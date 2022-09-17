ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

NJ.com

Wayne Valley defeats Wayne Hills - Boys soccer recap

Logan Parzecki’s goal in the 55th minute moved Wayne Valley to 4-0 as it defeated Wayne Hills 1-0 in Wayne. Ferid Zaku tallied an assist for Wayne Valley while Sebastian Sianozecki had two saves. Laith Ahmad recorded two saves for Wayne Hills (1-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
WAYNE, NJ
Princeton over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap

Brian Donis scored a pair of goals and Princeton remained undefeated with a 4-3 win over Hightstown in Princeton. Nicholas Matese and James Reynolds also found the back of the net to help Princeton improve to 6-0. Hightstown fell to 1-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
PRINCETON, NJ
Paterson Kennedy over Passaic - Boys soccer recap

Luis Portillo’s second half goal gave Paterson Kennedy a 1-0 win over Passaic in Paterson. It was Portillo’s fourth goal this season. Javier Sanchez made two saves to earn the shutout. Paterson Kennedy (3-1) has won two in a row, both by shutout. Passaic fell to 1-3. The...
PASSAIC, NJ
Dayton over Hillside - Boys soccer recap

Dayton scored three second half goals to defeat Hillside, 3-0 in Springfield. Alex Fernandez and Sebastian Gaona each had a goal and an assist. Allan Umana scored the other goal for Dayton (5-1). Jason Calderon made nine saves to earn the shutout for Dayton, which has won four in a...
HILLSIDE, NJ
Former Jets head coach fired again

After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
NEWARK, NJ
COVID ‘long-hauler’ forced to sell longtime Phillipsburg diner

COVID-19 “long hauler” symptoms are forcing longtime Sullivan’s On The Main owner Mack Sullivan to shutter his Phillipsburg diner for good. Sullivan has owned the popular eatery for more than two decades with his wife, Willie Sullivan. He announced the closure on Sunday on Facebook. He thanked loyal patrons for their support, saying they helped fulfill the couple’s dream. He said on Facebook he has owned the restaurant for 22 years and suffered with COVID symptoms for the past eight months.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
