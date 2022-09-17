Larry is joined by writer and comedian Andy Borowitz to discuss his new book, Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber, which examines how television has negatively shaped the political climate and its participants since its proliferation in the 1950s and ‘60s. Andy starts the conversation with some anecdotes from his time working on The Facts of Life and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and then pivots into the three-part structure of the book (4:02). In the opening “Ridicule” section, Andy details the history of anti-intellectualism in the modern conservative movement and how it contrasts with the “egg head” candidates often sought by the left (19:41). Next, they talk about the “Acceptance” phase, which breaks down how raw charisma and the cultural zeitgeist propelled Ronald Reagan, Sarah Palin, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump to mass popularity and positions of power (40:03). After the break they get to the “Celebration” chapters, which examines how Trumpist firebrands like Ron DeSantis became the face of the current GOP (51:21). Larry and Andy end the pod by pondering whether it’s the politicians making the voters stupid or if the stupidity is already within the voters themselves (1:09:52).

