ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Services set for LSU student killed on Government St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU student Allison Rice was killed while sitting in her vehicle on Friday, September 16. The Geismar native died at the age of 21. Details about services for Allison Rice can be found below:. A gathering for Allie will be held on Tuesday, Sept...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Identity of suspect accused of vandalizing Tiger Stadium, campus statues wanted

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect accused of spray painting Tiger Stadium and monuments around the PMAC is wanted by the LSU Police Department. Police said the vandalism took place before the Sept. 9 LSU vs. Southern University football game. Grafitti was spotted on the Mike the Tiger statue, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and Tiger Stadium on the morning on the game, according to LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Here’s how you can help Baton Rouge win $90,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Music runs deep in Louisiana’s blood and two nonprofit organizations are partnering to potentially bring even more music to the state’s capital region. The national nonprofit, The Levitt Foundation is working with a local nonfprofit, Scotland Saturday’s, to include Baton Rouge on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Denham Springs, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Denham Springs, LA
Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
City
Denham Springs, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Denham Springs, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Aspiring Baton Rouge model paralyzed after crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends after her 23rd birthday. “Diamond is really spirited. Smiles all the time,” says Diamond Jonsie Grandmother, C. Denise...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Feliciana football has shining weekend; East Feliciana just misses a win

Let’s take a look at all the high school football happenings from across the Felicianas this past Thursday and Friday. It was a rare Thursday night outing for the Tigers of East Feliciana, who lost a close one at home to visiting Kentwood High School. East Feliciana fought well against a tough opponent but came up just short, 26-32, in a game that could have gone either way. The East Feliciana Tigers fell to 1-2 on the season, but the team will look to get right back in the saddle this week as it hosts Jewel M. Sumner High School in a last home game before a long road stretch.
JACKSON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
brproud.com

Southern shutout by Texas Southern in Arlington Showdown, 24-0

The Jaguars came to Arlington, but their offense was nowhere to be found as Texas. Southern shutout Southern 24-0. It’s the second week in a row the blue and gold played from behind after being dominated in the first quarter. “We can’t come out and wait for somebody to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Organization expands services in Louisiana, changes name

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana expands its services to more communities in the state. The former name is Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge. David Kneipp, president & CEO of the organization, said, “We have been serving Louisiana since 1921. We changed our...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

George’s under Perkins Road Overpass recently sold

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans are in the works after George’s restaurant located under the Perkins Road Overpass was recently sold for $540,000. The former restaurant located at 2943 Perkins Road was bought by real estate agent Benjamin Stalter through WS Holdings LLC. Stalter told the Baton Rouge Business Report that he and his partner have yet to finalize their plans for the building.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two children hit by vehicle on Prescott Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A vehicle hit two children on Wednesday morning. The vehicle struck the two children in the 900 block of Prescott Rd. Both children were transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
brproud.com

Beautifying Baton Rouge: EBR officials teach citizens how to tackle blight

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Efforts to improve various aspects of the capital area’s environment and ambiance have been underway for years, and this fall they continue with a City-Parish sponsored Blight Boot Camp for citizens. EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging locals to attend the course,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

The Circus Is Coming To Town

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
KENNER, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (September 20) evening crash on Winbourne Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of the wounded person’s injuries....
BATON ROUGE, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson authorities arrest Louisiana man wanted in Texas

A Louisiana man is awaiting extradition for armed robbery after being apprehended by Port Gibson authorities. On Tuesday, Sept 20, at approximately 12:37 p.m., Officer Ivory Williams and Chief Russell Dorsey arrested Chad Carron of Lafayette, Louisiana in the 800 block of Magnolia Street for an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery from Fort Worth, Texas.
PORT GIBSON, MS
brproud.com

False alarm puts elementary school in Baker on temporarily lockdown

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – An elementary school in Baker was temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday (September 20) afternoon, according to a representative with the East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish School System. Apparently, a situation that has yet to be revealed occurred and as a precaution, Whitehills Elementary was placed...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO remembers K9 who lost battle with cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – K9 Liza recently passed away at the age of 10. The Dutch Shepherd was a member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office for five years. K9 Liza had a distinguished career serving alongside Lt Verner Budd in Explosive Detection. The EBRSO K9...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy