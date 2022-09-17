The Extra Point Game of the Week: Northside Methodist vs Daleville
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — In the Extra Point Game of the Week, Northside Methodist takes on Daleville in a 3A Region Two matchup.
Daleville is fresh off its first regular season on the field win since 2019, Northside Methodist enters the game 2-2 in its inaugural season eligible in the AHSAA.
Daleville gets its second win of the season in its home opener taking down Northside Methodist 16-15.
