Lexington grabs rivalry win over Gilbert. Dutch Fork, White Knoll, River Bluff all 5-0

Lexington ran its winning streak to four games and knocked off county rival Gilbert on Friday night.

Running back Jonah Norris scored three touchdowns and Jacob Schrodt came up with a big interception in the Wildcats’ 35-21 win over the Indians. Lexington is 3-1 all-time in the series.

Lexington (4-1) dominated the first half and left 28-7 at halftime. The Indians came roaring back in the third quarter behind a strong running game and stingy defense. Running back Jaden Allen-Hendrix and quarterback Chance Jennings each had TD runs to cut the lead to 28-21.

The Indians got another stop and had the ball to start the fourth quarter when Schodt picked off Jennings, who was flushed out of the pocket by the pass rush.

“I couldn’t have done it without my team putting pressure on the quarterback,” Schrodt said. “I got the pick trying to pick up the team as much as I can. I think we took that momentum and just rolled with it.”

The Wildcats capitalized off the turnover as Norris scored from 12 yards out with 8:29 left. The senior continued his strong start to 2022 and finished with 157 yards. He is four yards shy of 1,000 yards on the season.

Lexington quarterback Taiden Mines was 13-of-17 for 168 yards and two touchdowns to Tyler Floyd and Kmadi Maxwell.

Alias Graham-Woodberry led Gilbert (3-1) with 125 yards rushing.

Lexington is off next week before starting region play against Chapin on Sept. 30. Gilbert is at Saluda.

Dutch Fork 49, North Augusta 7

Dutch Fork (5-0) ran its regular-season winning streak to 43 games with another road victory.

All of the Silver Foxes’ first five games have been on the road this season. Dutch Fork hosts nationally ranked St. Frances (Md.) next week in its home opener.

Marquice McGuire rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns in place of starter Jarvis Green, who missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Jon Hunt threw for 122 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Jones had four catches for 105 yards and a TD.

AC Flora 28, Camden 19

Markel Townsend ran for three touchdowns, including one late in the fourth quarter, as the Falcons (4-0) went on to defeat Camden.

AC Flora trailed 13-0 in the first quarter before coming back. Quarterback Carew Bates had a TD pass for the Falcons. Townsend finished with 136 yards rushing.

Camden quarterback Grayson White threw two touchdowns and ran for a score. The Bulldogs have lost three in a row after a 2-0 start.

Camden played without South Carolina commit Xzavier McLeod, who was one of four starters out for the game because of various reasons, according to coach Brian Rimpf.

Irmo 17, Hartsville 14

Erick Tucker ran for 150 yards and a TD and Mason Burdette threw a TD as the Yellow Jackets defeated seventh-ranked Hartsville.

Burdette filled in at quarterback for the second-straight game for injured starter AJ Brand (ankle) and was 7-of-10 for 110 yards.

Brookland-Cayce 33, Chapin 21

Backup quarterback Naahzeikial Mays rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns as the Bearcats (2-3) defeated the Eagles (3-2).

Mays played in place of Tanner Staton, who missed the game after being ejected last week. The Bearcats went to a run-oriented attack led by Mays. Dashawn Washington added 88 yards on the ground for B-C, which led 26-0 in the first half.

Brady Albro had two touchdown passes and Nolan Beamon had a TD run for the Eagles.

Blythewood 42, Goose Creek 28

The Bengals (3-2) rallied in the second half for the road win.

Blythewood trailed 28-14 in the second quarter but scored the game’s final 28 points.

Quarterback Harrison Collins threw for 415 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another. Dion Tyler and Josh Gary each had two TD catches for the Bengals. Gary finished with more than 200 yards receiving.

Westwood 41, Midland Valley 19

Jayden Harrison had a 99-yard TD run as first-year coach Robert O’Connell picked up his first victory.

Dylan O’Neal threw four touchdown passes, three to Noah Jennngs for the Redhawks (1-4). O’Neal finished with 321 yards passing and Jennings had eight catches for 180 yards.

Luther Bells returned an interception for a touchdown.

River Bluff 42, Lower Richland 21

The Gators moved to 5-0 going into their big matchup with Dorman next week.

