Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests eight men in drug raid
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Eight individuals will have their first court appearance at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, following their arrest in a Jones County drug raid. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a drug raid on Monday, Sept. 19, that resulted in the arrests of eight men.
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested multiple individuals in a narcotics raid on Monday, Sept. 19. Sheriff Joe Berlin led the operation, which included a combined team of JCSD command staff, narcotics agents, investigators, patrol deputies and corrections officers. The team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on T. Webber Drive in the Calhoun community.
Construction at Collins Police Dept. nears completion
HPD: Wanted Sumrall woman turns herself in for 5 shoplifting charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced that a wanted shoplifting suspect has turned herself in to authorities. HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says 28-year-old Katelynn Hardy, of Sumrall, turned herself in to the police Monday in connection to her five felony shoplifting warrants. HPD issued the warrants...
Woman arrested after crashing into Krispy Krunchy Chicken in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is facing charges after crashing into a business on Tuesday night. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to the report of a vehicle crashing into the Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Hardy Street around 7 p.m. On the scene, officers learned that the driver, identified...
Man wanted in domestic assault investigation in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking a man in a domestic assault investigation. LPD said it received a report of a felony domestic assault occurring on South Maple Street In August. Roderick J. Johnson, 39, is accused of assaulting a family member. The police department said...
Authorities in Jones County seek information on stolen Polaris ATV
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are seeking information on an ATV that was reportedly stolen from a home over the weekend. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a 2016 Polaris 1000 ATV was taken from a home on Sampson Road Friday. If anyone has...
Laurel Police Dept. makes 2nd delivery of water to Jackson
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the boil water notice for the capital city has been lifted, Pine Belt residents are continuing efforts to supply communities with clean water. With help from the community, the Laurel Police Department sent a semi-truck and trailer load of water to Jackson 2-weeks ago, but donations continued to pour in from area residents.
Students treated for injuries following Wayne Co. school bus accident
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash involving a Wayne County School District school bus resulted in eight students and two adults going to the hospital with injuries. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 45 in Wayne County at approximately 3 p.m. near Buckatunna School. According...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department warns of new phone scam
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s’ Department is warning people to be on their toes about a new phone scam that is making the rounds. Especially since said scam involves imposters posing as Jones County Sheriff’s Department personnel. JCSD said scammers call and tell potential victims...
Forrest Co. circuit clerk gives advice on National Voter Registration Day
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - September 20 marks National Voter Registration Day, and there are some tips and reminders people should consider before casting a ballot in the upcoming election. Before registering to vote, there are requirements Mississippi residents need to meet, including:. Must be at least 18 years or...
Fire at Petal Primary cancels classes for Wednesday, Sept. 21
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District announced that classes for PK-2 students at Petal Primary School are canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 21, following a small hallway fire on the premises. According to an alert from the district, the fire occurred around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in...
Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park
State leaders and residents question Gov. Reeves’ comments about Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people in Mississippi are trying to figure out exactly what Governor Tate Reeves meant when he spoke to a group in Hattiesburg last week. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson,” Governor Tate Reeves said.
Bay St. Louis remembers longtime restaurateur Tony Trapani
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis died on Monday. “Bay Saint Louis lost an icon of the tourism industry today,” read a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Surrounded by his family, he passed away peacefully on the same day as his dear Mother.
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Speculation about a situation that happened after the Northeast Jones - South Jones high school football game has been addressed by Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker. WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and South Jones...
‘March for Jesus’ returns to Laurel after COVID cancellations
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - March for Jesus is returning to Laurel this Saturday, Sept. 24, after being on hold since COVID in 2019. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation on Monday, Sept. 19, marking the event’s return. It will be the 30th year the city has held the march.
Merit Health Wesley opens new critical care and step-down units
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Merit Health Wesley held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new critical care and step-down units on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The $3.4 million extension includes adding eight critical care beds and 12 beds for the step-down unit. Rick Kolaczek, COO of the hospital, said the increase in...
Truck catches fire in Petal Monday night
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A truck caught fire outside a Petal business Monday night. According to Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry, the fire department received a report of a vehicle on fire in front of Magnolia State Bank around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said a man was weedeating the grass when...
