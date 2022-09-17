ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

WGAL

Mastriano responds to old photo

Dozens of veterans have signed a letter slamming the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor over a years-old photograph in which he wore a Confederate uniform on the grounds of the Army War College in Carlisle. The faculty photo was taken several years ago and shows gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wearing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Group holds abortion rights rally on steps of Pennsylvania Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion rights advocates held a rally Tuesday morning at the Pennsylvania Capitol. The rally happened one day after the Pennsylvania March for Life, which saw a much larger crowd of abortion opponents, who called for further restrictions on abortion. Attendees of Tuesday's rally said they were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage

The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks

Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households

>Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for more relief for Pennsylvania residents. The governor is pitching for two-thousand dollar COVID-19 relief checks to be sent to households making less than 80-thousand dollars annually. He says inflation is putting a strain on households more than ever right now and families need a break. Wolf contends direct payments are the best options to help struggling households.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

State representatives push for diaper funding, access

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know it can cost anywhere from $75 to $300 a month just to keep your baby in clean diapers? That’s why some state representatives are advocating for a bill that will grant funding to expand access to diapers for those in need.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thisislowermerion.com

Meet Doug’s Friend, Lance Wallnau

On Friday (September 16) Lance Wallnau was among the featured speakers at a rally for Doug Mastriano in Chambersburg. Wallnau is one of the foremost proponents of Dominionism. The Seven Mountain Mandate is part of Dominionism. According to Wallnau, Loren Cunningham and Bill Bright were visited by the Lord within...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Ethics board keeps ‘action’ secret on complaint against Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s ethics board won’t publicly disclose the “appropriate action” it took after finding evidence Gov. Kristi Noem intervened with a state agency to influence her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, a lawyer for the board told The Associated Press.
POLITICS
abc27.com

USS Harrisburg naval ship expected to launch in 2024

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The USS Harrisburg, a $2 billion naval ship currently being constructed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, is expected to be completed in 2024 and put into service in 2025. House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee majority chairman Rep. Karen Boback (R-Wyoming) and Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New transitional home for women opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new transitional house, operated by the “Why Not Prosper” group, opened on South 13th Street in Harrisburg on Sept. 19, 2022. The house offers a second chance for women who have served prison time and need help adjusting when released. Why Not...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania bill would require DOH approval for hospital sales, price transparency

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill in the Pennsylvania State Senate would require approval from the Department of Health before a hospital or hospital system can be purchased. The Health Care Facilities Act, sponsored by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery) would also require hospitals to publish the prices for procedures online, also known as price transparency, which is already federally mandated for most hospitals in the United States.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: West Shore for Warriors

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 20’s hometown heroes are a local veteran and home improvement team. Donald Shank of Manheim, Pennsylvania, was celebrated with a shower from West Shore Home. Shank was the first recipient of the company’s “West Shore for Warriors” project, which provides new baths or showers to eight veterans nationwide.
MANHEIM, PA