Cooper Johns went over the 100-yard mark again for the Gators. Johns carried it 20 times for 176 and had three touchdowns. Herring added 83 yards and two TDs. RB had 357 yards of offense, 341 coming on the ground.

Lamarion Pearson had two touchdown runs for the Diamond Hornets (1-4), who led 13-0 after the first quarter.

Spring Valley 21, Richland Northeast 12

Evan Javis ran for two touchdowns and Zion Fuller added one as the Vikings (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Fuller led the team with 170 rushing yards. Spring Valley trailed 12-7 at halftime but went ahead on Javis’ 4-yard run in the third quarter. He added another TD in the fourth.

RNE quarterback Will Wilson ran for a touchdown and also threw a TD pass.

Gray Collegiate 57, Eau Claire 0

Riley Staton threw four touchdown passes in the first half as the War Eagles (3-2) opened region play with a victory.

Caleb Ford and BJ Montgomery each had TD runs. The Gray Collegiate defense held the Shamrocks to 50 total yards.

White Knoll 35, South Aiken 14

Jesse Ross ran for two touchdowns and Landon Sharpe threw two TDs as White Knoll moved to 5-0 on the season.

Ross finished with 172 yards rushing on 19 carries. Sharpe was 13-of-19 for 158 yards with TD passes to Austin Cunningham and Hasan Lee.

Heathwood Hall 33, Cardinal Newman 26

Dylan Lesane scored on a 6-yard run with 59 seconds left as the Highlanders (3-2) came from behind to beat the Cardinals (2-2).

Heathwood trailed 26-14 with 6:44 left in the third. The Highlanders got a safety and then Lesane’s TD run to pull within 26-23. Dylan Frick hit a 30-yard field goal to tie it at 26 with 3:56 left.

Heathwood quarterback Patrick Belk threw for 223 yards, a touchdown and also ran for 56 yards.

Cardinal Newman quarterback Duncan Skehan threw three touchdown passes, and running back AJ Reyes had a 77-yard TD run.

Hammond 59, Wilson Hall 0

The Skyhawks (3-2) scored 52 points in the first half on their way to their second-straight victory.

Aidan Canzater rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns and Dylan Richardson had a TD pass to Omari Bennett and also ran in a score.

Hammond had three defensive touchdowns, including two by Michael Aitchison.

Ridge View 70, Dreher 7

The Blazers moved to 4-1 on the year with a dominating victory on homecoming.

Breylon Boyd threw two touchdowns and ran for one and Donald Tomlin had a passing and rushing TD. Adonis McDaniel caught a TD pass and returned a kickoff for a score. Zion Agnew and Marcus Kelly also had touchdowns.

Mycah Cummings returned an interception for a score.

Swansea 17, CA Johnson 16

Chance Knight scored the go-ahead TD with less than two minutes left to give the Tigers their second win of the season.

Dawan Rice and Caleb Pearson had TDs for the Green Hornets.

Fairfield Central 40, Keenan 34

Stepheno Gadsden, Steven Gadsden and Tydarian Greir all had touchdown runs as the Griffins opened region play with a victory.

Donovan Watkins, Roger Burns and Jai Boyd each had a TD catch for Fairfield.

Batesburg-Leesville 16, Newberry 14

Felipe Juarez-Diaz hit the go-ahead field goal with 6:12 left to defeat the Bulldogs.

Korey Williams had a pair of touchdown runs for the Panthers. LJ Williams led the team with 101 yards rushing.

Bryce Satterwhite had two touchdown passes for Newberry, which led 14-0 at halftime

Lugoff-Elgin 27, Fort Mill 14

Sky Harter carried it 36 times for 236 yards and three touchdowns as the Demons (3-2) won their third straight game.

It is L-E’s first three-game winning streak since 2010.

Airport 33, Fox Creek 20

The Eagles (2-3) picked up their second victory with a road win.

Quarterback Kyle Chavis was 12-of-20 passing for 253 yards and four touchdowns. Apollos Cook caught five passes for 158 yards and a TD. Kendall Stroman had five catches for 90 yards and three touchdowns.

Mid-Carolina 51, Columbia 18

Anthony Wicker rushed for 240 yards and two touchdowns as the Rebels (2-3) opened region play with a win.

Zylan Agnew added two touchdown runs and quarterback AJ Jackson threw for a TD and ran for one.