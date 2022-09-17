Read full article on original website
Eleanor Carney
Eleanor Carney
Eleanor Carney, 86, of Creston, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Greater Regional Health in Creston. Services are pending at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Online condolences may be made at www.powersfh.com.
iowa.media
Becky Kehoe of Winterset
Becky Kehoe, 73, of Winterset and formerly of Urbandale passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 30 from 9-11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will follow at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, at 11:30 a.m.
Timothy Goodman
Timothy Goodman
Timothy “T.J.” Goodman, 40, of Creston, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Crest Haven Care Centre in Creston. Services are pending at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Online condolences may be made at www.powersfh.com.
George Novak
George Novak
George Novak, 95, of Creston, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Greater Regional Health in Creston. Services are pending with Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center.
iowa.media
Homecoming court at Panorama revealed
PANORA, IA — The five candidates for Homecoming queen and five possibilities for king at Panorama have been announced. Willow Buttler, Kaidyn Dencklau, Kylie Doran, Justice Sheeder, and Kiera Simmons are the quintet vying for queen honors, Dever Davis, Braedon Draper, Dane Kemble, Austin Stewart, and Thomas VanMeer are among the group from which the king will be selected.
iowa.media
Community celebrates expansion of Progressive Foundry
The long-anticipated completion of the expansion of the Progressive Foundry in Perry was marked Monday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours for interested community members. In the three years since the Perry City Council voted to vacate the block of Second Street between Bateman and Rawson streets, the...
iowa.media
One-vehicle rollover south of Berkley brings local responders
A motorist was shaken up but apparently not seriously injured Tuesday morning when the motorist’s vehicle left the blacktop south of Berkley and struck a guard rail. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Clover Avenue (County Road P54) in Boone County. The driver was...
iowa.media
Haunted Church fundraiser in Bouton quickens holy spirits
Unquiet spirits of the dead will be raised every Saturday night in October when the Bouton and Perry firefighters associations host a Haunted Church fundraiser at 204 Luther St. in Bouton. The holy hauntings will start Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7-10 p.m. and continue weekly through Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission...
iowa.media
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 19
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Tonja Dille, 58, of 3217 61st St., Urbandale, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while suspended. Ben Ramirez, 19, of 2665 Summer Meadows Dr., Perry, was arrested on a warrant...
iowa.media
Tuesday’s heat does not slow construction projects in Perry
It might be 100 degrees in Perry Tuesday afternoon, but laborers were hard at work on a number of construction projects around town. On Bateman Street east of First Avenue, Crow River Construction of New London, Minnesota, was digging deep in phase one of a street widening and repaving project. The crew will work a 10-day-on-and-four-day-off schedule.
iowa.media
Iowa 27, Nevada 0: Thunderstruck
Well, hey, about that Iowa football marathon game last night, huh? It was one of the longest, and weirdest, Iowa games in recent memory, thanks to three different lightning delays that resulted in the Hawkeyes and Wolf Pack playing approximately 15 minutes of football in a four-hour (most ludicrous was the “action” between second and third stoppages, when all of one play happened before the teams were ushered off the field and hustled back to their locker rooms). But Iowa did prevail over Nevada in the end, 27-0. It was Iowa’s first shutout victory since blanking Rutgers (30-0) and Northwestern (20-0) in 2019.
iowa.media
Raiders fall at AHSTW, 41-13
AVOCA — AHSTW took over first place in Class A District 7 Friday with a 41-13 victory over No. 4-ranked Mount Ayr. The Vikings, coached by Creston native G.G. Harris, improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in district play. The Raiders fell to 3-1 and 1-1 in District 7.
iowa.media
DMACC board unanimously approves new member from Carroll
Jim Gossett replaces DMACC luminary Jim Knott, who announced his retirement after 50 years of service. Swearing-in ceremony took place at the Board’s September meeting. Gossett is experienced in community and economic development. Gossett replaces retiring longtime educator Jim Knott, who is stepping down from his service to DMACC...
iowa.media
Open burning of yard waste to run October 31 to November 20
The Perry City Council devoted about one-third of Monday night’s 90-minute meeting to a vigorous discussion of the annual open-burning season. After weighing the arguments and the options, the council voted four to one to allow the usual three-week window for fall burning from Monday, Oct. 31 to Sunday, Nov. 20.
iowa.media
Perry Fareway donates bottled water to Minburnites under boil order
Xenia water customers in Minburn, still laboring under a boil order issued Sunday, received a little relief Tuesday afternoon when the Perry Fareway delivered 2,000 units of bottled water to the city for free distribution. Fareway Manager Travis Landgrebe and Meat Department Manager Brandon Callahan delivered the donated water to...
iowa.media
Bouton, Woodward fire departments stage training burn
BOUTON, Iowa — Firefighters from the Bouton Volunteer Fire Department and Woodward Volunteer Fire Department staged a house fire Sunday morning as a training exercise. About 20 firefighters from the two departments gathered at 9 a.m. at 107 W. Third St. in Bouton at a vacant house owned by Donna Mae Boldny that was built in 1900, according to county records.
iowa.media
Powerhouse Van Meter too much for Panorama
PANORA, IA — Ranked either number one or two — depending upon your poll of preference — io Class 1A, defending state champion Van Meter simply overwhelmed an already-undermanned Panorama team, 69-3, in district 7 action Friday. “Van Meter is one of the best teams in the...
iowa.media
Des Moines Arts Festival® wins 12 prestigious awards from the International Festivals & Events Association
(Des Moines, IA) – The International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) recognized the Des Moines Arts Festival® for outstanding quality and creativity in the festivals and events industry last night during the IFEA Pinnacle Awards Ceremony held at the IFEA’s 65th Annual Convention, Expo & Retreat in McAllen, TX. The Festival was honored with 12 awards for the 2021 Festival including a Silver in the Grand Pinnacle, the highest award given by the IFEA.
iowa.media
Perry coach reflects on Homecoming victory
It did not take long for third-year Perry football head coach Bryce Pierce to nail down his greatest source of joy after Friday’s 27-21 Homecoming win over Des Moines Hoover. “The seniors,” Pierce said. “This means so much to me to see the seniors finally get that win. They...
iowa.media
W-G volleyballers play in Ballard tourney
HUXLEY, IA — Woodward-Granger struggled to collect victories at the Ballard tourney Saturday, with the Hawk netters dropping all four of their matches by 2-0 margins. W-G (3-11) fell to Pella (21-11, 21-18), Grand View Christian (21-13, 21-13), North Polk (21-17, 21-9), and Ballard (21-12, 21-17). Anna Weaver’s 26...
