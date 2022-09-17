McDonald County Upsets Nevada and Hands them their First Loss of the Season
In the first quarter, Destyn Dowd takes the snap and finds Isaac Behm in the end zone, they lead 7-0.
To the second quarter, Nevada’s Avious Steadman takes the handoff and bounces to the sideline and scores the touchdown. They trail 7-6.
Late in the half, Dowd finds Dalton McClain in the end zone and makes a great catch, and they lead 14-6.
McDonald County upsets Nevada and wins in a classic 27-26.
