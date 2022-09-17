Read full article on original website
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
WATCH: Vela-PSJA North Hype Video
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Sports Central’s Blake Holland met up with the Edinburg Vela and PSJA North football teams to preview their rivalry game. The game between the Sabercats and Raiders will be played Thursday night in Pharr at the PSJA Stadium.
fox26houston.com
Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction
HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
realtynewsreport.com
Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston Class 6A Rankings (9.19.22): Cinco Ranch, New Caney climb ranks after signature wins
HOUSTON - A ton of teams were off this past week, resulting in not a lot of movement in the rankings. The only Top 5 team going was Katy, which took care of business against Morton Ranch. Cinco Ranch had a signature win beating Tompkins 42--14. One of the biggest wins came from New Caney, which toppled The Woodlands for the first time in program history and improved to 4-0. The Eagles get another big test this week against Oak Ridge.
Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
Pizza Marketplace
PizzaForno expands in Texas
Automated pizza brand PizzaForno will expand in the Houston area with two fully operational units, one in downtown Houston and the other in Galveston's Tiki Island, according to a press release. Master licensees Daniel Albelice and Keith Stephenson will add the two units to two they already operated, one in...
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
$19 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas
The Texas Lottery reports a $19 million jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold in Southeast Texas from Saturday night's drawing. "A $19 MILLION jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #LottoTexas jackpot was sold in #Willis!"
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
Massive alligator captured in Atascocita neighborhood, constable says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — Someone needs to yell Jumanji after another large alligator was spotted Monday morning, this time in Atascocita. According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a neighborhood on North Lake Branch Lane near Lake Houston after reports of a gator in the road. Herman...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Cowboys and Indians in Houston
Houston – In a town known for its cultural diversity, it’s no wonder you’d find a restaurant like Cowboys and Indians. “Classic Texan cuisine, authentic Indian cuisine, the Houston way,” owner Imran Khan said. Imran is the man who has brilliantly marketed this fusion food restaurant....
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!
If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
dallasexpress.com
Massive Alligator Caught in Texas Neighborhood
A massive alligator weighing 400 pounds and measuring 11 feet long was captured while walking through a Texas neighborhood on Monday. The alligator was found in Katy, Texas, Fox 26 reported, which is around 30 miles away from Houston. Calls to detain the large animal were answered by the Texas...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says
On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Houston 2022 TX: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Houston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Houston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Houston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
KHOU
East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
This restaurant near Houston has the best Chinese takeout in Texas, report says
Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don't have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WHO IS THE LUCKY MILLIONAIRE IN WILLIS???
Someone in Willis is now a millionaire. The Texas Lottery for Saturday night was $19 million. The numbers 5,9,18,22,35,48 were done on a Quick Pick at Master Food Market located at 13053 E. FM 1097 in Willis. Only one person won when they ended up with 6 out of 6 numbers. That winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
'Pray for the repose of the soul of our dear Archbishop Emeritus': Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies
Remembering Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza 🙏 He served the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for 21 years before retiring.
