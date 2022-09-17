ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, FL

WCJB

GHS, Oak Hall pick up volleyball victories

(WCJB) -Two Gainesville schools that came into Tuesday’s play ranked in the state’s top 10 in their respective classifications are GHS and Oak Hall. Both teams backed up their billing with three-set sweeps. GHS took down district rival Forest in Class 6A-District 4 action, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bell knocks off top-ranked Branford in 1A volleyball clash

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bell Bulldogs collected their biggest win of the high school volleyball season on Monday, defeating previously undefeated Branford in a see-saw five set match 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13. The Buccaneers (13-1) had won their first 13 matches of the season, taken 39 of 43 sets from opponents, and came into the week No. 1 in Class 1A in the FHSAA’s RPI rankings. The Bulldogs (10-4) won their fourth match in a row.
BRANFORD, FL
WCJB

Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week four of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:. Mason Zwilling of GHS finds John Cooper who goes 80 yards. Creed Whittemore of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

FGC announces return of men’s cross country team

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is bringing back another sport to the college. Officials announced on Tuesday the college will form a men’s cross country team. The FGC athletics program had a cross country team from 1964 to 1977. The new team will compete in 2023...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Florida, SEC announce 2023 football schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -While this college football season is only in its fourth week, it looks like fans can begin planning their fall Saturdays for next year. UF and the SEC announced the 2023 schedule on Tuesday. The season begins with Florida reciprocating this year’s opening matchup by traveling to Utah Sept. 2.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Russell Report: Gators hit the road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator football team’s first away game is coming up. In this week’s Russell report, WRUF’s Steve Russell talks about how the team may try to adapt in the game against Tennessee. The Florida football team takes to the road for the first...
GAINESVILLE, FL
#Linus School Sports#Def#North Central Florida#South Lake#American Football#Highschoolsports#Eastside#First Academy
WCJB

Gators discuss passing game woes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Mondays are for pointing out the warts in victory, but to say the Gators’ passing game has been suspect is certainly not a nit pick--It’s beginning to look more like a weakness. Florida is 2-1 despite not having a passing touchdown through three games. Quarterback...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tech Tuesday: Firebird

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A researcher at an Alachua-based tech company is focused on learning about one of our planet’s neighbors. In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at u-f innovate and scad media tell us what the scientist hopes to learn from the clouds of venus. Happy...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in the middle of Lincoln Estates on Wednesday. The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church, which is at 1100 SE 17th Dr in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Senior Service Center to host dinner fundraiser

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A senior service center in Lake City is hosting a dinner fundraiser. Columbia County Senior Services is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser. The center decided to host one this year after the success of last year’s fundraiser. The event will run from 4:30 to...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

‘I saw a baggy on my driveway’: More neighborhoods in Gainesville receive antisemitic flyers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Antisemitic flyers were found in zip lock bags and thrown in multiple front yards, but it’s not the first time it happened in Gainesville. On Saturday morning, Gainesville Police received a call about hateful messages distributed to five different neighborhoods in northwest Gainesville including University Park, Colony Park, Forest Ridge, Brywood, and Florida Park.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Antisemitic flyers thrown on residents' yards

According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), there were multiple reports on Saturday that there were zip lock bags filled with Anti-Semitic flyers and corn being thrown onto peoples' property around 8:30pm. GPD says the bags were thrown in multiple neighborhoods; University Park, Colony Park, Forest Ridge, Brywood, Florida Park,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne Middle High School threat under investigation

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threatening comment made by a public school student on social media, they are also dispelling some rumors. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after Hawthorne Middle High School students reported another student who made comments that were threatening. At...
HAWTHORNE, FL

