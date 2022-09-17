Read full article on original website
kmvt
Wendell puts five in the net to beat Kimberly and stay undefeated; prep sports scores
WEEK 4: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights. Murtaugh volleyball grabs conference win over Valley, Wood River girls soccer tops Jerome. The Murtaugh Red Devils had no trouble against Valley in a Snake River Conference volleyball matchup Thursday. Kimberly blanks Gooding on soccer pitch, Canyon Ridge sweeps...
kmvt
CSI assistant coach leaves program
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fred Brown Jr. is no longer an assistant coach with the CSI men’s basketball program, Head Coach Jeff Reinert confirmed Monday. Brown Jr. has been with the program since 2019. CSI went 61-28 and made two National Tournament appearances with Brown helping on the sidelines.
kmvt
Rotary Club of Twin Falls working to update bathrooms at Frontier Park
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Rotary Club is inching closer to making their Frontier Bathroom Project a reality. Last year, the Rotary Club announced that they were going to be working on updating the bathrooms at Frontier Park, because they were built in the 1970′s.
Hansen Bridge Blocked
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An incident on the Hansen Bridge has halted traffic in both directions while inspections on the Perrine Bridge has traffic backed up heading into Twin Falls. 511.idaho.gov is reporting blockage in both directions at the Hansen Bridge, images show several vehicles and an ambulance on the bridge while traffic is backed up on both sides.
‘Extremely Uncommon’ Creature Found in Idaho’s Twin Falls: VIDEO
Late last year, Idaho wildlife officers had a rare encounter near Twin Falls, trapping one of the state’s elusive ringtails. See footage of the unique critter below. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An extremely uncommon ringtail found in Twin Falls, ID (https://youtu.be/D8xrZxhpj2A) According to Magic...
kmvt
Bicyclist involved in vehicle collision succumbs to injuries
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A bicyclist involved in a vehicle collision this week in Twin Falls County has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Around 3pm on Thursday, September 15 at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, a 74-year-old male from Hansen Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup, eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound.
kmvt
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School,
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: (6:45 p.m.) The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement regarding Tuesday afternoons shooting in Jerome County. “Today, September 20th at 2:14 pm, Jerome County Deputies were involved in a short pursuit on Hwy 25 between Eden and Hazelton. The pursuit ended when the subject vehicle pulled into the driveway of a residence where shots were fired.
kmvt
Two people rushed to the hospital, vehicle versus pedestrian accident
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m., at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard...
Bicyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A crash between a pickup truck and a bicyclist left one man dead Thursday afternoon, in Twin Falls County. A 74-year-old man from Hansen was driving eastbound on Overland Road, in a Ford F150 pickup truck, when he collided with a bicyclist traveling in the same direction. The bicyclist was an 81-year-old man, also from Hansen.
eastidahonews.com
Man dies at hospital after being hit by car in crosswalk while crossing Twin Falls street
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday at approximately 5:08 a.m., in the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue in Twin Falls. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling...
Police: Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by SUV in crosswalk
Idaho State Police are currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m. at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue in Twin Falls. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard in a 2007 Lexus SUV. It appears the driver of the Lexus failed to obey a red traffic signal and struck a 38-year-old male of Filer, standing in the crosswalk, on the south side of the intersection. ...
Never Break Up With Someone At The Bearded Axe In Twin Falls
When it reaches the point in a relationship when one of the participants wants to end it, there are some places you should avoid in Twin Falls if doing it publically. Any business that has weapons within reach or a steep cliff in close proximity isn't a good idea at all to break that type of news.
kmvt
UPDATE: Four suspects identified in Kimberly corn field standoff, one still at-large
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE) Thursday afternoon’s dramatic pursuit of fugitives wanted in connection with a home invasion and car theft in Gooding is still, in part, ongoing. The pursuit began when the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department engaged with a stolen vehicle connected to the incident in Gooding. The...
What Would You Do? Fight, Ignore, or Peace as Cars Collide in Twin Falls
What would you do? What would you do if you have a child that opens their door, and dings the car next to you, to find out the owner is in the car and sees it all? Do you get in your car and act like you don't know? Do you talk about it? Do you offer any type of condolences or pay for a little ding, or chalk it up to ding and nothing else? If the person confronts you aggressively, do you get into a fight? Does it change if it is you or your partner that does it instead of a kid? Does location play a factor? Say it is picking kids up from school compared to a grocery store and does it matter who was parked first? There is much to consider, but when the car next to you is dinged by your car, what do you do?
kmvt
American Red Cross encouraging people to donate blood
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood, as they are still suffering from a shortage of available supply. The COVID-19 pandemic really hindered people’s availability to donate, people were working from home, and they weren’t able to host as many blood drives as possible.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Seeing red: How bad is red-light problem?
TWIN FALLS — Does the city have a problem with motorists running red lights? The last few days might leave you wondering. Early Saturday morning, a man was struck by a motorist who apparently didn’t heed a traffic light at Falls Avenue and Blue Lakesyu Boulevard North, police said. The man later died from his injuries.
eastidahonews.com
CPR saves life of Heyburn resident
HEYBURN – A person found unconscious in their Heyburn home last month is alive thanks to lifesaving measures from first responders. A news release from the Heyburn Police Department says Officer Roman Seipert was the first to respond to an unresponsive person on August 31. The victim was not breathing and Seipert immediately started CPR.
