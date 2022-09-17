Read full article on original website
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
No. 8 Green Level sweeps rival No. 5 Green Hope to take share of SWAC lead
Cary, N.C. — The No. 8 Green Level Gators forced a tie atop the Southwest Wake Athletic conference on Tuesday at home as they swept the No. 5 Green Level Gators in front of a raucous. The two rivals met up for the first time this season with big...
With championship on its mind, No. 15 Midway volleyball continues undefeated run with win over Clinton
Spivey's Corner, NC — If Tuesday represented the best shot anyone in the Southeastern Athletic Conference has of stopping Midway's volleyball team this year, then unstoppable the Raiders figure to be. Midway, ranked 15th in the latest HighSchoolOT rankings for teams of all classifications in the eastern half of...
Clemson back-to-back: No. 21 Wake Forest, then No. 12 'Pack
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's opportunity to take control of the ACC's Atlantic doesn't get much clearer. The fifth-ranked Tigers have the chance become the division's clear favorite — or fall into a pack of contenders fighting things out for an Atlantic crown. Clemson (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference)...
UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll
Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
App State students win free tuition for a year with 'College GameDay' signs
Boone, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students will receive free tuition for a year after winning ESPN’s “College GameDay” poster contest over the weekend. Freshman Zackary Carr of Gastonia, North Carolina; junior Annilyn Impara of Suwanee, Georgia and sophomore Ethan Cagle of Hendersonville, North Carolina, got selected as the network broadcasted the school’s Saturday pregame show against Troy.
NC one step closer to hosting 2027 World University Games
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina is one step closer to hosting the 2027 World University Games. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday joined Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin at the Governor's Mansion to sign a proclamation officially expressing the state's desire and ability to host the games, the second-largest international athletic competition after the Olympics.
NCFC fall to FC Tucson on the road, 1-0
Tucson, Ariz. — North Carolina FC fell to FC Tucson at Kino North Stadium on Tuesday night, concluding their six-day road trip with a 1-1-0 record and earning three of a possible six points. In just four days, the squad will return to action against the Charlotte Independence, fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive with five regular season contests remaining. Nico Rincon made his first professional start during tonight’s match, while Garrett McLaughlin and Nelson Martinez picked up their 50th USL League One career appearances.
Why are so many NC businessmen listing their multi-million dollar homes right now?
DURHAM – The mansion of a former U.S. Department of Defense contractor is the latest luxury home to hit the market. Tony Moraco’s home on Blue Violet Way in Durham is listed for $5.5 million. Moraco is the former CEO of the defense contractor SAIC, based in Reston, Virginia.
Triangle’s booming Indian American community lobbies RDU for direct flight to India – here’s why
Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
Reports: Teens found dead on trail may have been in car with a third person
MEBANE, N.C. — Family members of two teens found shot dead Sunday afternoon say they got into a car with one other person in the hours before their disappearance. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were friends, their families said. Both were reported missing over the weekend. On Sunday afternoon, two men riding four-wheelers in western Orange County discovered their bodies near the intersection of Buckhorn and Yarbrough roads and called the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Judge says boyfriend could face death penalty after Rocky Mount toddler found unresponsive in bathtub with cuts, bruises
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 30-year-old Rocky Mount man could be sentenced to death after a 1-year-old died in a home. The child was found unresponsive at a home in the 600 block of Paul Street in Rocky Mount, according to the police. According to arrest warrants, Marcus Richardson,...
