3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenKempton, PA
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
papreplive.com
OTD in 2012, Coatesville and Dtown East meet up for a classic of all classics
As we enter week four of the 2012 campaign, Coatesville is coming off a challenging non-league slate and bringing a 2-1 record to the biggest Ches-Mont National Division clash of the season: Downingtown East. Of all the games the Red Raiders played a decade ago, this one, against the Cougars,...
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Carberry, Carpenter and Bube net Chi a stunner over AP
Academy Park has experienced nothing but success in Del Val League girls tennis action over the last nine-plus seasons. But Chichester brought the Knights’ 65-match Del Val winning streak to an end Tuesday. Three-set wins by Courtney Carberry at first singles and Kaitlyn Carpenter and Rachel Bube at first...
papreplive.com
Pennridge girls win it in overtime over Wissahickon; Trojan boys topple Rams
EAST ROCKHILL >> Ally Ricciardi’s shooting touch brought a fitting climax to the Rams’ overtime thriller with Wissahickon Tuesday night. “It felt so good because I had really been struggling with following through on my shots and placing them where I wanted to place them,” said a smiling Ricciardi. “So being able to place the shots and put them in there where we really needed to was really exciting.”
papreplive.com
Mercury Roundup (Sept. 19): Wolters, Owen J. Roberts top Perkiomen Valley in OT
Owen J. Roberts 2, Perkiomen Valley 1 (OT) Evie Wolters banged in the game-winning goal in overtime on an assist from Emily Morrissey to give Owen J. Roberts a 2-1 win over Perkiomen Valley. Following a scoreless first half, Sierra Milano buried the Wildcats’ initial goal before Cassidy Romano scored the equalizer off a look from Callie Junker.
papreplive.com
Cross Country: Warkentine win is a victory for Conestoga
Parker Warkentine cruised to victory Tuesday as Conestoga went 3-0 in a Central League meet with wins over Garnet Valley (15-49), Marple Newtown (22-39) and Ridley (21-36) Tuesday at Rose Tree Park. Warkentine won in 16:44.20. Aldan Mahoney placed fifth and Shane Walsh was ninth for the Pioneers. Lower Merion...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco
Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
Mercury
Seeing his son coach against Eagles will be surreal moment for Delaware County’s Bill O’Connell
PHILADELPHIA — Right around the opening kickoff Monday night, amid the chants of “E-A-G-L-E-S” rocking Lincoln Financial Field, Bill O’Connell’s life will flash before him. All-City defensive back on the 1972 St. James City Championship football team. Bulldog in special operations with the FBI. Above...
Doylestown Native, Central Bucks West Grad Has Historic Round At the Beginning of His College Golf Career
A Bucks County native is garnering the attention of the golf world after a stellar first session during his freshman year of college. Jack Hirsh wrote about the up-and-coming star for Golf. Kevin Lydon, who grew up in Doylestown and graduated from central Bucks High School West, is now a...
The Delco Baseball League: 115 years of semi-pro baseball in Delaware County
The Delco League has been the home of high-level, semi-professional baseball since 1908. KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Delco League President Nick DuComb about the league, its history and why it still thrives.
vista.today
Chester County Home to Pair of Golfweek’s Top 200 Modern Courses
Golfweek recently released this year’s list of the Top 200 Modern Golf Courses (built after 1960), and two in Chester County made the cut, writes Jason Lusk for the magazine. Members of the course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points system...
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High
Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
Chester County Remembers the Life of Prominent Community Figure, Charles ‘Chip’ Huston
It is with great sadness that The Huston Foundation family has announced the passing of its President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles L. “Chip” Huston IV, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at age 63. Mr. Huston served the Huston Foundation for over 32 years, with many of those as treasurer. He joined the board of the Huston Foundation in 1990 and became president in May of 2022. During his tenure here, he stewarded many organizations in the community that needed vital funding.
The latest political updates from Philadelphia to Harrisburg
Matt O'Donnell and this week's panel discuss the upcoming debate between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the candidates for Philly Mayor and more.
3 males wanted for late afternoon robbery in Penn’s Landing
Police say three males surrounded a 25-year-old man and demanded his belongings at Penn’s Landing. After the victim gave them his chain, the suspects assaulted him and took off with his Jordan sneakers, a vape and his bike.
billypenn.com
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
morethanthecurve.com
Plymouth Meeting Mall now has a second arcade
Uncle Joe’s Arcade recently opened at the Plymouth Meeting Mall across from Legoland on the ground floor. The arcade features a variety of pinball machines, plus other arcade games that allow you to win tickets to earn prizes. The arcade was previously located at the Willow Grove Park Mall.
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
The award went to the Delco shop's signature hoagie: the Italian Special.
chestercounty.com
ChristianaCare shares updates on plans for West Grove campus
Since June, when ChristianaCare announced the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting regularly with community leaders and small groups to gain input into planning for what is now called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, ChristianaCare shared new details...
Hundreds remember late rapper PnB Rock at Germantown vigil
Hundreds came out to a vigil in Germantown Friday night to remember and celebrate rapper and Philadelphia native PnB Rock, who was killed earlier this week in Los Angeles.
