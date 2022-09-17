ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote Now: Week 5 Best Play of the Week

By Kenny Hawkins, Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWv2K_0hz2gdhH00

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Final Scores & Highlights: Week 5 high school football games

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

  • Play #1: Dobyns-Bennett’s Brayden Simpson takes the handoff and goes 94 yards for the touchdown
  • Play #2: Virginia High QB Brody Jones hits Patrick Poku on this 25-yard touchdown pass
  • Play #3: Science Hill’s Tyler Moon dances through the defense on his way to a 27-yard touchdown

Voting will remain open through noon Monday. Voting is limited to one per hour.

The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.

