KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas Mobberly Baptist Church names new lead pastor

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After 21 months of searching, Mobberly Baptist Church has welcomed a new lead pastor. This comes after the passing of former Senior Pastor Glynn Stone back in March of 2020 after a fatal one-vehicle crash. “In the 18 years of being a pastor, this has been the warmest and kindest welcome […]
