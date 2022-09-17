Read full article on original website
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 3
We’re only four weeks through the N.J. high school football season, but the number of undefeated teams are already beginning to dwindle. We have just 64 remaining unbeatens across the state.
HS Football: Sterling-Collingswood rivalry hits bump in road with cancellation (UPDATED)
A rivalry that kicked off in 1965 and has been played every year since, the annual Collingswood-Sterling showdown won’t happen in 2022. Collingswood athletic director Colleen Harte confirmed Tuesday morning that Sterling will not have enough players to safely field a team for Friday’s West Jersey Football League inter-division game.
Ferris girls soccer gets much anticipated victory, snaps winless streak
Senior Dorchelle Nestro recorded a hat trick as Ferris earned its first win in nearly five years after defeating BelovED Charter, 4-1, at Lincoln Park in Jersey City. The victory snapped a 56-game winless streak for Ferris, which had gone 0-53-3 since its last win on Oct. 18 , 2017.
Wayne Valley defeats Wayne Hills - Boys soccer recap
Logan Parzecki’s goal in the 55th minute moved Wayne Valley to 4-0 as it defeated Wayne Hills 1-0 in Wayne. Ferid Zaku tallied an assist for Wayne Valley while Sebastian Sianozecki had two saves. Laith Ahmad recorded two saves for Wayne Hills (1-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Princeton over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap
Brian Donis scored a pair of goals and Princeton remained undefeated with a 4-3 win over Hightstown in Princeton. Nicholas Matese and James Reynolds also found the back of the net to help Princeton improve to 6-0. Hightstown fell to 1-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
HS football: Tracking down budding N.J. stars opposing coaches don’t want to see
There were plenty of high school football stars coming into 2022 that New Jersey fans had their eyes on, players who had reached all-state status a year ago and were on everyone’s radar. But every year, a player comes in that starts to open some eyes and light up...
Matawan and St. John Vianney finish in tie - Girls soccer recap
Milani Thompson scored a second half goal for St. John Vianney as it tied Matawan 1-1 in Holmdel. St. John Vianney (3-1-1) outshot Matawan 20-4 in the contest but could only get one shot to find the back of the net. Alexa Scarpinato finished with 12 saves for Matawan (2-2-1).
No. 2 and 3 fall, and the high school football rankings get another shuffle
Another shuffle to the high school football rankings is in order. Allentown Central Catholic’s victory over Parkland and Freedom’s triumph against Nazareth cleared room within the top 3.
Former Pro Bowl QB: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate
Jalen Hurts is looking good. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is trying to help his team win the NFC East, and at 2-0, they’re headed in the right direction.
Paterson Kennedy over Passaic - Boys soccer recap
Luis Portillo’s second half goal gave Paterson Kennedy a 1-0 win over Passaic in Paterson. It was Portillo’s fourth goal this season. Javier Sanchez made two saves to earn the shutout. Paterson Kennedy (3-1) has won two in a row, both by shutout. Passaic fell to 1-3. The...
Dayton over Hillside - Boys soccer recap
Dayton scored three second half goals to defeat Hillside, 3-0 in Springfield. Alex Fernandez and Sebastian Gaona each had a goal and an assist. Allan Umana scored the other goal for Dayton (5-1). Jason Calderon made nine saves to earn the shutout for Dayton, which has won four in a...
Rutgers redshirt tracker: Where Scarlet Knights stand after 3 games in 2022
Rutgers is a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, which means it is time for the redshirt tracker to return. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A refresher on the rules: Each player is allowed one traditional redshirt year that does not count towards their...
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
County demands closed section of scenic N.J. road be reopened now
Hunterdon County officials want a section of scenic road that hugs the waterfront of the Round Valley reservoir reopened immediately by the water authority that closed it for construction. A letter from John E. Lanza, director of the Hunterdon County board of commissioners, demanded an immediate reopening to a section...
Mercer County, NJ Brewery Named One of the Best in the State
If you haven't been to Old Hights Brewing Company in Hightstown yet, you really need to check this place out. It's just been named one of the best breweries in New Jersey by Brewery Stars. There's a new list out of the Top 20 Breweries in New Jersey and Old...
South Jersey Pizzeria Gets Two Scores From Barstool's Portnoy In One-Bite Review (VIDEO)
A South Jersey pizzeria got double the ratings from Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy. The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur stopped by Palermo's in Bordentown to sample the cheese pizza, and subsequently the tomato pie — the specialty item at the Route 206 pizzeria. He gave the cheese pizza an 8.2 and...
COVID ‘long-hauler’ forced to sell longtime Phillipsburg diner
COVID-19 “long hauler” symptoms are forcing longtime Sullivan’s On The Main owner Mack Sullivan to shutter his Phillipsburg diner for good. Sullivan has owned the popular eatery for more than two decades with his wife, Willie Sullivan. He announced the closure on Sunday on Facebook. He thanked loyal patrons for their support, saying they helped fulfill the couple’s dream. He said on Facebook he has owned the restaurant for 22 years and suffered with COVID symptoms for the past eight months.
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot worth $1.9M split by pair of winning tickets
A pair of lucky ticket holders will split Friday’s $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot, the second-biggest prize of the year for the daily game. One was sold at Field Liquors on Route 46 west in Clifton, the other at Krauszer’s Food Store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Franklin Township, Somerset County.
