Vote Now: Week 5 Best Play of the Week

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!
Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.Final Scores & Highlights: Week 5 high school football games
Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:
- Play #1: Dobyns-Bennett’s Brayden Simpson takes the handoff and goes 94 yards for the touchdown
- Play #2: Virginia High QB Brody Jones hits Patrick Poku on this 25-yard touchdown pass
- Play #3: Science Hill’s Tyler Moon dances through the defense on his way to a 27-yard touchdown
Voting will remain open through noon Monday. Voting is limited to one per hour.
Voting will remain open through noon Monday. Voting is limited to one per hour.

The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.
