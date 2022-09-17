ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
Fitness Club Merritt Island’s AED, Quick-Thinking Staff and Members Save ‘Big Frank’ Buzzo’s Life

Manny Shaw, Erik Johnson and Dana Allen: “They are three angels God sent to save me,” said Frank Buzzo after a near-death cardiac event at the gym. BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – July 18 was supposed to be just another day in paradise for Frank Buzzo, but it quickly became a day in hell for the 70-year-old Cocoa resident who is very, very lucky to be alive.
City of Palm Bay Receives $60,000 Grant to Put Towards Improvements for ﻿Castaway Point Park

BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The City of Palm Bay has been awarded a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Agency for $60,000 for the Palm Bay Castaway Point Park Restoration and Enhancement Project, which includes repairs to the north and south pier boardwalks, upgrades to the lighting and restroom facilities, and educational signage.
15 Best Things to Do in Titusville (FL)

Located along Florida’s ever-popular Space Coast, Titusville has an amazingly unique mix of history, science, and natural scenery that are rarely found together. You are reading: Free things to do in titusville fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Titusville (FL) Titusville is in Brevard County and had...
Sensei Des Chaskelson’s Cocoa Beach Karate School to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Karate school, located at 1355 North Atlantic Avenue, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in October. The popular school was founded by Sensei Des Chaskelson in October of 2002, and 20 years later, the dojo is still conducting karate classes as well as special community service events.
Arrests In Brevard County: September 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
