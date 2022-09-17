Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
GHS, Oak Hall pick up volleyball victories
(WCJB) -Two Gainesville schools that came into Tuesday’s play ranked in the state’s top 10 in their respective classifications are GHS and Oak Hall. Both teams backed up their billing with three-set sweeps. GHS took down district rival Forest in Class 6A-District 4 action, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20. The...
WCJB
Bell knocks off top-ranked Branford in 1A volleyball clash
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bell Bulldogs collected their biggest win of the high school volleyball season on Monday, defeating previously undefeated Branford in a see-saw five set match 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13. The Buccaneers (13-1) had won their first 13 matches of the season, taken 39 of 43 sets from opponents, and came into the week No. 1 in Class 1A in the FHSAA’s RPI rankings. The Bulldogs (10-4) won their fourth match in a row.
WCJB
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week four of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:. Mason Zwilling of GHS finds John Cooper who goes 80 yards. Creed Whittemore of...
WCJB
FGC announces return of men’s cross country team
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is bringing back another sport to the college. Officials announced on Tuesday the college will form a men’s cross country team. The FGC athletics program had a cross country team from 1964 to 1977. The new team will compete in 2023...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights several clinics that teach juniors to drive
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The next generation of drivers has taken the reins. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about several clinics that are teaching juniors how to drive.
WCJB
Florida Football Recap: Anthony Richardson continues to struggle, ground game paces Florida’s win against South Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s narrow, three-point victory against South Florida on Saturday, in The Swamp, was a huge relief, and yet, equally disturbing for fans of the orange and blue. For the second game in-a-row, Gators (2-1) sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson displayed signs of the inexperienced starter he...
WCJB
Florida, SEC announce 2023 football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -While this college football season is only in its fourth week, it looks like fans can begin planning their fall Saturdays for next year. UF and the SEC announced the 2023 schedule on Tuesday. The season begins with Florida reciprocating this year’s opening matchup by traveling to Utah Sept. 2.
WCJB
Russell Report: Gators hit the road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator football team’s first away game is coming up. In this week’s Russell report, WRUF’s Steve Russell talks about how the team may try to adapt in the game against Tennessee. The Florida football team takes to the road for the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Gators discuss passing game woes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Mondays are for pointing out the warts in victory, but to say the Gators’ passing game has been suspect is certainly not a nit pick--It’s beginning to look more like a weakness. Florida is 2-1 despite not having a passing touchdown through three games. Quarterback...
Florida football: Billy Napier says why Anthony Richardson isn’t running
The sentiment was the same for many Florida football fans on Saturday:. “Enough with the trick plays Burt! Run the dang ball!”. Florida was able to run at will against USF with Montrell Johnson, Trevor Etienne, and Nay’Quan Wright. Noticeably absent from the run parade was QB Anthony Richardson, who was credited with seven rushes for 24 yards.
WCJB
Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
WCJB
Tech Tuesday: Firebird
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A researcher at an Alachua-based tech company is focused on learning about one of our planet’s neighbors. In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at u-f innovate and scad media tell us what the scientist hopes to learn from the clouds of venus. Happy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
World Equestrian Center will hold the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 50th Golden Anniversary at the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos will start on Monday. The event will last from Monday until September 24 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. At this championship, the best of the Paso Fino horses compete for...
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in the middle of Lincoln Estates on Wednesday. The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church, which is at 1100 SE 17th Dr in Gainesville.
WCJB
Senior Service Center to host dinner fundraiser
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A senior service center in Lake City is hosting a dinner fundraiser. Columbia County Senior Services is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser. The center decided to host one this year after the success of last year’s fundraiser. The event will run from 4:30 to...
WCJB
‘I saw a baggy on my driveway’: More neighborhoods in Gainesville receive antisemitic flyers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Antisemitic flyers were found in zip lock bags and thrown in multiple front yards, but it’s not the first time it happened in Gainesville. On Saturday morning, Gainesville Police received a call about hateful messages distributed to five different neighborhoods in northwest Gainesville including University Park, Colony Park, Forest Ridge, Brywood, and Florida Park.
WCJB
“It’s absolutely ridiculous”: Little Blue Springs closes after park is vandalized
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Little Blue Springs Park in Levy County will not have visitors anytime soon, because it was vandalized over the weekend. “People need to grow up it’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Anthony Martin, Levy County resident. “This is why we can’t have nice things in Levy County or anywhere in the state of Florida.”
Human remains found on county line between Columbia and Baker counties
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains, which were found late yesterday afternoon. STORY: ‘Serial’ subject Adnan Syed to be released after judge tosses 2000 conviction. On Monday, shortly after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a...
mycbs4.com
Antisemitic flyers thrown on residents' yards
According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), there were multiple reports on Saturday that there were zip lock bags filled with Anti-Semitic flyers and corn being thrown onto peoples' property around 8:30pm. GPD says the bags were thrown in multiple neighborhoods; University Park, Colony Park, Forest Ridge, Brywood, Florida Park,...
WCJB
Hawthorne Middle High School threat under investigation
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threatening comment made by a public school student on social media, they are also dispelling some rumors. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after Hawthorne Middle High School students reported another student who made comments that were threatening. At...
Comments / 0