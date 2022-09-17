TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released footage of an Operation Blaser arrest that happened last week. According to officials, La Relle Antoine Mack, 38, of Toledo was arrested after he was seen driving at dangerous speeds and doing wheelies on his motorcycle. OSHP followed Mack in a helicopter until police arrested him at a house on Grantley Road.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO