbeaten In CS8 Play

Glenwood got two goals in the first half and another insurance goal 20 minutes into the second half for.a 3-0 win over Rochester. Josh Jones and Jack Wolfe got the shutout for the Titans. Maddox Gerger, Brayden Paul and Grant Tretter scored the goals for Glenwood.
ROCHESTER, IL
WCIA

Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

2022 Illinois State Fair attendance sets all-time record

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Fair sets an all-time record high in attendance in 2022. The Fair released the estimated attendance totals for 2022, reporting over 636,700 visitors walked through the gates this year and an increase of nearly 95,000 people over 2021 weekend crowds. According to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Severe storm tears up Jacksonville trees

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Scattered branches and torn up trees littered Jacksonville Monday after rain and wind rolled through the area overnight. “About 1:30 this morning, we started getting calls from most of the central to the south part of Jacksonville and including South Jacksonville, trees down, limbs down, numerous locations, too many to even […]
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Shots fired at Springfield park

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield. Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7th Street. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Riverton Truck Stop Nearing Completion

The long-awaited truck stop at Interstate 72 and the Riverton exit is nearing completion… and could be open in early October. Ground was broken on the site in August of 2021, with initial plans for an opening in the spring of this year. That was later pushed back to summer, then pushed back again. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says supply chain issues have slowed construction. Riverton officials say there have also been delays in hiring and training staff for the TA Express, which includes a gas station, a convenience store, food from Little Caesar’s and Taco John’s, and a laundry facility.
RIVERTON, IL
nowdecatur.com

Booker Named Decatur Memorial August Colleague of the Month

September 19, 2022 – Mary Booker, unit coordinator for critical care nursing services at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for August. Booker is “an example that all of us should strive to be within Memorial Health,” said Booker’s nominator. “Mary makes sure...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

All clear after gas leak near elementary school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a gas leak in the area around Black Hawk Elementary School on Tuesday. Officials say that the leak happened at the end of the school day near dismissal. We're told that Ameren has given the school the all-clear. The school will be in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Storm damage throughout Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur agencies come together during revitalization efforts

DECATUR — Alicia Ralston was willing to step away from her office job at Archer Daniels Midland Co. to get her hands dirty for a day. “It’s going to be manual labor,” she said of the work. “Which is really great for someone who works in the office. The work will be much different than what I do day-to-day for the company.”
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After some early morning rain, sunny skies resume with warmer temperatures streaming into the region. The environment will be very unstable as our cold front approaches the area. The Storm Prediction highlights west Central Illinois under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (level 3) with the rest of Central Illinois under a Slight Risk for severe weather (level 2).
SPRINGFIELD, IL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Springfield, IL (with Photos & Maps)

Springfield is the state capital of Illinois, so it’s safe to assume that even though there are plenty of restaurants, people will still have a hard time figuring out which ones are of quality. For that reason, we will help you locate the 15 best restaurants in Springfield, IL.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Shooting outside of Springfield bar leaves two injured

Editors Note: A previous version of this story showed pictures of damage to the outside of the bar, Clique. The window was broken long before the shooting and was not caused by the shooting. The picture has been removed. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting outside of a bar in Springfield left two people in […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

