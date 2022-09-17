ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Marylander's bring home the bacon! Two residents win $45,000 prize

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two residents in Carroll County and Montgomery County brought home $45,000 prizes at the Everlasting Million Challenge. Eight lucky Maryland Lottery players traveled to Las Vegas from September 7th to 10th to participate in the Everlasting Million Challenge! To enter, Lottery players submitted non-winning Willy Wonka Golden Ticket scratch-off tickets into the My Lottery Rewards program.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Susquehanna River Running Festival

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Susquehanna River Running Festival is back, celebrating 5-years. The 5K/10K race will benefit the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, awarding student athletes around Harford County. Race Event Organizer Dominic Corson shares more.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Big cool down coming for the start of Fall in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. September 21 — Temperatures will reach summer-like levels the next two days before dramatically dropping by the end of the week. Highs reach the middle 80s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday. Just as we welcome the fall equinox Thursday, a potent cold front...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bromo Arts Walk

Bromo Arts Walk

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Support local artists and explore the Bromo Arts District through a self-guided tour. The Bromo Arts Walk is back just in time for Fall. Executive Director of the Bromo Arts Walk Emily Breiter, and Nicole Ringel from Sense of Press share what to expect.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Let loose and free your body

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Let loose and shake your body free after a long day of standing, especially for those who stand all day for work. Head of Health and Fitness Excellence at Planet Fitness Teddy Savage shares some workout moves.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Edgewater man arrested after shooting man with shotgun during fight, police say

EDGEWATER, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department arrested a 57-year-old Edgewater man in connection to a shooting that happened yesterday. Officers said the shooting happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Wilmer Place. Two people were immediately detained when officers arrived at the...
EDGEWATER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Budget friendly family meals

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is Family Meals Month. Home cooked meals nourish the brain and health of all family members. Right now grocery shopping can be a little stressful because of the high prices. Registered Dietitian with UMMC Angela Ginn-Meadow shares how we can save while shopping for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Experts weighs in on the newest developments in the Adnan Syed case

A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee - a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial". Sean Kennedy with the Maryland Public Institute joined FOX 45 News to weigh...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims

Baltimore City Police released the names of two people who were killed in Baltimore. One of them was injured last month. 37-year-old Delanie McCloud was killed on September 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court. 34-year-old Bryan Johnson Sr. was shot on August 3, 2022 in the 3300...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Monday Morning House Call: Intermittent Fasting

(WBFF) — Intermittent fasting is growing in popularity but is it safe and sustainable? Dr. Kevin Ferentz is the chairman of the Department of Family Medicine and lead physician at GBMC Health Partners Primary Care -- Owings Mills. He shares more on the pros and cons.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The fight against Sickle Cell

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Every day more and more progress is made in the fight against a disease that impacts millions. Dr. Robert Brodsky is a professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Director of Hematology. Brodsky is joined...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Creating a peaceful workplace

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As more employees return to the workplace, whether in-person or virtual, difficulties may arise when team members are not on one accord. This rift could make for an uncomfortable work environment. Dr. Mike Smith, Executive Coach, CEO of John Mattone Global, and Air Force Veteran shares...
BALTIMORE, MD

