The Extra Point Game of the Week: Northside Methodist vs Daleville

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — In the Extra Point Game of the Week, Northside Methodist takes on Daleville in a 3A Region Two matchup.

Daleville is fresh off its first regular season on the field win since 2019, Northside Methodist enters the game 2-2 in its inaugural season eligible in the AHSAA.

Daleville gets its second win of the season in its home opener taking down Northside Methodist 16-15.

