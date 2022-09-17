ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

CSI assistant coach leaves program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fred Brown Jr. is no longer an assistant coach with the CSI men’s basketball program, Head Coach Jeff Reinert confirmed Monday. Brown Jr. has been with the program since 2019. CSI went 61-28 and made two National Tournament appearances with Brown helping on the sidelines.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hansen Bridge Blocked

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An incident on the Hansen Bridge has halted traffic in both directions while inspections on the Perrine Bridge has traffic backed up heading into Twin Falls. 511.idaho.gov is reporting blockage in both directions at the Hansen Bridge, images show several vehicles and an ambulance on the bridge while traffic is backed up on both sides.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russellville, KY
Sports
Twin Falls, ID
Sports
City
Buhl, ID
City
Russellville, KY
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
River, KY
City
Burley, ID
City
Gooding, ID
City
Wendell, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
kmvt

Bicyclist involved in vehicle collision succumbs to injuries

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A bicyclist involved in a vehicle collision this week in Twin Falls County has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Around 3pm on Thursday, September 15 at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, a 74-year-old male from Hansen Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup, eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound.
HANSEN, ID
kmvt

UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School,

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: (6:45 p.m.) The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement regarding Tuesday afternoons shooting in Jerome County. “Today, September 20th at 2:14 pm, Jerome County Deputies were involved in a short pursuit on Hwy 25 between Eden and Hazelton. The pursuit ended when the subject vehicle pulled into the driveway of a residence where shots were fired.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Two people rushed to the hospital, vehicle versus pedestrian accident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m., at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard...
FILER, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Ffn Week 5#Post 4 Runnin Rebels#Mdt Burley High School#Mdt Raft River
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by SUV in crosswalk

Idaho State Police are currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m. at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue in Twin Falls. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard in a 2007 Lexus SUV. It appears the driver of the Lexus failed to obey a red traffic signal and struck a 38-year-old male of Filer, standing in the crosswalk, on the south side of the intersection. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Would You Do? Fight, Ignore, or Peace as Cars Collide in Twin Falls

What would you do? What would you do if you have a child that opens their door, and dings the car next to you, to find out the owner is in the car and sees it all? Do you get in your car and act like you don't know? Do you talk about it? Do you offer any type of condolences or pay for a little ding, or chalk it up to ding and nothing else? If the person confronts you aggressively, do you get into a fight? Does it change if it is you or your partner that does it instead of a kid? Does location play a factor? Say it is picking kids up from school compared to a grocery store and does it matter who was parked first? There is much to consider, but when the car next to you is dinged by your car, what do you do?
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

American Red Cross encouraging people to donate blood

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood, as they are still suffering from a shortage of available supply. The COVID-19 pandemic really hindered people’s availability to donate, people were working from home, and they weren’t able to host as many blood drives as possible.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Seeing red: How bad is red-light problem?

TWIN FALLS — Does the city have a problem with motorists running red lights? The last few days might leave you wondering. Early Saturday morning, a man was struck by a motorist who apparently didn’t heed a traffic light at Falls Avenue and Blue Lakesyu Boulevard North, police said. The man later died from his injuries.
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

CPR saves life of Heyburn resident

HEYBURN – A person found unconscious in their Heyburn home last month is alive thanks to lifesaving measures from first responders. A news release from the Heyburn Police Department says Officer Roman Seipert was the first to respond to an unresponsive person on August 31. The victim was not breathing and Seipert immediately started CPR.
HEYBURN, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy