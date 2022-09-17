ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

CBS DFW

Dallas police searching for suspect after fatal N. Hampton hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who killed a man crossing N. Hampton Road on Sept. 18. Police described the suspect SUV as a black Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse with dark-tinted windows. It may have front-end damage as a result of hitting the victim, who was left to die alone in the street. Hit and run is a serious criminal charge in Texas when a person is accused of not stopping after a car crash involving death, injury, or property damage. It is also known as leaving the scene of an accident. The Texas Transportation Code requires that every person stop and take certain actions following a crash that results in property damage or injury.Failure to do so will result in arrest.Leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury is a third-degree felony, punishable by 2 to 10 years in a state prison.Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Jearlynn Jackson at (214) 671.0009 or jearlynn.jackson@dallascityhall.com. 
Larry Lease

Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty Situation

Tarrant County law enforcement apprehended two suspects who intended to cause mass harm at a homecoming football game.Aj Colores/Unsplash. Law enforcement identified the two suspects arrested for making threats against a high school football game in Everman. Fox 4 reports that the Sheriff's Office have charged 18-year-old Isaac Cooper and 18-year-old Brandon Gipson with unlawfully carrying a firearm in a prohibited place and a terroristic threat in a public place.
WFAA

Two men killed, two arrested in Haltom City shooting, police say

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Police say two suspect have been taken into custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Haltom City overnight. The department credits other local law enforcement for helping them with the investigation and one of the arrests. On Sunday, dispatchers got calls from witnesses saying...
dallasexpress.com

South Dallas Shooting Leaves One Dead

Dallas police reported a shooting incident that led to a death in South Dallas on Friday. In the early morning of September 16, at about 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. Upon arrival, they found 50-year-old Adrian Cole with multiple gunshot wounds.
fox4news.com

Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested

KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
CBS DFW

Fort Worth detectives searching for Honda CRV linked to fatal hit-and-run

FORT WORTH ( CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for a black 2017-18 Honda CRV they say is linked to a deadly hit-and-run on Sept. 16. A motorcyclist traveling south in the 2500 block of East Loop 820 near Craig Street was struck from behind and killed.It happened between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m.Police said the car left the scene and has not been identified.Anyone who can identify the car and its driver is asked to call 817.392.4889.
fox4news.com

Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
dallasexpress.com

Man Killed in Dallas Apartment Complex Shooting

A man was killed in a shooting at a Far North Dallas apartment complex on Friday, police said. At about 12:15 a.m. on September 16, officers with the Dallas Police Department were dispatched to a shooting in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. Upon arrival, they found 26-year-old Derrick...
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins

On September19,2022 Suspects Kristal Elijah Female 37 years old and Treunte Jefferson Male 28 years old were arrested for murder. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
CBS DFW

Police seek driver who hit, backed over woman then fled

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are searching for a white, compact SUV (possibly a GMC Terrain) after its driver ran over a woman, then backed over her and fled. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 17 at 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Chesnut and Dawson Streets.The 55-year-old victim suffered serious injuries. The suspect SUV has an Idaho registration that does not match the vehicle. The license plate is possibly be stolen or fake.If anyone has information regarding the hit and run or the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Baum of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671.0010 or Gerald.baum@dallaspolice.gov.
dmagazine.com

Watch: Surveillance Footage of Richardson Anesthesiologist Accused of Poisoning IV Bags

Dr. Raymond Ortiz was arrested last week after allegedly putting nerve-blocking agents into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, resulting in at least 12 cardiac complications and one death. Surveillance footage was entered into evidence at a hearing in a federal court in Dallas this week, which shows Ortiz allegedly placing an IV bag into a warmer in the hallway outside an operating room.
CBS DFW

Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing New York Avenue in Arlington. On Sept. 17 at about 11:58 p.m., Arlington police responded to the call in the 2200 block of New York Avenue. Investigators believe that the pedestrian, a 42-year-old woman, was attempting to cross New York Avenue when she was struck by a Ford Expedition traveling southbound. Police said the pedestrian was not using a designated crosswalk at the time. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead on Sept. 18. The driver of the Expedition stayed on the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said. The driver will not face any criminal charges in connection with the incident. 
