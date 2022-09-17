ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Week 4 football: Atlantic turns up the defensive heat at Boca Raton

By Rick Robb
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago

BOCA RATON — Atlantic High football coach Jamael Stewart has spent the early part of the season waiting for his defense to catch up to his offense.

If Friday night was any indication, his wait may be over.

After giving up 81 points in their first three games — and losing two of them because they couldn't get stops in overtime — the Eagles turned up the heat on Boca Raton and rolled to a 43-7 non-district victory.

The Eagles (2-2) harassed freshman quarterback Chance Routson all night, sacking him twice and forcing him to hurry throws. The defense also came up with two turnovers and kept the Bobcats (2-2) out of the end zone on two trips inside the red zone.

Only a breakdown in the closing seconds of the first half, when the secondary left Damien Taylor wide open on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Routson, kept the Eagles from pitching a shutout.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Setting the tone early

On the first play from scrimmage, Atlantic linebacker Devon Byrd lived a defensive player's dream. A Boca Raton fumble bounced right in front of him, and he picked it up and ran 22 yards for a touchdown.

Byrd called it a "cool experience" to score just 10 seconds into the game. It was the Eagles' first defensive touchdown of the season.

"The goal is to get one of those every game," Stewart said.

Falling into an early hole was the last thing Boca Raton coach David Angell wanted.

"It was difficult to bounce back from that," he said. "When you're playing a team like this, those things can't happen."

Later in the period, the Bobcats drove to the Eagles' 20-yard line, but Routson was sacked for a 10-yard loss and Tyrique Hollis intercepted a fourth-down pass inside the 10.

When Atlantic's defense forced two three-and-outs to start the second half and the offense generated two long touchdown drives, the game was effectively over.

"The kids took those losses hard," Stewart said, referring to the OT defeats against Palm Beach Gardens and North Miami Beach. "We had to learn from them. You could tell all week that the energy was different."

Graf's progression continues

Lost in the excitement over the defense's performance was the continued rise of sophomore quarterback Lincoln Graf.

Graf was a model of efficiency, completing 17 of 23 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, without an interception. He also scored on a 1-yard sneak and threw three two-point conversion passes.

Graf spread the ball to seven different receivers, throwing TD passes of 12 yards to Jayden Parrish and six yards to Da'marion Alberic. Parrish also ran 12 yards for a touchdown.

Graf admits he has "infinite options," including Martay McClendon, who caught six passes for 98 yards. He says the offense, which is averaging 34 points a game, will only get better.

"We were 1,000 times more efficient tonight than we were in Game 1," he said. "The short and intermediate stuff was working and we kept putting drives together. We're going to keep progressing, keep getting better."

Long night for Bobcats

Playing their home opener after three weeks on the road, the Bobcats were never really in the game, but Angell saw glimmers of hope.

Routson had a difficult night, completing 11 of 28 passes for 112 yards, but Angell liked the way he hung tough against Atlantic's relentless defense.

"Remember, this is a true freshman playing quarterback," Angell said. "I liked the poise he showed and the decisions he made, although he didn't throw his best ball. He's still got a lot of growing up to do."

Senior Colby Hidalgo was a one-man offensive show, catching 10 passes for 81 yards as a slot receiver and rushing four times for 47 yards. Hidalgo also played defense at times.

"Colby's a playmaker, a guy we count on a lot," Angell said. "He was the heartbeat of our team tonight. He's a special player."

Boca Raton's Class 4M-District 11 games — against Park Vista, Santaluces and Lake Worth — fall in the second half of the season.

"Our goals are still in front of us," Angell said. "Our goal is to play our best football, keep getting a little bit better."

