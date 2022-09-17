Read full article on original website
Marylander's bring home the bacon! Two residents win $45,000 prize
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two residents in Carroll County and Montgomery County brought home $45,000 prizes at the Everlasting Million Challenge. Eight lucky Maryland Lottery players traveled to Las Vegas from September 7th to 10th to participate in the Everlasting Million Challenge! To enter, Lottery players submitted non-winning Willy Wonka Golden Ticket scratch-off tickets into the My Lottery Rewards program.
Susquehanna River Running Festival
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Susquehanna River Running Festival is back, celebrating 5-years. The 5K/10K race will benefit the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, awarding student athletes around Harford County. Race Event Organizer Dominic Corson shares more.
Big cool down coming for the start of Fall in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. September 21 — Temperatures will reach summer-like levels the next two days before dramatically dropping by the end of the week. Highs reach the middle 80s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday. Just as we welcome the fall equinox Thursday, a potent cold front...
Bromo Arts Walk
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Support local artists and explore the Bromo Arts District through a self-guided tour. The Bromo Arts Walk is back just in time for Fall. Executive Director of the Bromo Arts Walk Emily Breiter, and Nicole Ringel from Sense of Press share what to expect.
Students evacuated from Baltimore County school after suspicious package found, police say
CARNEY, Md. (WBFF) — Students were evacuated from Pine Grove Elementary and Middle schools in Carney on Tuesday after a report of a suspicious package on the property, Baltimore County police said. Police said they have a person of interest in custody related to the incident. Meanwhile, police said...
Baltimore police find shooting victim after following trail of blood in Park Heights
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the head Monday in Northwest Baltimore's Park Heights section, city police said. Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Oakley Avenue after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a trail of blood but...
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
Let loose and free your body
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Let loose and shake your body free after a long day of standing, especially for those who stand all day for work. Head of Health and Fitness Excellence at Planet Fitness Teddy Savage shares some workout moves.
Olszewski promises 'through review' after videos show county officer punching suspect
WOODLAWN, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Johnny Olszewski is requesting a "thorough review" after a video circulated on social media this week of a Baltimore County police officer repeatedly punching a suspect who is being held to the ground. “The County Executive has seen the video and requested a...
One dead and two injured from a multi-vehicle crash in Glen Burnie, police say
Glen Burnie, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department says one person died and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash last night in Glen Burnie. Police said the crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of Route 100 westbound, between Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road.
Edgewater man arrested after shooting man with shotgun during fight, police say
EDGEWATER, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department arrested a 57-year-old Edgewater man in connection to a shooting that happened yesterday. Officers said the shooting happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Wilmer Place. Two people were immediately detained when officers arrived at the...
2 dead, including suspect, after shooting during home burglary in Hyattsville: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — PGPD Investigating Circumstances of Double Fatal Shooting Inside of Hyattsville Home. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal shooting inside of a home in the city of Hyattsville shortly after midnight. At...
Budget friendly family meals
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is Family Meals Month. Home cooked meals nourish the brain and health of all family members. Right now grocery shopping can be a little stressful because of the high prices. Registered Dietitian with UMMC Angela Ginn-Meadow shares how we can save while shopping for the...
Experts weighs in on the newest developments in the Adnan Syed case
A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee - a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial". Sean Kennedy with the Maryland Public Institute joined FOX 45 News to weigh...
Homeless man killed in hit-and-run crash in Howard County; police searching for driver
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police say a homeless man was killed in a crash in Laurel overnight and police are searching for the driver. Police identify the victim as 69-year-old William Earl Shaffer. According to investigators, police were called to the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard just...
Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims
Baltimore City Police released the names of two people who were killed in Baltimore. One of them was injured last month. 37-year-old Delanie McCloud was killed on September 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court. 34-year-old Bryan Johnson Sr. was shot on August 3, 2022 in the 3300...
Dan Cox cries foul over Wes Moore's book, cites concerns over Moore's origin story
Months after reports about a potential false narrative written as the bedrock to a gubernatorial candidate’s national profile, Republican gubernatorial hopeful Dan Cox called on Baltimore City Public Schools to pull a book written by his opponent. Cox addressed the media outside City Schools headquarters, standing along side the...
Monday Morning House Call: Intermittent Fasting
(WBFF) — Intermittent fasting is growing in popularity but is it safe and sustainable? Dr. Kevin Ferentz is the chairman of the Department of Family Medicine and lead physician at GBMC Health Partners Primary Care -- Owings Mills. He shares more on the pros and cons.
The fight against Sickle Cell
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Every day more and more progress is made in the fight against a disease that impacts millions. Dr. Robert Brodsky is a professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Director of Hematology. Brodsky is joined...
Creating a peaceful workplace
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As more employees return to the workplace, whether in-person or virtual, difficulties may arise when team members are not on one accord. This rift could make for an uncomfortable work environment. Dr. Mike Smith, Executive Coach, CEO of John Mattone Global, and Air Force Veteran shares...
