brproud.com
Services set for LSU student killed on Government St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU student Allison Rice was killed while sitting in her vehicle on Friday, September 16. The Geismar native died at the age of 21. Details about services for Allison Rice can be found below:. A gathering for Allie will be held on Tuesday, Sept...
brproud.com
Charges coming for juveniles allegedly involved in fight after football game in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department was called to an incident that reportedly took place after a football game on Friday night. The football game saw the Zachary Broncos lose to St. Augustine, 24-20. After the game was over, juveniles allegedly engaged in a fight. One juvenile...
brproud.com
Identity of suspect accused of vandalizing Tiger Stadium, campus statues wanted
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect accused of spray painting Tiger Stadium and monuments around the PMAC is wanted by the LSU Police Department. Police said the vandalism took place before the Sept. 9 LSU vs. Southern University football game. Grafitti was spotted on the Mike the Tiger statue, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and Tiger Stadium on the morning on the game, according to LSU.
brproud.com
Here’s how you can help Baton Rouge win $90,000
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Music runs deep in Louisiana’s blood and two nonprofit organizations are partnering to potentially bring even more music to the state’s capital region. The national nonprofit, The Levitt Foundation is working with a local nonfprofit, Scotland Saturday’s, to include Baton Rouge on...
brproud.com
Aspiring Baton Rouge model paralyzed after crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends after her 23rd birthday. “Diamond is really spirited. Smiles all the time,” says Diamond Jonsie Grandmother, C. Denise...
brproud.com
Need a booster seat for your child? Get one for free this Saturday in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, the Denham Springs Police Department is encouraging drivers to make sure their little ones are buckled in safely while traveling along Louisiana’s highways and roads. The police department took to social media Tuesday (September 20) in honor of Child Passenger Safety...
theadvocate.com
Feliciana football has shining weekend; East Feliciana just misses a win
Let’s take a look at all the high school football happenings from across the Felicianas this past Thursday and Friday. It was a rare Thursday night outing for the Tigers of East Feliciana, who lost a close one at home to visiting Kentwood High School. East Feliciana fought well against a tough opponent but came up just short, 26-32, in a game that could have gone either way. The East Feliciana Tigers fell to 1-2 on the season, but the team will look to get right back in the saddle this week as it hosts Jewel M. Sumner High School in a last home game before a long road stretch.
brproud.com
Nuns train therapy dog to bring comfort and joy to Catholic elementary school in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One Facebook post brought attention to a handful of nuns playing at recess with students at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge. That post highlighted a good time being had by members of the Mercedarian Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament. Sister Ashley...
brproud.com
Southern shutout by Texas Southern in Arlington Showdown, 24-0
The Jaguars came to Arlington, but their offense was nowhere to be found as Texas. Southern shutout Southern 24-0. It’s the second week in a row the blue and gold played from behind after being dominated in the first quarter. “We can’t come out and wait for somebody to...
brproud.com
Organization expands services in Louisiana, changes name
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana expands its services to more communities in the state. The former name is Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge. David Kneipp, president & CEO of the organization, said, “We have been serving Louisiana since 1921. We changed our...
brproud.com
George’s under Perkins Road Overpass recently sold
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans are in the works after George’s restaurant located under the Perkins Road Overpass was recently sold for $540,000. The former restaurant located at 2943 Perkins Road was bought by real estate agent Benjamin Stalter through WS Holdings LLC. Stalter told the Baton Rouge Business Report that he and his partner have yet to finalize their plans for the building.
brproud.com
Two children hit by vehicle on Prescott Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A vehicle hit two children on Wednesday morning. The vehicle struck the two children in the 900 block of Prescott Rd. Both children were transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it...
brproud.com
Beautifying Baton Rouge: EBR officials teach citizens how to tackle blight
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Efforts to improve various aspects of the capital area’s environment and ambiance have been underway for years, and this fall they continue with a City-Parish sponsored Blight Boot Camp for citizens. EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging locals to attend the course,...
brproud.com
Louisiana State Police: Every 4 hours a person or vehicle is hit by a train
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to recent statistics shared by Louisiana State Police (LSP), last year, a total of 23 crashes involving trains occurred within the state. Sadly, these collisions resulted in 13 fatalities and ten injuries. LSP shared the above data in connection with National Rail Safety...
thelouisianaweekend.com
The Circus Is Coming To Town
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (September 20) evening crash on Winbourne Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of the wounded person’s injuries....
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson authorities arrest Louisiana man wanted in Texas
A Louisiana man is awaiting extradition for armed robbery after being apprehended by Port Gibson authorities. On Tuesday, Sept 20, at approximately 12:37 p.m., Officer Ivory Williams and Chief Russell Dorsey arrested Chad Carron of Lafayette, Louisiana in the 800 block of Magnolia Street for an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery from Fort Worth, Texas.
brproud.com
False alarm puts elementary school in Baker on temporarily lockdown
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – An elementary school in Baker was temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday (September 20) afternoon, according to a representative with the East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish School System. Apparently, a situation that has yet to be revealed occurred and as a precaution, Whitehills Elementary was placed...
brproud.com
EBRSO remembers K9 who lost battle with cancer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – K9 Liza recently passed away at the age of 10. The Dutch Shepherd was a member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office for five years. K9 Liza had a distinguished career serving alongside Lt Verner Budd in Explosive Detection. The EBRSO K9...
NOLA.com
LSU women's tennis player who used racial slur no longer part of the team
An LSU women's tennis player who was caught on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, a source told The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed last week saying the slur and laughing about it with other people. Her name is not on LSU's online roster.
