Wheeling, WV

WBOY

Smith’s 4th Q catch is up for Big 12 Play of the Week

West Virginia fans, Reese Smith needs your support. His catch in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s dominant victory over Towson not only was one of the best plays of the game, but is among the best plays of the day throughout the Big 12 Conference. Smith and his twisting...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Wheeling, WV
Morgantown, WV
Wheeling, WV
Morgantown, WV
Wheeling, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Statistically One of the Top Offenses in the Nation

Morgantown, West Virginia – After compiling 624 yards in a 65-7 blowout win over Towson, the West Virginia Mountaineers zoomed up the NCAA Total Offensive Yards rankings. West Virginia, 1-2, are now ranked #13 in total yards in the nation with 1,539 yards in 3 games, averaging 513.0 yards per game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Waneta Shank

Waneta J. Shank, 99, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the Madison Center. She was born in Morgantown on Jan. 3, 1923. She was a beloved and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, many arts and crafts, and especially cherished time with her family.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why West Virginia Doesn’t Fire Head Coaches

Morgantown, West Virginia – The last time that West Virginia University officially fired a major sports head coach was when the late Frank Cignetti Sr. was relieved of his duties after a 17-27 record through four seasons from 1976-1979. Don Nehlen replaced Cignetti in 1980 and there has not...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details

Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Luke Hudson
The Dominion Post

James Michael

James Edward “Butch” Michael, 72, of Morgantown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family from medical complications. Butch was born in Fairmont on Aug. 13, 1950, to the late James Lee and Laura Collier Michael. Butch had been employed as a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Ralpheline Howard

Ralpheline (Barzanti) Howard, 85, a longtime resident of Bobtown, Pa., died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the Hospice of the Western Reserve in Mentor, Ohio. Born May 28, 1937, in Dilliner, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Harriet (Wilson) Barzanti. A 1955 graduate of Mapletown High...
BOBTOWN, PA
The Dominion Post

Barbara Kurcaba

Barbara “Barb” Jean Kurcaba, 68, of Morgantown, passed away at her home on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. She was born on June 3, 1954, in Morgantown, daughter of the late Ira and Dona Sue (Loughry) Shahan. Barb spent 35 years teaching math at Clay-Battelle High School. She took...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Lifetime Movie begins filming movie in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area, including one at a home in Fairmont. Starting this week, Lifetime Movies will be filming in Fairmont. It’s for one of five movies they will be filming in the area. One of the movies...
FAIRMONT, WV
The Dominion Post

William Murphy

William Edward Murphy, 47, of Morgantown, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Uniontown, Pa., on Nov. 8, 1974, a son the of the late Edward and Wilma Jenkins Murphy. William is survived by his wife, Nellie Carubia Murphy; his son, Cody Liddle;...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

W.Va. native returns to Robinson Grand for annual holiday concert

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. is returning to the Robinson Grand for his annual Home for the Holidays tour. Landau, who arrived onto the national scene with his incredible voice, undeniable charisma and unparalleled showmanship in 2011, will perform on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Robinson Grand.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF

West Virginia church changing name to get with the times

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school district removes pride flags

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man dies in Doddridge County crash

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mississippi man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Doddridge County. Deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on Slaughter Run Rd. just before 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a release from the DCSO. 31-year-old Steven...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

UPDATE: Crews extinguish structure fire in Glen Dale

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells us the Monday evening fire in Glen Dale is now out. Still no word on a cause. EARLIER: Officials with the Glen Dale Police Department tells us that crews are on the scene of an active structure fire in Glen Dale at […]
GLEN DALE, WV
The Dominion Post

Teresa Barr

Teresa Kay Barr, 55, of Waynesburg, formerly of Daybrook, died unexpectedly on Sept. 18, 2022, in Morgantown, with her family by her side. She was born on July 21, 1967, to the late Jesse Sine Jr. and Judith “Bird” Moore Sine, of Daybrook. She graduated from Clay Battelle...
MORGANTOWN, WV

