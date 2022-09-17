ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, MO

Seneca takes down Lamar at home

By Tichina Coleman
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5HSe_0hz2dw7D00

Seneca remains undefeated as they hand Lamar their first loss 36-33.

The indians will be on the road to play Monett next Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 pm.

The tigers will be at home to host East Newton September 23rd at 7:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Taco Bell on Rangeline in Joplin is getting a remodel

JOPLIN, Mo. — We’ve had many people asking what happened to Taco Bell at 1029 South Rangeline?. They are closed. We checked sources and drove by to see for ourselves. Dumpsters and storage containers take up the majority of the parking lot. The drive-thru is blocked and part of the exterior signage has already been taken down.
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lamar, MO
Football
Lamar, MO
Sports
City
Seneca, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Seneca, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Football
City
Lamar, MO
City
Monett, MO
Kait 8

Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Mo. —  One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
PINEVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Indians#East Newton#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Unclaimed lottery ticket bought in Joplin worth $472K

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Show Me Cash ticket worth $472,000 was purchased in Joplin for the Sunday, Sept. 18 drawing and has yet to be claimed. The ticket was bought at Discount Smokes & Liquor at 5277 N. Main St. in Joplin. Whoever bought the ticket has until March 17 of next year to claim […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On

Doug Heady of Christian Heady Foundation reflects on the days success. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug is KOAM’s Chief Meteorologist. Through social media thousands...
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer crashes below I-44 to dry creek bed

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday reports west of Mount Vernon along I-44 a tractor trailer went through the guardrail to a dry creek bed below the interstate. | GAS TANKER CRASHES AT SPRINGFIELD AND BURNS ALONG I-44 SPRINGFIELD POLICE REPORT Traffic was at a standstill eastbound for a period of time as guardrail jutted out into...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
NEOSHO, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Authorities find body in Grand lake west of Grove

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities investigate after a body is found in Grand Lake. According to Melanie Earl, Corporate Communication with Grand Lake Dam Authority, GRDA Police were called to assist Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with a missing person case. GRDA has located a body in Grand...
GROVE, OK
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy