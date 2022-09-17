Candace Cameron Bure was the undisputed queen of Hallmark Channel’s slate of popular holiday fare, with more than 30 credits to her name. Who could forget her work as a high-strung doctor who moves to Alaska in “Christmas Under Wraps”? OK, just because you haven’t heard of it, doesn’t mean it wasn’t a huge hit. The 2014 made-for-TV movie has the distinction of being the most watched Hallmark Christmas special ever, landing almost 6 million viewers on its debut airing. (In fact, she stars in four of Hallmark’s top 10 most-watched Christmas premieres.) So, when Bure, 46, split with Hallmark to...

MOVIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO