Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
OSHP releases footage of Operation BLASER arrest
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released footage of an Operation Blaser arrest that happened last week. According to officials, La Relle Antoine Mack, 38, of Toledo was arrested after he was seen driving at dangerous speeds and doing wheelies on his motorcycle. OSHP followed Mack in a helicopter until police arrested him at a house on Grantley Road.
13abc.com
A new tool tests Lake Erie algae to protect drinking water
CURTICE, Ohio (WTVG) - Eighty million gallons of water are pumped in daily by the City of Toledo, so the Curtice shoreline is the first stop of your drinking water when it comes in from Lake Erie. Now there’s new technology there to protect our drinking water from future algal...
Comments / 0