ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Hugo Boss’ Hugo Brand Introduces Denim Capsule With Replay

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

MOOD INDIGO: Hugo Boss ’ young brand Hugo is teaming up with Italian denim specialist Replay for a capsule collection dropping Sept. 28.

It’s part of Hugo’s ambition to strengthen its denim offering as the brand builds its own voice complementing the Boss main line. The two brands are the result of the most recent Hugo Boss transformation and push toward broadening their appeal among younger consumers.

More from WWD

The capsule collection comprises trend-driven denim styles for men and women combined with easy jersey pieces. Crafted entirely from organic cotton, the men’s lineup includes a denim jacket and straight-fit jeans; a denim overshirt; matching roomy pants; a garment-dyed indigo T-shirt and hoodie, as well as a crew-neck T-shirt.

The latter will bear the capsule collection’s emblem, a combination of both brands’ logos tinged in red.

The women’s range includes boy-fit jeans in three washes and a number of drop-shouldered T-shirts, as well as a cropped jacket with raw edges and matching balloon-fit jeans.

The collection retails between 68 euros for T-shirts to 278 euros for denim jackets.

“Since our brand refresh last January, denim has established itself as one of Hugo’s codes. Replay is one of the greatest denim brands, so we thought they were the perfect partner for this collaboration,” said Miah Sullivan, senior vice president global marketing and brand communication.

Boss has been ramping up its social media profile, especially on Gen Z-friendly platform TikTok and the Hugo Replay capsule makes no exception.

TikTok creators Oluwanifewa Agunbiade, Louis Powell and Isla Loba were tapped to front campaign imagery shot in London. They were invited to style the collection adding their personal flair and accessories. Hugo is also releasing a dedicated effect on the platform, known as “Rewind Your Day,” allowing creators to post transition-like videos showcasing the collection’s versatility day-to-night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDrOW_0hz2ag8C00
Oluwanifewa Agunbiade fronting campaign imagery for the the Hugo x Replay capsule collection.

“Hugo represents one of the most relevant brands for the newest generation and has a natural contemporary way to engage with it. It also represents values such as craftsmanship, quality and progressiveness that are in line with our way of thinking and acting with our brand,” said Matteo Sinigaglia, chief executive officer of Replay.

Last year, Hugo Boss CEO Daniel Grieder, the former Tommy Hilfiger executive who joined the German giant in mid-2021 tasked with reversing the fortunes of the company, unveiled an ambitious five-year strategy for Boss, named “Claim 5,” which aims at transforming it into a lifestyle company without reneging on the brands’ roots in formalwear.

As part of it, the brand has revamped its image, extended its digital reach, created new logos and sales strategies and enlisted a wide array of influencers and celebrities.

It also shuffled its creative leadership, tapping Marco Falcioni as senior vice president of creative direction, in charge of the Hugo and Boss brands in tandem with their respective designers. The newly created role replaced that of chief brand officer helmed by Ingo Wilts, who stepped down from the executive board for personal reasons.

Falcioni is to unveil a see now, buy now fall 2022 collection for Boss on Sept. 22 as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie

Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut.  “I had really troublesome hair,...
HAIR CARE
WWD

Tibi RTW Spring 2023

Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
papermag.com

Tommy Dorfman's Simon Miller Collab Goes All the Way Up to Size 45

"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see September's newest arrivals. Tommy Dorfman and Simon Miller have partnered on a size-inclusive capsule collection featuring the brand's classic footwear styles, including the High Raid Boot, Bubble Clogs, and High Mojo Boot, in limited edition colors that will be available in extended sizing (up to 45). "As a girl with a size 43 shoe shopping has always been a struggle," she says. Shop away dolls!
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Hugo Boss
PopSugar

Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season

Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits

From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Katy Perry Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In An Olive Green One Piece While Soaking Up The Sun With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry flaunted her toned figure while out on a yacht with fiancé Orlando Bloom in Italy last week, and we can’t get enough of her chic swimsuit! The “California Girls” singer, 37, was spotted rocking a strapless, olive green-colored, one-piece bathing suit with a matching sarong while aboard the luxury ship. Her curve-hugging look was complete with her raven tresses tied up into an effortless updo and a shimmering silver necklace and stud earrings to accessorize.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim#Milan Fashion Week#The Boss#Global Marketing#Italian#Wwd Men
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

We Still Can't Get Over The Denim Thongkini Dua Lipa Wore On Her Birthday—It Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!

Dua Lipa is continuing to celebrate her birthday month with some truly jaw-dropping outfits. We thought it couldn’t get any better – or sexier – than the sparkly Marc Jacobs bra top she wore in a series of pictures posted to her Instagram on August 21st, but she may have just outdone herself with a denim thongkini that was posted the day after! Only Dua could pull such a daring look off!
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht

Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Models Thigh-High Boots in Bodysuit For First Stuart Weitzman Campaign

Kim Kardashian stars in Stuart Weitzman’s fall ’22 campaign, launched today. The reality star and entrepreneur was announced as the brand’s newest ambassador earlier this month. In the ad, titled “Stand Strong,” Kardashian can been seen posing in the newest iterations of the brand’s boots, including a pair of suede thigh-highs, which was accompanied by a sleek bodysuit. More styles in the campaign include the Stuart Ruche 100 Boot, the croc-embossed leather Lucite 100 Wedge Boot, the Nudistwrap 100 Sandal and more “I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti. This campaign is inspired...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy