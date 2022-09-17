ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Las Vegas Valley#Police#Tropicana#Violent Crime
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Man, stepson dead in 2nd murder-suicide in 2 days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide that took place Sunday afternoon in the south valley. Officers responded to a residence near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda road just after 5:30 p.m. when they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, it appeared that 35-year-old […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy