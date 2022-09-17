Read full article on original website
Related
The Dominion Post
Morgantown volleyball team sweeps John Marshall during annual Volley-a-thon
MORGANTOWN -- In a battle of two volleyball powers in the state, the Morgantown High volleyball team (11-4-1) hosted John Marshall in their annual volley-a-thon fundraiser. MHS took home its. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WVU running back CJ Donaldson bursts onto the scene for Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN — Preseason hype is rarely mentioned from a coaching staff, especially of a true freshman who's never set foot on a college football field. WVU head coach Neal Brown briefly. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WBOY
Smith’s 4th Q catch is up for Big 12 Play of the Week
West Virginia fans, Reese Smith needs your support. His catch in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s dominant victory over Towson not only was one of the best plays of the game, but is among the best plays of the day throughout the Big 12 Conference. Smith and his twisting...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown is Odds On Favorite to be Next College Football Head Coach Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – With a 1-2 record to start this season and an 18-20 record since taking over as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Neal Brown has faced harsh criticism lately and it has been rumored that he is officially on the hot seat. In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Statistically One of the Top Offenses in the Nation
Morgantown, West Virginia – After compiling 624 yards in a 65-7 blowout win over Towson, the West Virginia Mountaineers zoomed up the NCAA Total Offensive Yards rankings. West Virginia, 1-2, are now ranked #13 in total yards in the nation with 1,539 yards in 3 games, averaging 513.0 yards per game.
The Dominion Post
Waneta Shank
Waneta J. Shank, 99, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the Madison Center. She was born in Morgantown on Jan. 3, 1923. She was a beloved and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, many arts and crafts, and especially cherished time with her family.
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Doesn’t Fire Head Coaches
Morgantown, West Virginia – The last time that West Virginia University officially fired a major sports head coach was when the late Frank Cignetti Sr. was relieved of his duties after a 17-27 record through four seasons from 1976-1979. Don Nehlen replaced Cignetti in 1980 and there has not...
How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Dominion Post
James Michael
James Edward “Butch” Michael, 72, of Morgantown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family from medical complications. Butch was born in Fairmont on Aug. 13, 1950, to the late James Lee and Laura Collier Michael. Butch had been employed as a...
The Dominion Post
Ralpheline Howard
Ralpheline (Barzanti) Howard, 85, a longtime resident of Bobtown, Pa., died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the Hospice of the Western Reserve in Mentor, Ohio. Born May 28, 1937, in Dilliner, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Harriet (Wilson) Barzanti. A 1955 graduate of Mapletown High...
The Dominion Post
Barbara Kurcaba
Barbara “Barb” Jean Kurcaba, 68, of Morgantown, passed away at her home on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. She was born on June 3, 1954, in Morgantown, daughter of the late Ira and Dona Sue (Loughry) Shahan. Barb spent 35 years teaching math at Clay-Battelle High School. She took...
WDTV
Lifetime Movie begins filming movie in Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area, including one at a home in Fairmont. Starting this week, Lifetime Movies will be filming in Fairmont. It’s for one of five movies they will be filming in the area. One of the movies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Dominion Post
William Murphy
William Edward Murphy, 47, of Morgantown, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Uniontown, Pa., on Nov. 8, 1974, a son the of the late Edward and Wilma Jenkins Murphy. William is survived by his wife, Nellie Carubia Murphy; his son, Cody Liddle;...
WDTV
W.Va. native returns to Robinson Grand for annual holiday concert
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. is returning to the Robinson Grand for his annual Home for the Holidays tour. Landau, who arrived onto the national scene with his incredible voice, undeniable charisma and unparalleled showmanship in 2011, will perform on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Robinson Grand.
WTRF
West Virginia church changing name to get with the times
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Man dies in Doddridge County crash
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mississippi man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Doddridge County. Deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on Slaughter Run Rd. just before 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a release from the DCSO. 31-year-old Steven...
UPDATE: Crews extinguish structure fire in Glen Dale
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells us the Monday evening fire in Glen Dale is now out. Still no word on a cause. EARLIER: Officials with the Glen Dale Police Department tells us that crews are on the scene of an active structure fire in Glen Dale at […]
The Dominion Post
Teresa Barr
Teresa Kay Barr, 55, of Waynesburg, formerly of Daybrook, died unexpectedly on Sept. 18, 2022, in Morgantown, with her family by her side. She was born on July 21, 1967, to the late Jesse Sine Jr. and Judith “Bird” Moore Sine, of Daybrook. She graduated from Clay Battelle...
Comments / 0