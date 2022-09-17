Seneca takes down Lamar at home
Seneca remains undefeated as they hand Lamar their first loss 36-33.
The indians will be on the road to play Monett next Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 pm.
The tigers will be at home to host East Newton September 23rd at 7:00 pm.
