Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Homeless woman stabbed near Flamingo, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday morning. According to police, the incident occurred in the 3900 block of Algonquin Drive. Police were called to the area around 7 a.m. Police said a homeless woman in the area was stabbed to...
Two robbery suspects were found but escaped on foot, North Las Vegas police say
Multiple police agencies in Las Vegas are searching for two robbery suspects after they escaped on foot at Aliante Casino.
Las Vegas police: Man stabs, kills woman sleeping outside business
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was sleeping outside of a business in the southeast Las Vegas valley last week when a man walked up to her and stabbed her, according to Metro police. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, police responded to the 1400 block of E. University Ave. at around 6:09 p.m. and found the […]
Deadly shooting at Las Vegas senior apartment complex considered ‘accidental discharge’: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the south valley is being investigated as an accidental shooting, Las Vegas Metro police said. The shooting Sept. 9 at Ensemble Senior Apartments, which left 62-year-old Valerie Whitaker dead, took place when a gun was fired and a bullet went through a wall, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robbery suspects followed to Aliante Casino from Henderson, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Two suspects robbed a business in Henderson and then ditched their car near the Aliante Casino on the other side of the Las Vegas valley, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
House party shooting leaves neighbors rattled in northeast Las Vegas valley
On Sunday morning, as many as five people were sent to the hospital after being shot at a birthday party.
Las Vegas police search for man with distinctive hat accused of robbing grocery store
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a grocery store near the northwest valley. The suspect robbed the store near the 1600 block of Buffalo Drive on Thursday, Sept. 15 just after 1 p.m., police said. He allegedly walked in, pulled out a handgun, and demanded […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say man accused of stabbing woman while she slept outside business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man is accused of walking up and stabbing an unknown woman while she slept outside a business. According to police, patrol officers responded to a business in the 1400 block of East University Avenue at approximately 6:09 p.m. on Sept. 14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas police identify 2 officers involved in shooting in Enterprise
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified two officers who are on paid administrative leave while the department investigated their involvement in a shooting.
‘I’m going to blow up this f—ing building,’ Las Vegas man threatens to shoot up Walgreens after being fired for chasing customer
A Las Vegas man is accused of threatening to blow up and "shoot up" the Walgreens where he worked after he was fired for chasing a customer out of the store during a fight.
Las Vegas police: Man, stepson dead in 2nd murder-suicide in 2 days
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide that took place Sunday afternoon in the south valley. Officers responded to a residence near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda road just after 5:30 p.m. when they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, it appeared that 35-year-old […]
L.A. Weekly
One Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash near South Durango Drive [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (September 19, 2022) – Late Thursday afternoon, one victim was seriously injured in a 2-vehicle crash near South Durango Drive. The incident occurred near Peace Way around 4:00 p.m., on September 15th. According to reports, a moped driver was riding in the area and collided with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Flamingo Road
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist on Flamingo Road near Decatur Boulevard. Westbound Flamingo is closed to traffic, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
2 men accused of selling pounds of meth, heroin across Las Vegas valley
Two men face drug charges for allegedly selling large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine across the Las Vegas valley, federal prosecutors said.
LVMPD: Birthday party ends with five people shot in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police said they have one suspect in custody after a shooting overnight Sunday. Five people were shot in total.
75-year-old hiker visiting Las Vegas found over 3 weeks after disappearance
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a 75-year-old hiker previously reported missing last month has been found. Rock Stanley’s body was found on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, according to a Facebook post by his family and by Red Rock Search and Rescue. “We are waiting on a formal identification and examination for […]
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect shot by 2 officers after he pulled out gun, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was shot by two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers after police said he pulled out a gun during a stop. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 near E. Serene Avenue and Haven Street, near the South Point Casino. LVMPD said officers...
Significant lane closures on Las Vegas Boulevard starting Thursday
Drivers may want to avoid Las Vegas Boulevard as there will be significant lane closures on Thursday.
Man accused of ramming North Las Vegas officer’s bike, driving off from traffic stop later found on bus
A car crashed into a North Las Vegas police officer's motorcycle while he was on a traffic stop, sources tell the 8 News Now Investigators.
Ground breaks for North Las Vegas Latino-First hotel and casino
Ground officially broke Tuesday on the nation’s first Latino-first hotel and casino. According to the owners of Lucky Club Hotel and Casino, this project is to meet the needs and interests of North Las Vegas’ high-density Latino population.
Comments / 0