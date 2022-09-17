ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

WWLP

Marijuana dispensary 6 Brick’s now open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Marijuana dispensary 6 Brick’s has opened its doors on Main Street, making it the third shop of its kind in Springfield. The owner said in the City of Firsts, this business is breaking down barriers. Springfield native Payton Shubrick is the third black woman to open and operate a dispensary in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
#Veterans Motorcycle Rally
WUPE

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?

During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Janna Brown danced with heart Saturday night to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser took place at Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield. The event included refreshments and the chance for the audience to vote for their favorite dance of the night. We spoke with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Belchertown Fair brings community together

It takes a lot of gumption to hold your hometown fair during The Big E. But that has never bothered organizers of the annual Belchertown Fair which is ready to open its gates for three days on Friday.
westernmassnews.com

Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Traffic is always a big issue when the Big E opens up in town, but this year, many residents are complaining about another cause of traffic: trains blocking railroad crossings. Western Mass News is getting answers on what is being done to prevent these issues.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: marijuana use and driving impaired

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Marijuana has been legal for recreational use in the Bay State for six years now, but law enforcement officers still have no way to easily test drivers to see if they are driving impaired. Western Mass News is getting answers from one local department on what...
LUDLOW, MA

