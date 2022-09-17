FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW: Week 4 (9/16)
It’s week 4 of the regular season in high school football, and we have highlights from a baker’s dozen worth of games across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Our games include…
Danville at Loyalsock
Milton at Mount Carmel
Canton at Towanda
Williamsport at Berwick
Hazleton Area at Wilkes-Barre Area
Crestwood at Valley West
Dallas at West Scranton
Susquehanna at Lakeland
North Pocono at Valley View
Riverside at Dunmore
Pottsville at Blue Mountain
Tri-Valley at Schuylkill Haven
Tamaqua at North SchuylkillCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0