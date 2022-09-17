ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Wildcats Today

SEC Releases 2022-23 MBB Television Schedule

The Southeastern Conference has released times and airing locations for every conference basketball game for the 2022-23 season.  Here's where you'll be able to watch all 18 of Kentucky's SEC matchups this season, as well as what time (EST) they will air:  DEC. 28: Kentucky @ Missouri, 7 ...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy