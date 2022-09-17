Read full article on original website
themonitor.net
Malakoff mauls Gladewater in early runaway
Malakoff linebacker Zack Studley hones in on a Gladewater running back during his team’s 52-13 win. Malakoff running back Damien Jackson scored three touchdowns, two on the ground and one receiving. Zack Studley added two touchdowns, one each on offense and defense. Jason Tennyson also ran for two touchdowns. Tiger kicker Juan Gonzalez had a field goal and kicked seven extra points.
Texas linebacker, Arp graduate DeMarvion Overshown charged with marijuana possession last December
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — University of Texas at Austin linebacker and Arp High School DeMarvion Overshown was charged with possession of marijuana in Van Zandt County last December. If he follows certain conditions, his case will be dismissed. Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said Overshown was...
KLTV
WebXtra: New subdivision of tiny homes opens in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Sariah Bonds speaks with Henderson County Pct. 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley about a brand-new subdivision of tiny homes that has opened. Tuley speaks about what the county looks for to ensure the homes are suitable to live in.
KLTV
Work continues on Guthrie Trail extension in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Work continues on the Guthrie Trail extension in Longview. Phases two and three are being worked on. Contractors created a underpass beneath McCann Road to connect the two sides. When all is said and done, this will connect 10 miles of walking trails in the city of Longview.
Unique Brookhollow Home Hidden In Lufkin, Texas
I see many different properties looking for special ones to feature, and I never know what I am going to find. Today I found a home at 2205 Copeland Street in the Brookhollow subdivision in Lufkin that has a rarely seen feature. It has a hot tub room, but that...
Tatum, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Motorcyclist Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the city officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Lufkin. The officials stated that a motorcyclist suffered a severe leg injury following a crash at the intersection of Atkinson Drive and [..]
scttx.com
Timpson 2022 Homecoming Court Duchesses, Sweethearts
September 19, 2022 - Timpson High School announces the 2022 Homecoming Court! The pregame ceremonies will begin at 6:30pm, Friday evening, September 23 at John Herbert Eakin Stadium. The Timpson Bears take on Grapeland Sandies at 7:00pm. Class Duchesses and Queen Candidates. Freshman, Avery Cooper; Sophomore, Bailee Ford; Junior, Cale...
Your 9 Best Italian Food Options In and Around Longview, Texas
There is something that is so comforting about sitting down and eating a big pile of pasta or the delicious layers of lasagna from an Italian restaurant. Normally after consuming the meal, I will have to take a nap but honestly, I enjoy that part of the process too. Which is why I really liked that someone on social media asked the question, where do you go for the best Italian food around Longview, Texas?
Fourth man convicted for role in 2020 Tyler shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A San Antonio man pleaded guilty on Monday to his role in a 2020 Tyler shooting of a man on Vance Street. Trey Barreau, 25, pleaded guilty to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He had been previously indicted for murder, but pleaded guilty to burglary […]
Lufkin Man Wins Custom Bass Boat from Anheuser Busch
I think you could definitely say that Glen Tillar of Lufkin, Texas, was excited to drive away the brand-new boat that he won in a recent contest. He was the winner of a new 2022 TRACKER Pro 170 boat through Anheuser Busch’s statewide text-to-win contest. How do I know...
KLTV
Harrison County deputies’ pursuit crosses state lines; 2 arrested
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports attempting a traffic stop that led to the arrest of two suspects in Louisiana Sunday. Reginald Sanders of Louisiana and Shauntavia Newsom of Lancaster, Texas were arrested. At approximately 8:33 p.m. Sunday drivers of a vehicle stolen out...
KLTV
Smith County fire marshal resigns
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has submitted his resignation. Brooks’ resignation is effective Oct. 1. Commissioners accepted the resignation in a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s meeting. In a letter obtained by KLTV, Brooks cited a need to spend more time with family as...
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
KLTV
Fire destroys abandoned home in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed an abandoned home in Longview Monday morning. The call came in at 3:21 a.m. from the 2100 block of E. Marshall Ave. Longview firefighters arrived to find a large unoccupied home with fire showing on three sides. Firefighters had to get equipment to knock down the home to get to hot spots because it was too dangerous to enter the structure.
Smith County Law Librarian has resigned her position
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Law Librarian Kara Kennedy has tendered her resignation with the Commissioners Court effective Sept. 30. Kennedy is leaving her position, which she has held for more than nine years, due to health reasons, according to Smith County officials. The Smith County Law Library’s mission is to provide access to […]
Five People Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Rusk County, Texas [PHOTOS]
Five people have been arrested on various drug-related charges in Tatum, Texas according to a report from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office. A recent online press release from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office reports a total of five people from Tatum, Texas were arrested over a two-day period as a result of a two-agency investigation between the Rusk County Sheriff's Department and the Tatum Police Department.
KLTV
Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man drowned by driving a car into Lake Bob Sandlin Friday night according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Jonathan Taylor. The Camp County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the drowning at around 9:30 p.m., according to Taylor. The man’s...
Injuries reported after motorcycle, truck crash in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A major crash occurred between a motorcycle and a truck near the intersection of CR 273 and Linwood Drive in Smith County on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to officials, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Injuries have been reported, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. DPS, Chapel […]
Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos
Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
