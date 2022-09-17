ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Gavin Newsom challenges Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate on CNN: 'I'll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray.'

By Isabella Zavarise
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbZNv_0hz2jTMA00
Newsom said he had an "emotional response" to hearing about DeSantis' threat to the Special Olympics.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Octavio Jones/Getty Images

  • Gavin Newsom challenged Ron DeSantis to a debate prior to November's gubernatorial elections.
  • "I'll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray," Newsom tweeted.
  • Pundits continue to speculate whether or not either of the two will run for president in 2024.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate prior to the gubernatorial elections in November.

On Friday, Newsom tweeted at the Republican governor: "Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you're struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people's lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention — let's take this up & debate. I'll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray."

Newsom was responding to a tweet from journalist Dan Rather, who posed an idea for Chris Licht , the CEO of CNN, to set up a televised debate between Newsom and DeSantis.

"Two governors of big states, potential presidential candidates. Prime time. Ratings I bet would be huge. Who would have the courage to show up?" Rather tweeted on August 26.

Newsom has been critical of DeSantis, most recently writing a letter to the Department of Justice, asking them to investigate whether 50 migrants were lured to Martha's Vineyard based on false promises of employment. On Wednesday, DeSantis' office took responsibility for the decision.

DeSantis attacked Newsom in July for running ads in his state that encouraged Floridians to relocate to California. The two have been feuding for at least a year , with Newsom saying he'd donate $100,000 to DeSantis' Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist in April.

Newsom won his recall last year by a long shot but analysis from Insider detailed underlying issues that could have threatened his campaign, such as a lack of urgency among Democratic voters.

DeSantis has been able to draw support from more than 40 billionaire donors and members of the Republican party are projecting he will be an inevitable presidential candidate.

Both governors are up for reelection in November, but pundits continue to speculate whether they will run for president in 2024.

The back and forth between the two might remind some of the discourse leading up to the 2016 presidential election: Prior to winning their respective parties' leadership, Donald Trump said he'd debate Bernie Sanders for $10 million.

Trump said the money raised for the debate could be donated to a charity or "women's health issues" but a campaign aide clarified he was only joking and had no intention to debate Sanders.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1220

sly
4d ago

How about we don’t waste time and just compare balance sheets, crime homelessness etc. maybe even weigh the amount of dookie 💩 piling up on the streets?

Reply(219)
581
Trumps Sharpie
4d ago

I spoke to a Democrat on this app who was from California. She said she moved to Nevada to escape the high taxes yet she still won't admit it's Democrats. BAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAA

Reply(67)
271
CRC433
4d ago

No competition. Desantis would run away with it. Would trust no one from CNN to do this, to be fair and honest. Also to be unbiased.

Reply(55)
288
