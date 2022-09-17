Defense lifts MRA over Jackson Academy 21-6 in district opener

JACKSON — MRA has built quite the reputation with its explosive offense and eye-popping yardage numbers.

On Friday night, it was all about the defense.

The Patriots blocked two punts and forced one fumble to help lead Madison-Ridgeland Academy get past rival Jackson Academy 21-6 at The Brickyard in their MAIS Class 6A District 1-6A opener.

MRA (4-2, 1-0 MAIS District 1-6A) has now won 10 of the last 11 meetings between the two teams dating back to 2014. The lone loss was in 2017.

“Every win is big, especially in conference and against a rival,” said MRA coach Herbert Davis. “Proud of our defense for keeping them out of the end zone. Offensively we got to get more consistency.”

WATCH: Mississippi Friday Night Highlight Reel (Sept. 16)

MRA’s first two touchdowns came off blocked punts.

After MRA blocked the first punt at the JA 34-yard line, J.J. Latham took the handoff and scampered 34 yards to the end zone to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead with 6:19 left in the first quarter.

After the second blocked punt at the JA 8-yard line, Charles Simpson scored on an 8-yard run to extend the Patriot lead to 14-0 with 2:29 left in the second quarter.

The Raiders got on the board as time expired in the first half as Andrew Harrison connected on a 22-yard field goal to cut the MRA lead to 14-3.

Harrison added a 33-yard field on the opening drive of the second half for Jackson Academy to trim the lead down to 14-6.

After MRA’s Breck McCalop recovered a fumble at the JA 29-yard line, John White connected with Ben Horner from 29 yards out to extend the Patriot lead to 21-6.

White, a Southern Miss commit, finished the night with only 51 yards passing. The Patriots had only 224 yards of total offense. The Patriot defense held JA to just 220 yards.

“We didn’t protect well in the passing game and run game did well enough. Offensively overall we got to get more consistent,” Davis said. “JA front is pretty good, but the bottom line is we got to get better.”

Latham had 101 yards on 16 carries to lead MRA.

FULL FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD (Sept. 16)

“We had a plan and I think we came out and did the best we could. We had a lot to fight for and we did that,” Latham said. “They sent a lot of pressure, but once I got the ball just had to run strong. Defensively we had to make them prove they can throw the ball and we did well.”

Clayton White had 83 yards passing to lead JA (4-1, 0-1).

“To beat a quality team like MRA you have to make the plays when they’re there,” said JA coach Aubrey Blackwell. “Special teams cost us tonight and that’s on me and that will get fixed. Kids gave us all we asked them to do just came up short.”