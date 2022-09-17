ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daleville, AL

The Extra Point Game of the Week: Northside Methodist vs Daleville

By Sylvie Sparks
 4 days ago

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — In the Extra Point Game of the Week, Northside Methodist takes on Daleville in a 3A Region Two matchup.

Daleville is fresh off its first regular season on the field win since 2019, Northside Methodist enters the game 2-2 in its inaugural season eligible in the AHSAA.

Daleville gets its second win of the season in its home opener taking down Northside Methodist 16-15.

Andalusia Star News

Saints claim home four-setter over Boll Weevils

The LBWCC volleyball team earned a 3-1 win against Enterprise State and eclipsed the inaugural season’s win total in a home conference match Monday night. The Saints (8-7, 7-7 ACCC) won a rematch with the Boll Weevils (5-9, 5-7) 25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17 after opening the year with a five-set loss at ESCC in mid-August.
ENTERPRISE, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Zion Chapel vs Ariton

ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — Ariton remains unbeaten in 2A region two after knocking off Dale County rival G.W. Long in week three. Zion Chapel is fresh off a big win over Samson and are looking to piece back to back wins for the first time in three years. Ariton beat Zion Chapel 35-0.
ARITON, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Play of the Night

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The play of the night comes courtesy of the Enterprise Wildcats. Running Back Mykel Johnson catches the ball on a screen pass, gets out of trouble and takes it home free over 50 yards.
DOTHAN, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Dothan vs Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan hit the road to take on another 7A region two team in Smiths Station. The Wolves looked to piece together back to back wins after knocking off Prattville in week 3. Dothan won 57-43.
DOTHAN, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Cottonwood vs Samson

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Samson returned home still in search of its first win on the season. The Tigers hosted the Cottonwood Bears who are off to a 1-2 start. The Bears win this one 22-0 over the Tigers and pick up win number two.
SAMSON, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Rehobeth vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — It was homecoming night in the City of Progress as Enterprise hosts Rehobeth. These two schools have never faced off on the gridiron despite both schools being open for over 75 seasons. Wildcats win the first-ever matchup between the two schools 59-6 over Rehobeth.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

UAB state-of-the-art clinic coming to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— In an effort to combat the state’s dental workforce crisis, The University of Alabama at Birmingham(UAB) School of Dentistry has officially signed off on the plan to bring a new satellite dentistry clinic to Dothan. The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees unanimously approved...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

UAB dental clinic planned for Dothan receives final approval

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A University of Alabama Birmingham satellite dental clinic has received final approval from the school’s trustees with their vote coming Friday. “We are looking forward to serving the residents of the Dothan community and surrounding region,” said Russell S. Taichman, DMD, dean of the UAB School of Dentistry.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Stabbing in Clio prison, RSN

CLIO, Ala (WDHN)—A stabbing has occurred at Easterling Prison in Clio, Barbour County, reports from Rickey Stokes News. According to RSN, a 26-year-old male has suffered a stab wound to the left side of the chest. The victim is said to be breathing and alert. Ozark dispatched Echo EMS to the prison.
CLIO, AL
WSFA

Medical student from Dothan awarded $5,000 scholarship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A medical student native to Dothan is getting some significant financial assistance in the form of an award from the Medical Association of the State of Alabama. The organization announced in a release on Tuesday that Madison Hogans, who is currently a student at the University...
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Ozark man killed in Walker County crash

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon left one man dead in Walker County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tyce Brockett, 23, of Ozark was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a tree around 2:10 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 214 […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Wicksburg vs. Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WDHN) — Wicksburg is traveling to take on the Bears of Cottonwood in a region 2 bout. This is the 57th meeting between the two schools with Cottonwood holding a 41-14-2 advantage over the Panthers. Cottonwood comes into this game following a 40-20 win over Abbeville, while Wicksburg won last week 42-12 over […]
COTTONWOOD, AL
