Boyertown, PA

papreplive.com

Delco Roundup: Carberry, Carpenter and Bube net Chi a stunner over AP

Academy Park has experienced nothing but success in Del Val League girls tennis action over the last nine-plus seasons. But Chichester brought the Knights’ 65-match Del Val winning streak to an end Tuesday. Three-set wins by Courtney Carberry at first singles and Kaitlyn Carpenter and Rachel Bube at first...
SHARON HILL, PA
papreplive.com

Pennridge girls win it in overtime over Wissahickon; Trojan boys topple Rams

EAST ROCKHILL >> Ally Ricciardi’s shooting touch brought a fitting climax to the Rams’ overtime thriller with Wissahickon Tuesday night. “It felt so good because I had really been struggling with following through on my shots and placing them where I wanted to place them,” said a smiling Ricciardi. “So being able to place the shots and put them in there where we really needed to was really exciting.”
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury Roundup (Sept. 19): Wolters, Owen J. Roberts top Perkiomen Valley in OT

Owen J. Roberts 2, Perkiomen Valley 1 (OT) Evie Wolters banged in the game-winning goal in overtime on an assist from Emily Morrissey to give Owen J. Roberts a 2-1 win over Perkiomen Valley. Following a scoreless first half, Sierra Milano buried the Wildcats’ initial goal before Cassidy Romano scored the equalizer off a look from Callie Junker.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Cross Country: Warkentine win is a victory for Conestoga

Parker Warkentine cruised to victory Tuesday as Conestoga went 3-0 in a Central League meet with wins over Garnet Valley (15-49), Marple Newtown (22-39) and Ridley (21-36) Tuesday at Rose Tree Park. Warkentine won in 16:44.20. Aldan Mahoney placed fifth and Shane Walsh was ninth for the Pioneers. Lower Merion...
CONESTOGA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco

Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
GARNET VALLEY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High

Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
ROYERSFORD, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Remembers the Life of Prominent Community Figure, Charles ‘Chip’ Huston

It is with great sadness that The Huston Foundation family has announced the passing of its President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles L. “Chip” Huston IV, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at age 63. Mr. Huston served the Huston Foundation for over 32 years, with many of those as treasurer. He joined the board of the Huston Foundation in 1990 and became president in May of 2022. During his tenure here, he stewarded many organizations in the community that needed vital funding.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?

The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Plymouth Meeting Mall now has a second arcade

Uncle Joe’s Arcade recently opened at the Plymouth Meeting Mall across from Legoland on the ground floor. The arcade features a variety of pinball machines, plus other arcade games that allow you to win tickets to earn prizes. The arcade was previously located at the Willow Grove Park Mall.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
chestercounty.com

ChristianaCare shares updates on plans for West Grove campus

Since June, when ChristianaCare announced the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting regularly with community leaders and small groups to gain input into planning for what is now called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, ChristianaCare shared new details...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

