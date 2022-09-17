Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech’s Mertens Marine Center Provides Lagoon Access, Lab Space for Students and Faculty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – As their boat returns to Florida Tech’s anchorage at the mouth of Melbourne Harbor, students grab the samples they just collected and head for the parked cars. Up next is the 10-minute drive to campus, where they will hustle to a lab to process...
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State College Volleyball Player Emma Kiser Named FCSAA Region 8 Player of the Week
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College women’s volleyball player Emma Kiser was named the FCSAA Region 8 Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, Sept. 17. Kiser helped the Titans to two big Suncoast Conference wins this past week and is...
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State College Simpkins Series to Feature Dynamic Leadership Motivational Speaker Pegine Nov. 16
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Make plans now for the Fall 2022 Simpkins Series and come be inspired by high-energy leadership and motivational speaker Pegine, who jokes that if one name is good enough for Oprah and Beyoncé, then it’s good enough for her. This exciting event is...
spacecoastdaily.com
With Faster Trains Headed for Brevard, Alliance for Safe Trains Announces Petition to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – With over 60 deaths on the Brightline tracks and trains going 30 mph faster headed for the Space Coast, the Alliance for Safe Trains is sponsoring a petition to get the Governor’s attention. The Alliance is focusing on the residents in the Phase 2...
click orlando
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
spacecoastdaily.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Appoints Timothy Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Timothy Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections on Tuesday. The appointment is effective October 1, 2022. Bobanic, of Melbourne, is the Director of Information Technology and Election Services for the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections, a position...
floridapolitics.com
Boom, boom: Suspended UCF instructor claims disturbing ‘racism,’ Nazis & corruption
'All of these were retaliatory for his opposition to the racism by UCF.'. According to Scott Launier, he witnessed a disturbing amount of racism at the University of Central Florida. But when he tried to sound the alarm, Launier said he lost his job as a UCF instructor. According to...
spacecoastdaily.com
Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame’s Bobby Barnes Among Brevard’s Greatest All-Around Athletes
BOBBY BARNES – 2013 INDUCTEE. BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – When Bobby Barnes played in his first prep games for the old Cocoa High School in the late 1940s, the United States was emerging from victory in a devastating world war and seeking heroes in and out of uniform.
FireRescue1
Union: More than a dozen Kennedy Space Center firefighters to lose jobs
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center is slated to close one of its three fire stations at the end of September, forcing between 12 and 20 firefighters out of a job, Spectrum News 13 reported. Fire Station 3, which is the closest to the Artemis I launch...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Release Nearly 50 Florida Grasshopper Sparrows After Successful Breeding Season
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard Zoo is happy to report that our breeding season for critically endangered Florida grasshopper sparrows has concluded and was wildly successful. Forty-seven birds were released or are soon to be released into their natural range to boost the population of this species. Our...
spacecoastdaily.com
Cape Canaveral Lighthouse Foundation to Celebrate 154 Years During Event at American Muscle Car Museum Nov. 5
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The Cape Canaveral Lighthouse is 154 years old, and there will be a celebration during a special evening at the American Muscle Car Museum, a 123,000-square-foot complex that houses a collection of more than 300 cars. The American Muscle Car Museum...
spacecoastdaily.com
Fitness Club Merritt Island’s AED, Quick-Thinking Staff and Members Save ‘Big Frank’ Buzzo’s Life
Manny Shaw, Erik Johnson and Dana Allen: “They are three angels God sent to save me,” said Frank Buzzo after a near-death cardiac event at the gym. BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – July 18 was supposed to be just another day in paradise for Frank Buzzo, but it quickly became a day in hell for the 70-year-old Cocoa resident who is very, very lucky to be alive.
NASA planning critical test ahead of next Artemis I launch attempt
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A critical test is expected to happen for the Artemis I mission in the next 48 hours. Teams need to make sure the massive moon rocket and Orion spacecraft are ready for launch, and workers have fixed a troublesome hydrogen leak. The call to stations...
Orlando Health to close and redevelop this hospital campus
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Orlando Health plans to close and redevelop South Seminole Hospital in Longwood. The nonprofit health system — with over $8 billion in assets and $4.6...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Palm Bay Receives $60,000 Grant to Put Towards Improvements for Castaway Point Park
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The City of Palm Bay has been awarded a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Agency for $60,000 for the Palm Bay Castaway Point Park Restoration and Enhancement Project, which includes repairs to the north and south pier boardwalks, upgrades to the lighting and restroom facilities, and educational signage.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Titusville (FL)
Located along Florida’s ever-popular Space Coast, Titusville has an amazingly unique mix of history, science, and natural scenery that are rarely found together. You are reading: Free things to do in titusville fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Titusville (FL) Titusville is in Brevard County and had...
spacecoastdaily.com
Sensei Des Chaskelson’s Cocoa Beach Karate School to Celebrate 20th Anniversary
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Karate school, located at 1355 North Atlantic Avenue, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in October. The popular school was founded by Sensei Des Chaskelson in October of 2002, and 20 years later, the dojo is still conducting karate classes as well as special community service events.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
WESH
County unanimously passes phase one of plan to upgrade Volusia County Fairgrounds
DELAND, Fla. — The Fairgrounds off State Road 44, just east of Interstate 4, is nearly 110 acres of land in the center of Volusia County. The property has been used for all kinds of events over the years, including the county fair for almost a century. Now, leaders envision a more dynamic future for the property and to accomplish that, it needs some upgrades.
fox35orlando.com
Father of professional Florida surfer who died following seizure trying to get son back home
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A former World Junior Surfing champion died in Costa Rica over the weekend, after suffering a seizure in the water. His father wants his son buried in Florida, where he has a family plot, but he says it's challenging. "He was my best friend. And my baby....
