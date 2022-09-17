Read full article on original website
Dallas police searching for suspect after fatal N. Hampton hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who killed a man crossing N. Hampton Road on Sept. 18. Police described the suspect SUV as a black Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse with dark-tinted windows. It may have front-end damage as a result of hitting the victim, who was left to die alone in the street. Hit and run is a serious criminal charge in Texas when a person is accused of not stopping after a car crash involving death, injury, or property damage. It is also known as leaving the scene of an accident. The Texas Transportation Code requires that every person stop and take certain actions following a crash that results in property damage or injury.Failure to do so will result in arrest.Leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury is a third-degree felony, punishable by 2 to 10 years in a state prison.Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Jearlynn Jackson at (214) 671.0009 or jearlynn.jackson@dallascityhall.com.
Dallas man facing 8 felony charges from July boarding house shooting
July 26th, the same day as Dallas police were busy with the Dallas Love Field shooting, court records say there was a second shooting. This one at a boarding house on Canal Street in Dallas.
Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty Situation
Tarrant County law enforcement apprehended two suspects who intended to cause mass harm at a homecoming football game.Aj Colores/Unsplash. Law enforcement identified the two suspects arrested for making threats against a high school football game in Everman. Fox 4 reports that the Sheriff's Office have charged 18-year-old Isaac Cooper and 18-year-old Brandon Gipson with unlawfully carrying a firearm in a prohibited place and a terroristic threat in a public place.
theeastcountygazette.com
Dallas: 13-Year-Old Accused Of Allegedly Shooting His 15-Year-Old Pal To Death
As to the police and a report: In Dallas, a 13-year-old boy fatally shot one of his closest friends with a gun he believed to be unloaded. In Dallas, as the police report, the 15-year-old victim was fatally shot on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the alleged shooter told officers...
Two men killed, two arrested in Haltom City shooting, police say
HALTOM CITY, Texas — Police say two suspect have been taken into custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Haltom City overnight. The department credits other local law enforcement for helping them with the investigation and one of the arrests. On Sunday, dispatchers got calls from witnesses saying...
Man gets life for killing 28-year-old woman in crash as he fled Garland police
DALLAS — A 38-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for a deadly crash as he fled police in Garland last year, officials announced Monday. A jury found Bobby Lee Murphy guilty of murder and returned a sentence of life in prison, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.
Police investigating multiple hit-and-run crashes across North Texas; suspect searches underway
DALLAS — Police are asking the public's help for information about a driver that recently left a bicyclist injured at the scene. Fort Worth police said the accident happened around 12:24 a.m. on East Lancaster Road near the southbound entrance ramp of N. South Freeway on Monday, Sept. 19.
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Shooting Leaves One Dead
Dallas police reported a shooting incident that led to a death in South Dallas on Friday. In the early morning of September 16, at about 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. Upon arrival, they found 50-year-old Adrian Cole with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police arrest suspect in August murder in downtown Dallas
A man has been arrested in Dallas and charged with a deadly shooting in August. Cristian Manzano is accused of fatally shooting a man named Gustavo Estrada.
fox4news.com
Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested
KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
Fort Worth detectives searching for Honda CRV linked to fatal hit-and-run
FORT WORTH ( CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for a black 2017-18 Honda CRV they say is linked to a deadly hit-and-run on Sept. 16. A motorcyclist traveling south in the 2500 block of East Loop 820 near Craig Street was struck from behind and killed.It happened between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m.Police said the car left the scene and has not been identified.Anyone who can identify the car and its driver is asked to call 817.392.4889.
fox4news.com
Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
dallasexpress.com
Man Killed in Dallas Apartment Complex Shooting
A man was killed in a shooting at a Far North Dallas apartment complex on Friday, police said. At about 12:15 a.m. on September 16, officers with the Dallas Police Department were dispatched to a shooting in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. Upon arrival, they found 26-year-old Derrick...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins
On September19,2022 Suspects Kristal Elijah Female 37 years old and Treunte Jefferson Male 28 years old were arrested for murder. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
Police seek driver who hit, backed over woman then fled
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are searching for a white, compact SUV (possibly a GMC Terrain) after its driver ran over a woman, then backed over her and fled. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 17 at 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Chesnut and Dawson Streets.The 55-year-old victim suffered serious injuries. The suspect SUV has an Idaho registration that does not match the vehicle. The license plate is possibly be stolen or fake.If anyone has information regarding the hit and run or the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Baum of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671.0010 or Gerald.baum@dallaspolice.gov.
dmagazine.com
Watch: Surveillance Footage of Richardson Anesthesiologist Accused of Poisoning IV Bags
Dr. Raymond Ortiz was arrested last week after allegedly putting nerve-blocking agents into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, resulting in at least 12 cardiac complications and one death. Surveillance footage was entered into evidence at a hearing in a federal court in Dallas this week, which shows Ortiz allegedly placing an IV bag into a warmer in the hallway outside an operating room.
Hit-and-run victim shot by suspect during argument, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that allegedly happened after a hit-and-run on Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 2:17 a.m. on Northwest 28th Street and Menefee Avenue. According to police, the suspect was driving and struck the victim's vehicle...
Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing New York Avenue in Arlington. On Sept. 17 at about 11:58 p.m., Arlington police responded to the call in the 2200 block of New York Avenue. Investigators believe that the pedestrian, a 42-year-old woman, was attempting to cross New York Avenue when she was struck by a Ford Expedition traveling southbound. Police said the pedestrian was not using a designated crosswalk at the time. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead on Sept. 18. The driver of the Expedition stayed on the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said. The driver will not face any criminal charges in connection with the incident.
fox4news.com
18-wheeler flips over barrier on US-75 overpass in Fairview, driver killed
FAIRVIEW, Texas - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a large crash near the Allen-Fairview border where a big rig fell off of an overpass. Flames and smoke could be seen near the Allen Premium Outlets just off of northbound lanes of Highway 75 near Stacy Road around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Multiple shootings reported by North Texas law enforcement over the weekend
Dallas police are investigating a late night shooting at a convenience store in the CityPlace neighborhood. Just before midnight, an armed man was shot by a security officer at the 7-Eleven
