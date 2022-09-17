Read full article on original website
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Drywall company in Springfield raised $45,000 for Baystate Children’s Hospital
Professional Drywall Construction (PDC) raised money at their 6th annual PDC Charity Golf Tournament for Baystate Children's Hospital.
The Big E attendance 2022
The Big E fair is from September 16 through October 2 featuring entertainment, exhibits, fair foods, rides, shopping and more.
Marijuana dispensary 6 Brick’s now open in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Marijuana dispensary 6 Brick’s has opened its doors on Main Street, making it the third shop of its kind in Springfield. The owner said in the City of Firsts, this business is breaking down barriers. Springfield native Payton Shubrick is the third black woman to open and operate a dispensary in […]
Vintage car show on Sunday to raise money for Shriners
Join Melha Shriners Vintage Auto at their Car Show on Sunday in Chicopee to raise money for Shriners Hospitals.
Longmeadow celebrates LGBTQIA+ community at annual Pride Festival
The Longmeadow town green came alive with the second annual Pride Festival.
Knox building in Springfield to be redeveloped into apartments
City officials toured the Mason Square building where Knox Automobiles was built more than 100-years-ago, which will become a new apartment complex.
Two suspects wanted for vandalism, stealing pride flags in Westfield
The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects caught on camera stealing pride flags from a Westfield home.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno seeks ways to curb panhandling downtown
SPRINGFIELD - Mayor Domenic Sarno said he is directing the Law Department to review what the city may legally to do curb panhandling on city streets and at major intersections in response to an increase in complaints from the public. Specifically, Sarno is asking the Law Department to determine whether...
New Britain Herald
Mass. man receives probation for role in evading more than $16 million in taxes owed to Connecticut through Berlin warehouse operation
A Massachusetts man has been convicted of operating an illegal check-cashing business and evading millions of dollars in payments of the tobacco sale tax that should have gone to the state of Connecticut – the latter of which was done through his operation of a warehouse in Berlin. Satish...
Loading dock fire on Appleton Street in Holyoke
Residents were asked to avoid the area of 100 Appleton Street in Holyoke while crews worked to put out a fire Monday afternoon.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
Car in flames in Chicopee over the weekend
A car was up in flames on 391 in Chicopee over the weekend.
100+ bags of fentanyl and loaded gun seized on Bowdoin St in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested after police were called to a report of a person pointing a gun at someone during a disturbance on State Street.
Some Westfield residents to be without water for scheduled water main repairs
Residents on Russell Road and Lloyds Hill Road in Westfield will be without water Wednesday for scheduled water main repairs.
westernmassnews.com
First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Janna Brown danced with heart Saturday night to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser took place at Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield. The event included refreshments and the chance for the audience to vote for their favorite dance of the night. We spoke with...
Chicopee man arrested after police say he dropped gun at Springfield festival
A Chicopee man was arrested on Sunday after police saw him allegedly drop a gun and pick it back up during a festival in Springfield.
Belchertown Fair brings community together
It takes a lot of gumption to hold your hometown fair during The Big E. But that has never bothered organizers of the annual Belchertown Fair which is ready to open its gates for three days on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Traffic is always a big issue when the Big E opens up in town, but this year, many residents are complaining about another cause of traffic: trains blocking railroad crossings. Western Mass News is getting answers on what is being done to prevent these issues.
Demolition Proposal of Historic Worcester Home to be Reviewed Next Month
WORCESTER - The proposed demolition of a building at 600 Lincoln St. will be reviewed again by Worcester’s Historical Commission on Oct. 6. The demolition delay waiver had been scheduled to be reviewed on Sept. 22, but a request to continue the review to next month's meeting was placed on Tuesday.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: marijuana use and driving impaired
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Marijuana has been legal for recreational use in the Bay State for six years now, but law enforcement officers still have no way to easily test drivers to see if they are driving impaired. Western Mass News is getting answers from one local department on what...
