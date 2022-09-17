ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 8

radar kay
4d ago

A-MEN! If people were as creative, enthusiastic and excited about making an HONEST LIVING as they are about finding ways to get reparations, they'd have their own legitimate BUSINESSES!

Reply
8
Socialism Sucks
3d ago

Bill mahr admits the left is insane! You know it’s bad when your own folks are seeing it.

Reply
6
walkerdog
2d ago

It's really very smug and self serving to apply today's mores and beliefs to prople of the past. That's like blaming past doctors for patients dying because they didn't know about antibiotics and sterile procedures.

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Bill Maher slams woke historians over ‘magic moral time machine’

Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher slammed the idea of comparing historical figures to modern woke culture ideology. During the "New Rules" segment of his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher, on Friday, Maher discussed a recent essay by American Historical Society President James Sweet that sought to highlight how judging historical figures according to modern-day identity politics “ignores the values and mores of people in their own times.”
ENTERTAINMENT
The Ringer

Andy Borowitz on ‘Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber’

Larry is joined by writer and comedian Andy Borowitz to discuss his new book, Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber, which examines how television has negatively shaped the political climate and its participants since its proliferation in the 1950s and ‘60s. Andy starts the conversation with some anecdotes from his time working on The Facts of Life and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and then pivots into the three-part structure of the book (4:02). In the opening “Ridicule” section, Andy details the history of anti-intellectualism in the modern conservative movement and how it contrasts with the “egg head” candidates often sought by the left (19:41). Next, they talk about the “Acceptance” phase, which breaks down how raw charisma and the cultural zeitgeist propelled Ronald Reagan, Sarah Palin, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump to mass popularity and positions of power (40:03). After the break they get to the “Celebration” chapters, which examines how Trumpist firebrands like Ron DeSantis became the face of the current GOP (51:21). Larry and Andy end the pod by pondering whether it’s the politicians making the voters stupid or if the stupidity is already within the voters themselves (1:09:52).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

'This sounds very threatening Kathy': Marjorie Taylor Greene rips comedian Kathy Griffin for warning of 'civil war' if GOP wins Congress in November - despite the lawmaker herself previously calling for a 'national divorce'

Outspoken Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia lambasted Kathy Griffin on Wednesday after the comedian warned of a 'civil war' if the GOP wins back control of Congress in November. The liberal celebrity joined in on a recent surge in Democratic attacks against allies of Donald Trump, suggesting that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
Person
Ayn Rand
Person
Bill Maher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Time Machine#Woke
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip

Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

A Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris (who he calls “President Harris” in Spanish) that the border is closed. (Harris actually said the border was “secure”). But his...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Fox News

791K+
Followers
182K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy