Florence Prajsner Metzger (1925-2022)

Florence Prajsner Metzger, a retired Toledo pediatric nurse whose caring extended to church and community, died Sept. 8 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. She was 96.

Mrs. Metzger of Perrysburg started to decline in recent months, said Barbara Eikost, a longtime friend.

“She was very independent. She had an indomitable spirit,” Mrs. Eikost said. “She had an abundance of friends.

“There was a constancy about her disposition,” Mrs. Eikost said. “If the sun was shining, that’s all she needed. She was a delight.”

After breaking her pelvis in November, Mrs. Metzger was up and walking in 30 days, friend George Gusses said.

“She was a very active person. Well into her 90s, she played tennis and bridge and walked,” said Mr. Gusses, who also was her attorney. “She was very determined. She knew what she wanted.”

Born Nov. 22, 1925, to Frank and Martha Rewold, she moved to attend Toledo Hospital’s nursing school after graduating high school in her native Rochester, Mich.

“She grew up wanting to be a nurse. That was her dream from the start,” Mrs. Eikost said. “She never had any second guesses.”

She began her career by working for a trio of local pediatricians. After her sons were born, she became a maternity nurse at Toledo Hospital. She later worked at the hospital with Dr. Pierre Vauthy, a pediatric pulmonologist known for treating children with cystic fibrosis and other conditions.

“She was great with little kids,” Mrs. Eikost said, also citing friends who remember Mrs. Metzger’s cheerfulness as a maternity nurse. “She put you at ease. She was a comfortable, positive person.”

Art Weber, who was a childhood friend of her son Mark Prajsner, recalled she routinely knew what others needed without being told.

“She was somebody who took care of you,” said Mr. Weber, the nature photographer for Metroparks Toledo. “She put up with a lot from us, and she smiled all the way through.”

That included the family home on Wildwood Road serving as a way station for toads and frogs, and turtles collected by the children until the creatures could be released. She took the children to outings at Secor or Side Cut Metroparks.

“She was very much into encouraging learning and healthy activities,” Mr. Weber said. “I have great memories of everybody in that neighborhood. It was a wonderful place to grow up, and she was a big part of making it wonderful.”

She was a member for more than 70 years of Park Congregational United Church of Christ.

“She’d socialize with everybody. She’d greet everybody,” said Mr. Gusses, whose wife, Suzanne, first got to know Mrs. Metzger through activities at Park Church. “She was a compassionate person. She was socially conscious.”

She volunteered for Hospice of Northwest Ohio, the Wolcott House in Maumee, and the Toledo Symphony League.

She and her first husband, Thomas Prajsner, married in 1948 and he died in 1985. She and Frederick Lamb Metzger married June 18, 1988, and he died March 6, 2003. Her son Mark Prajsner died Sept. 13, 2003.

Surviving are her son, Jim Prajsner; stepdaughters, Judy Russell and Nancy Oswald, and a granddaughter.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Park Church. Arrangements are by Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home.

Tributes are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Park Church.