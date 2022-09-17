ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langhorne, PA

papreplive.com

Delco Roundup: Carberry, Carpenter and Bube net Chi a stunner over AP

Academy Park has experienced nothing but success in Del Val League girls tennis action over the last nine-plus seasons. But Chichester brought the Knights’ 65-match Del Val winning streak to an end Tuesday. Three-set wins by Courtney Carberry at first singles and Kaitlyn Carpenter and Rachel Bube at first...
SHARON HILL, PA
papreplive.com

Pennridge girls win it in overtime over Wissahickon; Trojan boys topple Rams

EAST ROCKHILL >> Ally Ricciardi’s shooting touch brought a fitting climax to the Rams’ overtime thriller with Wissahickon Tuesday night. “It felt so good because I had really been struggling with following through on my shots and placing them where I wanted to place them,” said a smiling Ricciardi. “So being able to place the shots and put them in there where we really needed to was really exciting.”
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

Cross Country: Warkentine win is a victory for Conestoga

Parker Warkentine cruised to victory Tuesday as Conestoga went 3-0 in a Central League meet with wins over Garnet Valley (15-49), Marple Newtown (22-39) and Ridley (21-36) Tuesday at Rose Tree Park. Warkentine won in 16:44.20. Aldan Mahoney placed fifth and Shane Walsh was ninth for the Pioneers. Lower Merion...
CONESTOGA, PA
Langhorne, PA
papreplive.com

Downingtown West notches come-from-behind victory

The Downingtown West girls tennis team swept the four doubles matches to rally for a 4-3 Ches-Mont League victory over West Chester Rustin on Monday. The fightback for the Whippets started at first doubles as Laure Ayres and Becky Dixon defeated Ava Paneta and Sehaj Kaur in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Sanni Varanasi and Ashritha Dunaboyina won, 6-2, 7-5 at second doubles. Gianna Brown and Katie Legore captured their match at third doubles, 6-1, 6-3, while Ella Mae Markowski and Peyton Clark were victorious in three sets at fourth doubles.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
247Sports

Zion Stanford decides to stay home and play at Temple

Power guard Zion Stanford of Philadelphia’s West Catholic High School announced Monday night that he would be staying home to play college ball at Temple. The 6-5 senior is the first high school prospect to commit to the Owls for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle. “For the next four years...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
papreplive.com

Haverford High School’s Patrick Lawson is the Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 19-25)

The senior runner finished first at the recent 2022 Unionville 2-Mile Bash by running the current fastest two-mile time in the state. He is a standout runner in cross country, indoor track and spring track, finishing fourth in the 1,600 meter run at States last spring and helping the Fords place second in the 4×800; finishing in the top dozen runners in the 1,600 meter run at States last winter; and placing 16th in the PIAA Cross Country Championships last fall. Not only is Lawson a highly-recruited runner, but is one of the top academically performing students in his class. At Haverford, he is a member of Science Olympiad, Speech and Debate, and the National Honor Society.
HAVERFORD, PA
PhillyBite

Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia

It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Stephen Linden resigns from Neshaminy school board

During the Neshaminy school board meeting earlier this month, Superintendent Dr. Rob McGee announced that school director Stephen Linden is resigning. Linden was appointed on May 10 to fill the Region 1 seat of Stephen Pirritano, who resigned after serving since October 2013. Board president Tina Hollenbach explained that Linden...
LANGHORNE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Amid Plans to Adopt, Gwynedd Mercy Lacrosse Coach and Her Husband Score Two Children of Their Own

Shannon Algeo, Pete DeLago, and daughters.Image via Cindy DeLago at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Shannon Algeo and Pete DeLago, a Lansdale couple intending to adopt their children, became biologic parents instead. Despite the change in how they blossomed as a family, they’re now happily embarking on the unpredictable, funny, and often emotional road of parenthood. Anndee Hochman covered the clan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LANSDALE, PA
billypenn.com

What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?

The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Schools Earn National Recognition for Performance and Closing Achievement Gaps

Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22

Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
UPPER DARBY, PA

