Great Barrington, MA

iBerkshires.com

Residents Air Grievances on Deming Park Improvements

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city and other stakeholders say parking is a long-standing issue at Deming Park and want to address it with a larger, one-way parking lot. Abutters are skeptical. Around 15 residents attended a public hearing for the proposed improvements to the park on Monday at Sacred...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Ignoring the MA ‘Move Over’ Law Could Cost You Some Bucks, Who Needs That?

Sometimes when I'm driving throughout the Berkshires whether it's Pittsfield Road (Route 20) or Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington or Route 8 in Cheshire, I'll have an ambulance or an emergency approach me from behind, and immediately, I'll pull over to the side of the road so they can attend to the situation at hand. There have been times in the Berkshires where I have seen ambulance vehicles approach other motorists and those motorists don't pull over.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
City
Great Barrington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Alford, MA
Great Barrington, MA
Government
MassLive.com

Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines

SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Ghent playhouse season; benefit concerts for music education; Art Omi party for reproductive rights; foraging walk at Clark; lecture on gravestone making

Ghent, N.Y.– The Ghent Playhouse has announced its lineup for the 2022-2023 season. Kicking off the 48th year is the one-man comedic play “Buyer & Cellar,” starring Sam Reilly. November 13 is a one-show-only benefit performance of “Aged to Perfection,” with Alaina Warren Zachary and Lisa Carman. Up next is “The Annual Panto – Beauty and the Beast: Ugly is as Ugly Does.” The romantic comedy “Invitation to a March” brings in the new year, and is followed by “Ruthless! The Musical,” an uproarious spoof of iconic Broadway classics. Closing out the season is “The Nether,” a twisting crime drama and haunting sci-fi thriller. The Ghent Playhouse is located at 6 Town Hall Place in Ghent, NY.
GHENT, NY
WUPE

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?

During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS BRIEFS: BAC opens second location; new Head Start program; new EDs at CDCSB and NBUW; new BFAIR Clinical Director; interim ED at CREATE

Berkshire Art Center announces expansion to second location in Pittsfield. Stockbridge—Berkshire Art Center (formerly IS183 Art School) has announced it will be expanding to a second location in Pittsfield, the Brothership Building at 141 North Street, this month. The opening will be held on Friday, September 30, from 5 – 7 p.m., and is open to the public.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

John F. Rogers, 70, of Lenox

The family of John F. Rogers is saddened to announce that he passed away unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack at his home in Lenox on Saturday, September 10, 2022. John was born on June 3, 1952, to the late Dr. Donald B. and Jean F. Rogers at Edwards Air Force Base in California. He came to Northampton as an infant and was educated in the public schools there, graduating from Northampton High School in 1970 as class president. John received his undergraduate degree from Yale College in 1974 and his law degree from Georgetown University three years later.
LENOX, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Armata's Market to move business to Hampden after devastating fire

LONGMEADOW, Mass. - A​ massive fire destroyed the Armata's Market and several other businesses in Longmeadow days before Thanksgiving last year.​. "Obviously, I didn't know how really bad it was at the time it was called, probably thank god so I could drive and get here in one piece," said market President Alexis Vallides. "But it was certainly devastating."
LONGMEADOW, MA
iBerkshires.com

Allen Heights Veterinary Repeats as Josh Billings Runaground Champ

LENOX, Mass. -- Hundreds of amateur athletes Sunday won the 46th Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon where, as the motto goes, "To finish is to win." The day's fastest finishers featured familiar names as the four-man team from Allen Heights Veterinary was the first across the finish line at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, which took over this year from Tanglewood as the triathlon terminus.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Lawrence ‘Butch’ Irwin Ray III, 71, of Southfield

Lawrence “Butch” Irwin Ray III, 71, of Southfield died Wednesday September 14, 2022 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington. Butch was born in Milford, Mass. on September 22, 1950 son of Lawrence Irwin Jr. and Theresa (Shurick) Ray. He graduated from Blackstone High School and went on to receive his Associates Degree from Coyne Electrical School in Newton, Mass.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Council OKs Honorary Street Name for Theater Leaders

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Union Street will now honor Julianne Boyd and Mary Ann Quinson of Barrington Stage Company as "Boyd Quinson Way." The City Council on Tuesday approved the city's first honorary street naming after Ward 6 Councilor Dina Guiel Lampiasi petitioned for such a process. Lampiasi wanted to...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Renner and Schmitz of The Marketplace honored as Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce “Business Persons of the Year”

David Renner and Kevin Schmitz met in 1990 when they were both working at the White Hart Inn in Salisbury, Conn. Renner had trained at the Culinary Institute of America, and both he and Schmitz had worked at renowned food venues in New York City, but what solidified their relationship was a shared passion: to provide high quality prepared food made from locally sourced ingredients for people to bring back to their own homes.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

